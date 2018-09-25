Local college/NFL players: WRs snag TDs, while Rodgers kicks his way to weekly award

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - Johnson, the senior receiver from South Pointe, only played in the first half of Buffalo’s 42-13 win over Rutgers, but that was enough time to catch two passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Johnson reeled in 42-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to set the Bulls on the way to the school’s first win over a Big Ten opponent.

SIGN UP

Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket receiver caught nine passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 47-22 loss to Notre Dame College. Plyler’s second TD grab gave the Mountain Lions a 22-17 lead at the half, before the visitors reeled off 30 unanswered points to pull away for the win. Plyler has 23 catches and five touchdowns in four games this season.

Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Rodgers had a great outing kicking the football during the Wolves’ win over Carson-Newman. The former Indian Land Warrior averaged 52 yards on four punts, with a long kick of 70 yards and three down inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He also hit 40 and 34-yard field goals in the third and fourth quarters, and converted both extra points he kicked. Rodgers was named South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week on Monday.

Malcolm Means, Mars Hill - the Lewisville grad made four tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted a pass as Mars Hill scored with 30 seconds left to beat Catawba 39-33. Catawba had one last shot to win the game and reached the Mars Hill 36-yard line where the Indians took a shot at the end zone. Means picked off the pass for a touchback to clinch the win for the Lions.

Riley Hilton, Presbyterian - Nation Ford grad caught a touchdown pass that put Presbyterian ahead for good in its 41-10 win over Bluefield College. Hilton finished with two catches for 11 yards, including the five-yard score in the second quarter. Hilton also made a tackle.

Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College - Dawkins, the Fort Mill High grad, made two tackles and intercepted a pass during the Rams’ 41-10 loss to Presbyterian College. Dawkins’ first quarter interception set up a Rams field goal.

Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle scored on a 58-yard touchdown run early in the Wolves’ 23-3 win over Carson-Newman. Castle, a receiver, finished the game with two carries for 61 yards and a four-yard catch.

Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - Hubbs, the former Northwestern Trojan, made four tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble during the Bulldogs’ 38-31 win over Mercer.

Skyler DeLong, Alabama - Nation Ford’s DeLong had a solid outing punting the football during the Crimson Tide’s 45-23 win over Texas A&M. DeLong hit six punts for a 36-yard average, with two kicks longer than 50 yards, and three downed inside the Aggies’ 20-yard line.

Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - South Pointe’s McCloud had a strong game during the Wolfpack’s 37-20 win over Marshall. McCloud made three tackles, broke up a pass, and recovered a fumble that he returned 12 yards.





God is good and what a Blessing to see more ⁦@FootballSPHS⁩ Football players play on the next level ⁦@NickMcCloud4_⁩ & ⁦@toofyegilmore⁩ ⁦@FootballTownUSA⁩ #FootballcityUSA#DBU pic.twitter.com/nS47G4lqyz — Nakia McCloud (@coachnmccloud) September 24, 2018

Other locals’ performances





Malik Williams, Appalachian State - Chester grad caught four passes for 38 yards during the Mountaineers’ 72-7 demolition of Gardner-Webb.





Shuler Littleton, Campbell - Littleton, from York, started at offensive tackle as the Camels piled up 486 yards and 42 points in a shutout win over Shaw.

Derion Kendrick, Clemson - the South Pointe grad and true freshman receiver caught a six-yard pass during the Tigers’ 49-21 win over Georgia Tech.

B.T. Potter, Clemson - Potter, also from South Pointe, kicked off eight times against Georgia Tech, with six going for touchbacks.

Logan Rudolph, Clemson - defensive lineman from Northwestern made a tackle during the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech.

Markees Watts, Charlotte - Lancaster’s Watts notched a tackle but the 49ers were beaten 49-31 by UMass.

Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - defensive back from Fort Mill made a tackle and broke up a pass during the Chanticleers’ 30-28 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. Kryst started the game.

Trae’von Hinton, Eastern Arizona - Northwestern grad made five tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up a pass during Eastern Arizona’s 29-12 junior college football win over Glendale.

Corey Seargent, East Carolina - Northwestern’s Seargent made three tackles and broke up a pass, but the Pirates fell to South Florida 20-13.

Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Bouyer, from Northwestern, notched a tackle during the Bucs’ 29-27 win over Furman.

