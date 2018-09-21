Young South Pointe quarterback growing into the job

Tahleek Steele is catching on to this quarterback thing.
The junior South Pointe quarterback passed for 402 and five touchdowns Friday night to lead the Stallions to a 52-0 road win over the Indian Land Warriors. The scoring tosses went to four different receivers.
On Steele spreading ball around, South Pointe coach Strait Herron said: “I really think that’s the key. He was able to get the ball and spread it around to some different places.”
Steele also had 67 yards rushing as the visitors racked up 626 yards of total offense. Joe Ervin had 103 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Marice Whitlock had six catches for 148 yards and two scores, including a one-handed 23-yarder.
The Stallion defense also forced four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles.
Turning point
The first turnover came with the Stallions leading 14-0 in the first quarter and the Warriors knocking on the door with a third-and-goal at the one-yard-line. Quarterback Brandon Britton tried to punch it in with the keeper but fumbled and Ja’Marion Heath ended up with the ball for South Pointe to squelch Indian Land’s best chance to score. It would have been the Warriors’ first points of the first quarter this season.
Critical
Indian Land only completed 4-of-10 passes for 20 yards, all to junior receiver Jacob Cooley. The Warriors were held to 97 rushing yards on 38 carries.
Star contributors
Steele was 19-for-27 for 402 yards and five scores with 67 yards rushing. Wyatt Grantham made his first field goal of the year, a 23-yarder, in the second quarter. Jaylen Mahoney and Omega Blake each had interceptions for the Stallions. Dorian Williams had a pick for Indian Land and Dumkele Idehen had a fumble recovery.
On deck
South Pointe hosts Westwood next week while Indian Land’s brutal schedule continues in Chester.
Box score
SP;21;17;14;0;-;52
IL;0;0;0;0;-;0
Scoring summary
First quarter
SP - Joe Ervin 66 run (Wyatt Grantham kick) 10:52
SP - Ervin 2 run (Wyatt Grantham kick) 8:42
SP - Travis Foster 69 pass from Tahleek Steele (Wyatt Grantham kick) 5:32
Second quarter
SP - Quay Chambers 23 pass from Steele Grantham kick) 11:53
SP - Grantham 23 field goal (7:30)
SP - Raseac Myles 26 pass from Steele (Grantham kick) 27.2
Third quarter
SP - Isaac Ross 42 pass from Steele (Grantham kick) 8:31
SP - Marice Whitlock 77 pass from Steele (Colin Karhu kick) 3:18
Team stats
SP;IL
First downs;24;6
Rushes-yards;28-223;38-97
Passing;19-28-5-1;4-10-0-2
Passing yards;402;20
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-yards;8-80;3-25
Individual statistics
RUSHING South Pointe: Joe Ervin 8-102; Tahleek Steele 7-67; Marice Whitlock 3-19; Quay Chambers 4-15; Omega Blake 3-11; Chance Foote 1-1; Kanari Mobley 1-4; Marquarious Kennedy 1-4. Indian Land: T.J. Thomas 9-23; Brandon Britton 12-33; Jiquese Tinsley 16-37; Tre Thompson 1-4.
PASSING SP: Steele 19-27-5-1, 402 yards; Blake 0-1. IL: Britton 4-10-0-2, 20 yards.
RECEIVING SP: Isaac Ross 1-42; Ty Good 3-65; Travis Foster 2-72; Ervin 1-(-3); Whitlock 6-148; Raseac Myles 2-40; Chambers 2-16; Tyshawn Bostick 2-22. IL: Jacob Cooley 4-20.
RECORDS South Pointe 4-1. Indian Land 2-4.
