Here’s how Fort Mill put its first check in the 2018 season’s win column

Sebastian Lach scored four touchdowns and led the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets to a 41-21 win over the Lugoff-Elgin Demons in a non-region game Wednesday night at Lugoff.
Three of Lach’s scores came in the second half when the Yellow Jackets scored 34 points to break a 7-7 halftime.
Fort Mill opened the scoring on its first possession of the contest, when Lach hit the end zone from three yards out for a 7-0 lead. The two teams played defense the rest of the first period and most of the second. Lugoff-Elgin tied the count with 2:19 remaining in the the first half when Tyler Dixon scampered 66 yards for a touchdown.
Lugoff-Elgin scored on its first possession in the third period for a 14-7 lead. Raymond Brown’s 49-yard run gave the Demons a short-lived lead.
The Yellow Jackets scored on the next possession. Lach raced in from 47 yards out and it was knotted at 14 with 10:13 left in the third quarter. The rest of the game belonged to the Yellow Jackets on both sides of the ball. The Fort Mill defense stopped Lugoff-Elgin twice in the third period and forced field goal attempts. Both three-point tries were wide of the mark. After the second miss, quarterback Dylan Helms capped a scoring drive with a 47-yard strike to Xavier Easterlin to give Fort Mill a 21-14 cushion with 2:10 showing on the third quarter clock.
The Jackets took that lead to the fourth period. Helms hit Cam Saunders with a 29-yard touchdown pass on the Yellow Jackets’ next possession and the lead grew to 28-14 with 10:21 left in the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lugoff-Elgin fumbled and Ben Kellam recovered for Fort Mill. Lach found the end zone again. This time it was from 38 yards out and the Yellow Jackets led 34-14 with 9:37 to go in the contest. Lugoff-Elgin cut the lead to 34-21 three minutes later when Tahmaz Gilcrist picked off a Fort Mill pass and rambled 78 yards for a touchdown.
Fort Mill recovered the Demons on-side kick, and two play later, Lach capped off his outstanding night with a 36-yard scamper to make it 41-21 midway through the final period. Fort Mill improved to 1-4 with the win. Lugoff-Elgin dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
On deck
Fort Mill plays at home next Friday night against York in a non-region contest.
