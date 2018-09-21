Big performances help Rock Hill close non-region play

Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman preached one message to his team before Friday night’s game -- focus. Then he reminded them of it in his post-game speech.
The Bearcats heard their coach loud and clear.
Noah Thompson carried for over 200 yards and three scores, with Antonio Barber adding two touchdown receptions, as Rock Hill knocked off Lugoff-Elgin, 44-10, at District 3 Stadium Friday night.
“Tonight was all about execution,” said Pittman. “Our kids came back and battled and battled and battled and executed. I thought we played well.”
The game started with a back-and-forth first quarter, in which Rock Hill (3-2) quickly scored on its first possession, only for Lugoff-Elgin to quickly counter. Rock Hill added another touchdown on its second possession, as Hayden Jackson connected with Cam Walker on a 23-yard strike to put Rock Hill back ahead, 14-7.
Lugoff-Elgin (0-6) went on a prolonged drive to start the second quarter, cutting the margin to 14-10.
From there, Thompson and the Rock Hill defense took over.
“Noah’s awesome,” said Pittman of Thompson. “He got in there and pounded it in there, just like he always does. When there wasn’t a hole, he made a hole.”
Any hole Thompson found seemed to be shut down on the other side by the Bearcats defense.
Rock Hill held Lugoff-Elgin to just over 230 yards of total offense, with the Demon run game averaging fewer than four yards per carry.
Turning point
Rock Hill turned in a snappy drive late in the first quarter that appeared to culminate in the Bearcats’ third touchdown on three possessions in the stanza. The ball came loose inches before the goal line, however, and Lugoff-Elgin recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
The Demons then went on a 15-play drive in which they converted on two fourth-down tries. The drive reached the red zone, where it stalled. Evan Freier connected on a 31-yard field goal for Lugoff-Elgin to cut the Rock Hill lead to 14-10.
“The defense bowed up right there, for sure. It was a big turning point in the game for us,” said Pittman.
The Bearcats cashed in two of their final three first-half possessions for touchdowns, including a nifty 45-yard hookup from Jackson to Barber, and put away the game from there.
Critical
Region play starts next week for both clubs, and Pittman reminded his team almost immediately after the final whistle to keep their eyes on the prize of the region title and a playoff spot.
“Our goals are all about region,” said Pittman. “We want to win the region, we want to get to the playoffs, get a good spot in the playoffs, (and) get home games in the playoffs. Now, the season really starts.
“We’ll turn the page on this one, and try to get our focus on Fort Mill.”
Star contributions
Noah Thompson carried the load for the Bearcats on the ground, rushing 22 times for nearly 225 yards and three scores. Antonio Barber had an efficient evening, catching two passes for 125 yards and two trips to the end zone. Barber also rushed for 42 yards on two tries.
“Antonio, man, he’s a playmaker,” said Pittman. “You try to get the ball in his hands as much as you can, (and) find ways for him to do what he does with the football.”
Jackson connected on 12-of-18 tries for 203 yards, adding three scores.
Lugoff-Elgin running back Tyler Dixon carried 16 times for the Demons, tallying 80 yards and a score.
On deck
Both teams begin region play next week. Lugoff-Elgin opens Region 4-5A play at Sumter. Rock Hill begins 3-5A competition by hosting Rock Hill. Both games will commence at 7:30.
Box score
Rock Hill 44, Lugoff-Elgin-10
Lugoff-Elgin 7;3;0;0;-;10
Rock Hill 14;14;9;7;-;44
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
RH – Noah Thompson 37 run (kick blocked) 9:59
LE – Tyler Dixon 2 run (Evan Freier kick) 7:14
RH – Cam Walker 23 pass from Hayden Jackson (Thompson run) 3:57
Second quarter
LE – Freier 31 field goal 7:46
RH – Thompson 2 run (Colin Muschik kick) 4:48
RH – Antonio Barber 45 pass from Jackson (Muschik kick) :11.7
Third quarter
RH – Safety 1:39
RH – Barber 70 pass from Jackson (Muschik kick) 1:12
Fourth quarter
RH – Thompson 3 run (Muschik kick) 10:55
RECORDS Lugoff-Elgin 0-6, Rock Hil 3-2.
TEAM STATISTICS
LE;RH
First downs;14;17
Rushes-yards;36-126;41-325
Passing;8-21-1;14-24-0
Passing yards;105;238
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;10-75;10-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Lugoff-Elgin: Tyler Dixon 16-80; Josh Gary 5-15; Scotty Dean 4-3; McCoy McElhaney 5-(minus) 4; Jerred Le 1-14; Eli McGee 5-18. Rock Hill: Antonio Barber 2-42; Noah Thompson 22-217; Narii Gaither 9-73; Hayden Jackson 6-(minus) 3; Tay Anthony 1-(minus) 3; TEAM 1-(minus) 1.
PASSING Lugoff-Elgin: Gary 7-18-1-90 yards; Lee 1-3-0-15 yards. Rock Hill: Jackson 12-18-0-203 yards; Jordan Thurman 2-6-0-35 yards.
RECEIVING Lugoff-Elgin: Caleb McDonald 4-79; Jordan Williams 1-12; Kaleb Wise 2-12; Tyler Dixon 1-2. Rock Hill: Tavin Jackson 2-20; Sam Cecil 1-2; Raphael Wright 4-38; Cam Walker 3-54; Antonio Barber 2-115; Noah Thompson 1-(minus) 1.
Comments