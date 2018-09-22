HS football roundup: Great Falls-Ware Shoals went five OTs, Irmo-Clover also close

Dutch Fork 66, Northwestern 28
The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes established a 38-14 lead at halftime and rolled to a 66-28 win over the Northwestern Trojans in a non-region game at Dutch Fork Friday night.
Quarterback Tyler Olenchuk, running back Ron Hoff, and wide receiver Gage Zirko led the assault for the Silver Foxes. Olenchuck completed 23 of 30 passes for 399 yards and three scores. Hoff carried 11 times for 72 yards and two more touchdowns. Zirko caught 15 aerials for 276 yards and one touchdown.
Dutch Fork took a 17-7 lead after one period. Olenchuk passed to Jordan Springs for 17 yards and a 7-0 Dutch Fork lead. Hoff added a one yard touchdown run for to make it 14-0. Fentrell Cypress got Northwestern on the board when he picked off an Olenchuk pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. That made it 14-7, but before the period ended, Graham Newboult added a 34-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead.
Olenchuk scored on a five-yard to open the second quarter scoring and passed for two more scores to make it 38-7. Northwestern answered just before halftime when Dustin Noeller hit Jamario Holley on a 24-yard pass play to cut it to 38-14.
Hoff and Jon Hall added rushing touchdowns for Dutch Fork for a 52-14 lead, before Ghari Page scored on a four-yard run for the Trojans to cut it deficit to 52-21 before the third quarter came to an end.
After Dutch Fork scored to make it 59-21, Noeller passed to Holley for 18 yards and a touchdown to make it 59-28. Dutch Fork scored its final touchdown midway through the fourth period.
Antonio Heath led Northwestern’s rushing attack with 52 yards on 10 carries. Noeller completed nine of 17 passes for 152 yards. Holley caught three passes for 49 yards.
Northwestern is 0-5 on the year.
On deck: Northwestern has a bye before facing Clover Oct. 5.
Irmo 42, Clover 34
CLOVER -- Brian Lane and the Clover Blue Eagles had never met up with Reggie Kennedy and the Irmo Yellow Jackets, until tonight. The Yellow Jackets head back down I-77 with a 42-34 win.
The first 12 minutes were full of defense as neither offense was able to get into a rhythm. Irmo was denied on a 4th and 1 with 5:44 left in the opening quarter. Clover quarterback Gabe Carroll was intercepted on the next play. A few drives later, Carroll was intercepted once more by E.J. Grigsby and he returned it to the Clover 1. Irmo made him pay with a John Ragin Jr. 1-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0 late in the 1st quarter.
On the next drive, Clover made the first big play of the night on a slant play. The Eagles found themselves in a fourth and short again and didn’t convert but an Irmo penalty extended the drive. Clover marched it to the 1-yard line with an opportunity to tie, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Yellow Jackets for a 99-yard touchdown that extended their lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.
Gabe Carroll was able to settle in and put a drive together with a nice mix of run and pass. Carroll got the Blue Eagles into the endzone, connecting with Heze Massey on a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut Irmo’s lead to 14-7 with 6:11 left before the halftime horn.
Clover blocked an Irmo punt, which set the Blue Eagles up with great field position with 5:04 left before halftime. David Hall punched it in on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie things up at 14 with 2:42 left.
Following an Irmo punt, it didn’t take Clover long to score. Gabe Carroll connected with Jaylin Lane on a 50-yard touchdown pass to take their 1st lead of the game at 21-14 into halftime.
Irmo came out of the halftime locker room with a big kick off return. A few plays later, Irmo ran it in on a Jansen McGahee 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21 with 12:34 left in the 3rd quarter.
Following a partially blocked punt by the Blue Eagles, Gabe Carroll led the offense on a drive that went to the 1-yard line. David Hall scored his 2nd touchdown of the night on a 1-yard touchdown run to retake the lead at 28-21 with 5:08 left in the 3rd. Both defenses stiffened towards the end of the 3rd quarter, and neither offense was able to get much going early in the 4th.
Irmo had the ball with 7:07 left as they converted a 3rd down to keep the potential game tying drive alive. The Yellow Jackets tied the game at 28 on a Omarion Dollison 12-yard run with 5:41 left in the game. Following a punt return to the Clover 14-yard line, Irmo took a 35-28 lead with a similar play to what they scored on earlier with 4:05 left.
Gabe Carroll completed a 54-yard strike to Jaylin Lane to move into Yellow Jacket territory to the 29-yard line. A few plays later, Carroll connected with Nygle Biggers for the touchdown. Brian Lane elected to go for two, but it fell short. Irmo still lead 35-34.
Omarion Dollison iced the game with a 28-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the night to go up 42-34 with 1:31 left in the game. Dollison ended the game with an interception and secured the win.
On deck: Clover opens Region 3-5A play on the road at Nation Ford.
Pageland Central 54, Lewisville 18
The Pageland Central Eagles scored 34 points in the opening period and never looked back as they toppled the Lewisville Lions 54-18 in a Region 4-2A game at Pageland Friday night.
Before the first period was over, Lewisville scored two touchdown and trailed 34-12 when the quarter ended. The Eagles added another score before halftime for a 41-12 cushion.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, before Pageland Central added its final touchdown in the fourth period.
Lewisville is 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the region.
On deck: Lewisville continues Region 4-2A play next week at Buford.
Great Falls 36, Ware Shoals 30 (5 OT)
Chester 67, Carolina Pride 14
CHESTER -- The impacts from Hurricane Florence and a lack of practice didn’t effect Victor Floyd’s Chester Cyclones against Carolina Pride.
Chester went right down the field for an opening drive touchdown to go up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Carolina Pride wasn’t able to get into a rhythm and Chester scored 2 additional touchdowns to go up 20-0 as the extra point was blocked.
The Cyclones threatened to score again, but the Pride forced a fumble to give them a little bit of momentum. The Pride continued to get some life as Chester fumbled the punt return and recovered at their 43 yard line. The Pride got in the end zone, aided by a roughing the passer penalty, to cut Chester’s lead to 28-6.
The Pride’s momentum quickly evaporated as Chester scored two additional touchdowns to take a 42-6 with 5:55 before halftime.
Chester took a 48-6 lead heading into the halftime locker room.
The second half was much of the same as Chester scored twice in the third quarter to go up 56-6 by the end of third quarter.
Chester would tack on a few more scores to end the rout as the Cyclones won 67-14.
On deck: Chester will host Indian Land in both teams’ Region 4-3A opener.
