Local college/NFL players: former Fort Mill QB sizzles, leads team to big D2 upset

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - Wells had a huge game as the Blazers continued their sizzling start to the 2018 season. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jackets QB completed 24-of-37 passes for a career-high 341 yards and five touchdowns as Valdosta dismantled NCAA Division II No. 8-ranked West Alabama 58-24. Wells, a sophomore, tossed four TD passes in the first half as his team built an insurmountable 35-14 lead. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes through three games, with 12 touchdown throws and no interceptions.





Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - South Pointe’s St. Hill started at running back for Newberry and ran the ball 13 times for 76 yards during the Wolves’ 27-14 win over Virginia-Lynchburg.

Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - redshirt senior defensive tackle from South Pointe recorded seven tackles, with 1.5 for a loss, during the Demon Deacons’ 41-34 loss to Boston College last week. Rodney also earned a QB hurry. He’s got at least one tackle-for-loss in all three Wake Forest games this season.

Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester’s Foster started at linebacker and recorded a team-high nine tackles during the Wolves’ win.

Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff, the sophomore QB from South Pointe, came off the bench to complete 7-of-14 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown during the Wolves’ win over Virginia-Lynchburg. Ruff’s 16-yard TD pass with less than 2 minutes left clinched the win. He also ran the ball 10 times for 43 yards.

Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - Concord fell to Virginia-Wise, but Plyler, from Fort Mill High, caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Plyler caught three touchdowns each of the past two seasons, but has that many TDs already in three games of his junior season.

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - true freshman from Clover nailed two field goals and four extra points during Wake Forest’s loss to Boston College. Sciba is 6-for-7 on field goals through three games.

Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land grad had a solid outing kicking against Virginia-Lynchburg, hitting a 22-yard field goal and dropping three of his five punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Rodgers averaged 45 yards per punt, with a long kick of 60 yards.

B.T. Potter, Clemson - South Pointe’s Potter hit seven kickoffs against Georgia Southern, with six going for touchbacks in the Tigers’ 38-7 win. The true freshman has kicked 15 of 19 kickoffs into the end zone through three games.

Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern grad should see more action in the coming weeks with the Yellow Jackets’ starting b-back, Kirvonte Benson, out for the season injured. Howard, who is now the backup b-back to Jordan Mason, got eight carries for 82 yards in Georgia Tech’s 24-19 loss to Pitt.

Other locals’ performances





Skyler DeLong, Alabama - Nation Ford grad punted twice for a 37-yard average during the Crimson Tide’s 62-7 win over Ole Miss.

Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff - the former South Pointe receiver caught four passes for 80 yards, but the Golden Lions were hammered by South Dakota State 90-6 (yes, ninety).

Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College - Dawkins, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, made a tackle and broke up a pass during the Rams’ 16-8 loss to Webber International.

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - the Bulls improved to 3-0, beating Eastern Michigan in their MAC opener. Johnson, the former South Pointe standout, caught six balls for 74 yards in the Buffalo win.

Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - Fort Mill grad made a tackle and broke up a pass as the Chanticleers smashed Campbell 58-21.

Myles Prosser, Coastal Carolina - York Cougar kicked off once during Coastal’s win over Campbell.

Derion Kendrick, Clemson - Kendrick, a true freshman receiver from South Pointe, caught a six-yard pass during the Tigers’ 38-7 blowout of Georgia Southern.

Logan Rudolph, Clemson - Northwestern’s Rudolph made a tackle during Clemson’s win over Georgia Southern.

De’angelo Huskey, Guilford - the Quakers lost to Davidson 91-61 (not a misprint) last Thursday, and Huskey, the true freshman from South Pointe, made a pair of tackles.

Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College - Brice, the sophomore linebacker from Northwestern, made three tackles, a tackle-for-loss and recorded a QB hurry during the Dragons’ 61-21 win over Fort Scott Community College.

Gage Moloney, James Madison - another Northwestern grad and teammate of Howard’s, Moloney made his college debut during the Dukes’ 73-7 demolition of Robert Morris. Moloney completed his one pass attempt for 14 yards.

Quentin Sanders, Lackawanna College - Sanders caught two passes for 28 yards during his junior college football team’s 55-0 win over Delaware Valley.

Ken’darius Frederick, Limestone - South Pointe’s Frederick made his Limestone debut during the Saints’ 37-10 loss to Tusculum last week, making two tackles.





Marleek Reid, Limestone - another former South Pointe Stallion, Reed started at linebacker and made two tackles during Limestone’s loss to Tusculum.

Malcolm Means, Mars Hill - Lewisville grad started at cornerback and made a tackle during Mars Hill’s 59-27 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle caught two passes for 26 yards during the Wolves’ win over Virginia-Lynchburg.

Manny McCord, Newberry - receiver from Indian Land caught a four-yard pass against Virginia-Lynchburg.

Nick Yearwood, Newberry - South Pointe grad and linebacker had four tackles for Newberry last week.

Lewis Johnson, Newberry - Lancaster’s Johnson started at left tackle for the Wolves during their 27-14 win.

Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Rock Hill linebacker made a team-high seven tackles during the Bulldogs’ 31-14 loss to Carson-Newman.

Local NFL players

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore, from South Pointe, made five tackles and defended two passes, but the Patriots fell to Jacksonville 31-20. Gilmore played all 71 defensive snaps and also forced a fumble.

Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Northwestern’s Patterson caught three passes for 18 yards, carried the ball once for five yards and had a 25-yard kickoff return during the Patriots’ loss to the Jaguars. He played 27 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - the 14-year NFL veteran from Northwestern caught three balls for 19 yards during the Saints’ 21-18 win over Cleveland. Watson played 82 percent of the offensive snaps (54).

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Northwestern’s Joseph made two tackles and play 57 defensive snaps during the Texans’ 20-17 loss to Tennessee.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - the former South Pointe Stallion was inactive against Tennessee because of elbow and back injuries. Clowney got a costly penalty late in the game after getting in a smack-talking exchange with a Titans player. Tennessee got a game-tying field goal in part because of the 15-yarder on Clowney.