Ryan DeLuca, Furman - DeLuca, from Fort Mill, caught a three-yard pass during the Paladins’ 29-27 loss to East Tennessee State.

Donavan Perryman, Furman - Rock Hill High grad and linebacker recorded seven tackles, with one for a loss, during Furman’s loss to East Tennessee State.

Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Howard, the former Northwestern Trojan, ran the ball 10 times but gained just 18 yards during the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Clemson. Georgia Tech’s ball-carriers averaged just 2.6 yards on 56 carries in the defeat.

Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College - Northwestern grad made a tackle as the Blue Dragons hammered RPA 82-0. Brice also received a scholarship offer from Chattanooga last week, the linebacker’s first.

Quentin Sanders, Lackawanna College - Lewisville’s Sanders caught a five-yard pass and returned two kickoffs for 16 total yards in the Falcons’ 51-26 juco football win over Nassau Community College.

Ken’darius Frederick, Limestone - South Pointe’s Frederick made a tackle as Limestone fell 16-13 to West Alabama (on a last-second field goal).

Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff shook off an injury and returned to his starting QB role, leading Newberry to a 23-3 win over Carson-Newman. The former South Pointe QB completed 6-of-12 passes for 45 yards with one interception, and ran the ball 11 times for 55 yards on a day when the Wolves largely kept the ball on the ground.

Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - South Pointe’s St. Hill got nine carries for 47 yards during the Wolves’ win over Carson-Newman. He also snagged a two-yard pass as Newberry evened its record to 2-2.

Manny McCord, Newberry - Indian Land product caught a six-yard pass during his team’s win last Saturday.

Darryl Foster, Newberry - Foster, the linebacker from Chester, made five tackles against Carson-Newman.

Lewis Johnson, Newberry - Johnson started at offensive tackle, helping the Wolves average 5.9 yards per carry during the win over Carson-Newman.

Jordan Helms, North Greenville - tight end from Nation Ford caught a 10-yard pass as the Crusaders beat Mississippi’s Delta State 33-20 to earn the program’s first-ever Gulf South Conference win.

Farrika Grier, South Carolina State - Grier, the Lancaster grad, ran the ball twice for 11 yards during S.C. State’s 17-7 loss to Norfolk State. Grier also returned a kickoff 15 yards.

Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State - York grad punted five times for a 40-yard average during the loss to Norfolk State. Pettiway had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.

Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell caught a 14-yard pass during the Bulldogs’ loss to Norfolk State.

B.J. Davis, South Carolina State - true freshman from South Pointe made a tackle against Norfolk State, the first of his college career.

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - the Blazers moved up to No. 13 in Division II after a 52-0 win over Shorter College. Wells completed 12-of-30 passes for 192 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He ran the ball six times for 17 more yards. Valdosta has scored at least 45 points in all four of its games (all wins).

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - Clover’s Sciba hit two field goals and three extra points during the Demon Deacons’ 56-27 loss to Notre Dame. Sciba converted 30 and 39-yard field goals, but missed from 38 yards twice, including a kick that hit the post.

Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - redshirt senior defensive tackle from South Pointe made a tackle during the Demon Deacons’ loss to Notre Dame.

Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn - York’s Rawlinson made three tackles as the Statesmen fell to Missouri’s Central Methodist, 20-13.

Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Hicks, from Rock Hill High, made three tackles in Wingate’s 31-24 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Local NFL players

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore made four tackles, but the former South Pointe Stallion couldn’t stop New England from falling to Detroit 26-10. The Patriots are 1-2. Gilmore was on the field for 70 of 73 defensive plays.

Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Northwestern’s Patterson caught a 12-yard pass and returned four kickoffs for a combined 113 yards (28.3-yard average) during the Patriots’ loss to Detroit. Patterson played 40 percent of New England’s offensive snaps.

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - the Saints continued their free-scoring ways in a 43-37 victory over Atlanta. Watson, the Northwestern grad, caught five of the six balls thrown his direction for 71 yards in the win. The Saints have scored 40 or more points in two of their three games. Watson started and played 57 percent of the offensive snaps.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - the Texans are 0-3 after falling to the Giants 27-22. Clowney, the South Pointe grad, made three tackles in his return to action after missing last week’s game. He played 87 percent of the defensive snaps.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph made a pair of tackles during the Texans’ loss to New York. The former Northwestern Trojan played almost all of his team’s defensive snaps.