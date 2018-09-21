York notched its first win. Guess who led the way with 3 touchdowns.

Running the ball was key for the York Cougars as they also ran the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets into the ground defensively to get their first victory of the year -- 42-14.
Both teams were trying to get back on schedule after playing earlier than normal last week because of Hurricane Florence. Fort Mill (1-5) picked up their first win of the season beating Lugoff-Elgin, while York’s game was canceled against Rock Hill because of weather.
York head coach Bobby Carroll said the two week layoff after playing Dorman, gave them time to prep for Fort Mill.
“We thought they were going to run the ball more,” Carroll said. “We played really good defense. Our defensive coaches did a good job getting us ready.”
Fort Mill’s first series of the game resulted in negative 17 yards in three plays as they were forced to punt. The Cougars’ first drive was anything but negative as they scored in just four plays which ended with an eight-yard touchdown run by Stephen Oglesby to put York up.
York (1-3) put together another scoring drive on their second series of the game as they started further back in their own territory, compared to where they started for their first drive. Despite the deep starting position, the Cougars were able to pound the ball on the ground with Oglesby getting the ball on the majority of runs. His last touch led to 11-yard touchdown run.
Fort Mill got some positive yardage as the first quarter moved on as York was called for a roughing the punter, but despite getting in the red zone, they missed out on scoring with a 31-yard field goal attempt that came up short.
The Jackets again threatened to score on their first drive of the second quarter and got down to the two-yard line with the help of a big play from Dylan Helms who hit Cam Saunders for a 41-yard gain. However, Fort Mill was again denied a score as the Cougars defense stopped them.
After two unsuccessful attempts, Fort Mill finally got on the board with about 3:40 left in the first half as Helms hit Caleb Smith for a 20-yard touchdown pass, which was aided by a pass interference call on York a couple plays earlier.
Turning point
York was able to take a two touchdown lead right before the half as Oglesby capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive with his third score. The Cougars didn’t let up as the second half started. They scored 1:39 seconds into the third quarter on just three plays as York quarterback Tanner McKinney hit tight end Khalil Ellis for a 23-yard touchdown.
Critical
Fort Mill struggled defensively to stop the Cougars, but what was more noticeable was how much they struggled on offense. On the Jackets’ first three series in the game they only manage two plays with positive yardage. Even when it seemed that Fort Mill was able to get some positive yardage they struggled to score despite being in the red zone late in the first quarter and midway through the second quarter. Fort Mill had 17 carries in the first half for negative 14 yards.
“We got manhandled on both sides of the ball,” said Fort Mill head coach Rob McNeely.
Star contributions
Oglesby ran for 95 yards and had three first half touchdowns. Jorden Evans caught three passes for 102 yards for York. For Fort Mill, Helms threw for 217 yards on 14 for 24 passing. Saunders caught seven passes for 103 yards for the Jackets as well.
On deck
Fort Mill heads to District III Stadium in Rock Hill to take on the Bearcats next Friday, while York travels to the Columbia area to face Ridge View.
Box score
York 42, Fort Mill 14
York 14;7;21;0;-;42
Fort Mill 0;7;7;0;-;14
Scoring Summary
First quarter
Y - Stephen Oglesby eight-yard run (Seth Brown kick), 8:36
Y - Oglesby 11-yard run (Brown kick), 4:26
Second quarter
FM - Dylan Helms 20-yard pass to Caleb Smith (Ben Rich kick), 3:41
Y - Oglesby three-yard run (Brown kick) 20.4
Third quarter
Y - Tanner McKinney 23-yard pass to Khalil Ellis (Brown kick), 10:41
FM - Helms 37-yard pass to Cam Saunders (Rich kick), 8:08
Y - Jeremiah King three-yard run (Brown kick), 5:44
Y - Oglesby four-yard run (Brown kick), 2:44
Fourth quarter
N/A
Team Statistics
Y; FM
First downs 21;15
Rushes/yards 37-228;30-(-5)
Passing 8-13-0;18-32-0
Passing yards 175;247
Fumbles/lost 1-0; 1-0
Penalties/yards 7-60;8-57
Individual Statistics
Rushing
York: Stephen Oglesby 15-95, Tanner McKinney 2-4, Jeremiah King 7-57, Frank Thompson 10-67, Dashawn Brown 1-17, Lake King 1-(-4), Colby Clayton 1-(-8).
Fort Mill: Sebastian Lach 9-37, Dylan Helms 11-(-29), Cam Saunders 4-(-5), Ben Kellam 2-0, D’ Angelo Coit 1-17, Caleb Smith 1-9, Cole Rasmussen 1-0, Team 1-(-34).
Passing
York: Tanner McKinney 7-12-0 174, Colby Clayton 1-1-0 1.
Fort Mill: Dylan Helms 14-24-0 217, Cole Rasmussen 4-8-0 30.
Receiving
York: Stephen Oglesby 2-37, Jorden Evans 3-102, Darian Anderson 1-12, Khalil Ellis 1-23, Ryan Kelley 1-1.
Fort Mill: Cam Saunders 7-103, Sebastian Lach 2-38, Xavier Easterlin 2-42, Ben Kellam 3-16, Caleb Smith 2-36, Terrance Darby 2-12.
Records
York 1-3; Fort Mill 1-5.
Comments