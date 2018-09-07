How would Clover Blue Eagles football handle South Point, the North Carolina version?

Clover’s defense beat South Point Friday night, shutting out the visitors in the second half to take control of a tight game. The Blue Eagles’ 30-21 win was an impressive example of making halftime defensive adjustments against a Red Raiders team that primarily runs the ball.
“Coach (Steven) Peeler and those guys on defense, man, we did an awesome job of adjusting at the half, came out and pitched a shutout that second half,” said Lane. “We talk about having each others backs and, offense, we told them keep them shut out and we’ll put some points on the board.”
The two sides traded touchdowns early, Gabe Carroll hitting Jaylin Lane and Blackmon Huckabee with short TD passes, and South Point QB Keaton Hale dashing for well-blocked 23 and 25-yard running scores.
South Point (2-2) took the lead on a 53-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first half, and the Red Raiders were in position to put Clover (3-1) in a bad spot with the first possession of the second half.
But the visitors never got that first possession, Clover recovering an onside kick to open the third quarter. The Blue Eagles took advantage, Carroll avoiding a sack and dropping the ball off to David Hall, who sprinted 41 yards for a touchdown. Clover got a defensive stop and scored again to take a 27-21 lead, Carroll hitting Lane for a second touchdown from just a yard out.
Austin Clark’s fourth quarter field iced the win for the Blue Eagles.
Turning point
Clover recovered a surprise onside kick to open the second half, and the momentum shift was immediate and palpable throughout Memorial Stadium.
“You’ve got to risk some things in big games,” said Lane. “We saw some things video-wise, so I had a good heartfelt thing right there, then executed the kick great.”
Clover needed the onside kick to get back on schedule against South Point.
“I saw it going through the air and I saw him drop it,” said Hall. “I was so excited. I saw the momentum change on their side and we had to take advantage and score again.”
Critical
Clover’s defensive effort in the second half was the kind of game-winning contribution that’s been missing from Blue Eagles football for a number of years. Clover matched South Point’s physicality, then outfoxed the visitors in the second half.
“Coach went in there, we fixed up some plays and our defense just worked hard the whole game,” said safety Ryan Jones.
Star contributors
Carroll threw four touchdown passes and showed off his shape-shifting ability to avoid sacks when they look all but certain.
Hall had 194 yards of total offense and a touchdown, while Lane caught five passes, including two touchdowns.
Clover safety Ryan Jones also had a strong game, coming down to the line of scrimmage on almost every play and pitching in with some tackles-for-loss. He also had a key tackle with about 3 minutes left that forced South Point to a field goal attempt. Clover blocked the field goal attempt, and Jones intercepted South Point’s final pass attempt of the game to seal the win.
“I was just rolling out to go and our line got the quarterback and he couldn’t see,” said Jones. “I was just there at the right time.”
South Point receiver Ray Grier looked like a college football player that dropped in for some Friday night fun. He won a 50-50 jump ball with a well-positioned Clover defensive back and raced in for a 53-yard touchdown to give South Point huge momentum headed into the half.
On deck
Clover plays its fourth, and final of 2018, Gastonia-based opponent, Ashbrook. The Blue Eagles will play at home.
Box score
South Point;7;14;0;0 - 21
Clover;7;7;13;3 - 30
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CHS - Jaylin Lane 8 pass from Gabe Carroll (Austin Clark kick), 9:22
SPHS - Keaton Hale 23 run (Cade Ratliff kick), 3:39
Second quarter
CHS - Blackmon Huckabee 7 pass from Carroll (Clark kick), 11:02
SPHS - Hale 25 run (Ratliff kick), 7:44
SPHS - Ray Grier 53 pass from Hale (Ratliff kick), 0:47
Third quarter
CHS - Hall 41 pass from Carroll (Clark kick), 11:38
CHS - Lane 1 pass from Carroll (kick failed), 6:21
Fourth quarter
CHS - Clark 27-yard field goal, 7:41
TEAM STATISTICS
SP;C
First downs;19;28
Rushes-yards;44-190;22-140
Passing;8-16-0;23-35-0
Passing yards;151;271
Fumbles-lost;2-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;7-65;13-117
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING South Point: Keaton Hale 15-88, Naseem Jones 20-74, Caleb Gibson 3-5, Jamani Leeper 4-21. Clover: Nygle Biggers 1-0, David Hall 9-93, Gabe Carroll 6-28, Zion Mackins 6-19.
PASSING South Point: Hale 7-15-0, 122 yards; Leeper 1-1-0, 39 yards. Clover: Carroll 23-35-0, 271 yards.
RECEIVING South Point: Ray Grier 3-98, Leeper 3-20, Gibson 1-4, Devon King 1-39. Clover: Zion Robbins 3-37, Heze Massey 4-39, Jaylin Lane 5-44, Blackmon Huckabee 5-34, Hall 5-101, Austin Clark 1-16.
RECORDS South Point 2-2; Clover 3-1.
