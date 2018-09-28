A single field goal separated Clover and Nation Ford

By Mac Banks
FORT MILL - A missed field goal that went wide left by the Clover Blue Eagles in the last second of the game allowed the Nation Ford Falcons to hold on to a 23-20 win in their opening game of Region IV play.
Clover (4-3, 0-1) came into the game with the top two receivers in the area -- Heze Massey and Zion Robbins. The two have snagged nearly 60 passes between them for 915 yards and six touchdowns. That also put their quarterback Gabe Carroll as one of the top area passers with 1,643 yards passing and 13 touchdowns. Stopping those two receivers were key for the Falcons’ defense, which at times struggled stopping the run.
“Defensively I have no idea how we did it,” said Nation Ford head coach Michael Allen. “At times offensively we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We did make the plays offensively when we had too.”
Nation Ford (3-3, 1-0) came out on their first series and went straight after Clover like a team possessed. They ran the ball five times and threw it twice to get on the scoreboard in under two minutes with the help of a 20-yard touchdown run by Falcons’ quarterback Wayde Prince.
Clover’s offense struggled in their first series as the Falcons’ defense chased Carroll, pinning him deep in his own territory. The Blue Eagles second drive didn’t start any better as a Nation Ford punt pinned them at their three-yard line. Three plays later, Harrison Cohen got a safety for the Falcons sacking Carroll in the end zone to extend the Nation Ford lead.
Clover was able to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Despite a 13-play drive, they were forced to kick a 35-yard field goal.
The Blue Eagles defense played better in the second quarter and their offense seemed to find a better rhythm then they had in the first quarter. However, on their second drive of the quarter, Carroll had a tipped pass and was intercepted by Nation Ford’s Dewuan McCullum near the end zone.
Clover was able to put together a touchdown-scoring drive in the second half on their first possession as they went 77-yards in seven plays. David Hall would run the ball in from seven-yards out.
As well as they moved the ball in the first half, Nation Ford’s offense sputtered in the third quarter. The Falcons’ first two possessions in the third quarter resulted in punts, while Clover scored on both of their early possessions.
Turning point
After getting the safety, Clover kicked off to the Falcons’ McCullum who took the ball 65-yards to the end zone to hit the Blue Eagles with a double punch to the gut and take a 16-0 lead with both the safety and touchdown talking only about 10 seconds off the clock.
In this third quarter, Hall crossed the 100-yard barrier in the game and rushed in from 75-yards out on the first play from scrimmage to give the Blue Eagles a 20-16 lead as they capped off the quarter with 17-unanswered points.
Critical
The Nation Ford defense had two key stops against Clover in the red zone, resulting in a safety and an interception, which really could have made the came closer in the first half. Clover also didn’t get Massey or Robbins involved as much as they had wanted. They caught only two passes between them in the first half.
As much as their offense clicked in the first half, Nation Ford struggled in the second half getting only four first downs. The defense for the Falcons also struggled giving up a lot of yards on the ground in the second half to Clover’s Hall.
Star contributions
Prince passed for 159 yards for Nation Ford, while the Falcons kept the ball on the ground often and were led by Nathan Mahaffey, who rushed for 64 yards. For Clover, Carroll passed for 212 yards and connected on his first seven attempts in the game. He went 22-for-32 in the game. David Hall caught seven passes for 89 yards to lead the Blue Eagles and also rushed for 192 yards on 17 carries.
On deck
Clover will host Northwestern at home next week, while Nation Ford will welcome in rivals Fort Mill.
Box score
Nation Ford 23, Clover 20
Clover 0;3;17;0;-;20
Nation Ford 16;0;0;7;-23
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NF - Wayde Prince 20-yard run (Quinn Castner kick), 10:09
NF - Harrison Cohen QB sack resulting in a safety, 3:52
NF - Dewuan McCullum 65-yard kickoff return (Castner kick), 3:42
Second quarter
C - Austin Clark 35-yard field goal, 9:44
Third quarter
C - David Hall seven-yard run (Clark kick), 9:37
C - Clark 27-yard field goal, 6:36
C - Hall 75-yard run (Clark kick), 57.9
Fourth quarter
NF - Kaleb Starnes 39-yard pass from Prince (Castner kick), 11:50
Team Statistics
C; NF
First downs 21;12
Rushes/yards 32-196;29-82
Passing 23-33-2;13-17-0
Passing yards 239;159
Fumbles/lost 2-0; 2-1
Penalties/yards 4-40;5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Clover: David Hall 17-192, Gabe Carroll 7-(-34), BJ Tims 6-21, Nygle Biggers 2-17.
Nation Ford: Nathan Mahaffey 20-64, Wayde Prince 9-18.
Passing
Clover: Gabe Carroll 22-32-2 212; Jaylin Lane 1-1-0 27.
Nation Ford: Wayde Prince 13-17-0 159.
Receiving
Clover: Heze Massey 3-48, Zion Robbins 1-17, Jaylin Lane 3-24, Nygle Biggers 1-4, David Hall 7-89, Blackmon Huckabee 6-42, BJ Tims 2-15.
Nation Ford: Dewuan McCullum 3-53, Nathan Mahaffey 2-9, Nathan Lovette 1-12, Quinton Jackson 2-23, Daeviaen Qwiy 1-8, Petey Tuipulotu 1-12, Kaleb Starnes 2-41, Harrison Cohen 1-1.
Records
Clover 4-3, 0-1 Region IV; Nation Ford 3-3, 1-0 Region IV.
