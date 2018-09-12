What pushed Nation Ford football past Indian Land?

A dominating defensive effort by the Nation Ford Falcons allowed them to get a 28-0 win over the Indian Land Warriors.

With little prep time for each, both the Indian Land (2-3) and Nation Ford (2-3) made the best of a short week as they played two days early to avoid any issue with Hurricane Florence barreling down on the Carolina’s coast.

Nathan Mahaffey, coming off a school record of 218 yards on 23 carries, looked to keep moving the ball for the Falcons. Mahaffey got the ball to start the game on the first four plays to open the game for Nation Ford.

“Offensively we were able to move the ball on the ground,” said Nation Ford head coach Michael Allen. “Our kids were ready to get back on the field.”

SIGN UP

Indian Land struggled to get anything started as Nation Ford’s Harrison Cohen picked off the Warriors first pass of the game to give the ball right back to the Falcons. The Warriors stuck to their ground game after the interception and fed Brandon Britton on the majority of run plays as the Nation Ford defense struggled to keep Indian Land at bay early on, but were able to keep them out of the end zone.

While both teams seemed to move the ball well in the opening quarter, neither was able to score as Nation Ford got deep into the Warriors half of the field as the quarter ended. That field position was beneficial as they scored three plays into the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Jason Pugh to get the Falcons on the board.

At time both teams struggled to move the ball, as each team’s defense found the holes they need to get to the other team’s quarterback. After the initial score, both teams traded punts back and fourth several times as they each struggled to get their offenses moving. That struggle didn’t last long for Nation Ford.

Indian Land did have a bright spot in the second half as AJ Jefferson picked off a Falcons pass to return it deep into Nation Ford territory, but penalties pushed them back and eventually the Warriors were picked off for the second time in the game.

Turning point





Despite holding a strong one touchdown lead, Nation Ford extended their lead in the second quarter with about four minutes left as Pugh caught a short pass from Falcons’ quarterback Wayde Prince and turned the catch into a 29-yard touchdown. Right before the half, Nation Ford put together a 55-yard drive taking them down the field as things were capped off with a five-yard touchdown pass from Prince to Cohen to put them up by three scores entering the locker room.

Critical

Penalties were the Warriors’ Achilles’ heel in the game as they struggled to get things moving consistently keeping them out of the end zone. The Warriors had seven penalties for 80 yards in the first half alone. Indian Land also struggled in throwing the ball making their offense one sided as they had 41 yards rushing, but only 11 yards passing in the game. They had only two first downs in the first half and 34 total yards of offense. The second half wasn’t much better as for the game the Warriors had just 52 yards of total offense.

Star contributions





Mahaffey rushed for 126 yards on 27 carries and Pugh scored two touchdowns in the first half, and had 52 total yards in the game. Indian Land was led by Britton who rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries.

On deck

Nation Ford has a bye week next week to rest up and prepare for their game Sept. 28 at Clover. Indian Land will prep for its toughest match up of the season as it host South Pointe next Friday.

Box score

Nation Ford 28, Indian Land 0





Indian Land 0;0;0;0;-;0

Nation Ford 0;21;7;0;-28

Scoring Summary





First quarter

N/A

Second quarter

NF - Jason Pugh 10-yard run (Quinn Castner kick), 11:26

NF - Pugh 29-yard catch from Wayde Prince (Castner kick), 4:21

NF - Harrison Cohen five-yard pass from Prince (Castner kick), 8.5

Third quarter

NF - Quinton Jackson 42-yard punt return (Castner kick), 2:09

Fourth quarter

N/A