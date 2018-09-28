High school football roundup: York, Lancaster, Great Falls capture wins

York 24, Ridge View 23
BLYTHEWOOD -- Stephen Oglesby’s three touchdowns, combined with a stout second-half defense, led York in a 24-23 win over Ridge View to open region play.
Penalties were the name of the game early. Stephen Oglesby’s first run of the game was aided by a horse collar penalty, wrapping up with a 20-yard touchdown run to put York on the board, 7-0 with 6:24 left in the first quarter. Two York pass interference calls aided Ridge View’s first two drives, only one ending with a touchdown, a 17-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 7.
Ridge View’s Nick Lawyer, became the school’s all time leading scorer with a field goal that put the Blazers up 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The response from York were back-to-back runs from Oglesby. The second rush was a 43-yard sprint to put the Cougars up 14-10. Both defenses stiffened for the next few series until Ridge View scored on a 26-yard touchdown run with 4:18 before the half. Immediately following the touchdown, an electric 90-yard kickoff return from Stephen Oglesby quickly put York back on top 21-17, which would end the first half scoring.
The third quarter was scoreless as both defenses stiffened. York hit a field goal to extend their lead to 24-17 with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter. Things got interesting as Ridge View scored with 2:08 left for a potential game tying score, but the extra point was blocked by York’s Jaylon Ballard to preserve the win at 24-23.
On deck: York heads down I-77 again to face Westwood.
Lancaster 38, Richland Northeast 0
It’s been sixteen days since the Lancaster Bruins rushed played a game.
Lancaster had a bye last Friday and the previous game was moved to Wednesday due to the effects of Hurricane Florence. The Bruins’ last outing was a loss to Chester, which is currently undefeated. Lancaster stayed at home this week to face Richland Northeast, which sits at 1-3.
The 4-1 Bruins have been explosive. Their offensive attack is led by the speedy, 210-pound, bowling ball of a quarterback, Kemarkio Cloud. Cloud is surrounded by what head coach Bobby Collins says is his best receiving corps.
The final Friday night lights of September in Lancaster got started with a big catch inside the red zone by Richland Northeast’s Daniel Montgomery. The Bruins forced a field goal, and the Bruins’ red zone defense was heard when the field goal was blocked, scooped up and returned for a 70-yard touchdown.
Richland Northeast’s next drive looked promising. They drove back to the red zone, but turned over on downs. Minutes later, Kamarkio Cloud streaked 87 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. The Bruins found themselves in the red zone again after a nice catch in traffic by Zach Truesdale and cashed in a field goal to take a 17-0 lead just before halftime.
The pattern of the first half kept the trend in the second quarter. Cloud found a wide-open Phillip Mickles, who pranced into the end zone. The storm of Bruin points extended the lead to 31-0. Shortly after, Kemarkio Cloud danced around the field and broke defenders’ tackles for a touchdown rush to extend the lead to 38-0. The clocked would run out with the same score.
The Bruins earned their first shutout of the season, and moved the ball with ease offensively. Next Friday the take on South Pointe.
On deck: Lancaster hosts South Pointe in its second Region 3-4A matchup.
Buford 62, Lewisville 30
One of the worst seasons in Lewisville football history so far did not get any better Friday. The Lions fell to 0-5 after a date with Buford.
The night began with traded blows. The Lions scored first with a touchdown connection from Jashawn Jason to Demetric Hardin from 31 yards out. Buford quickly answered, but Jason found Hardin again for 70 yards, which set up a 5-yard score for a 14-7 lead with another Hardin catch.
It was all downhill from there for the Lions.
Buford’s Brayden Phillips hit Toot Curry for 61 yards for a touchdown to jump out to a 28-14 lead. The Lions did bring the deficit to 28-22, but could not overcome the 34 unanswered points that followed. The final from Buford was 62-30 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.
Great Falls 44, Camden Military 22
GREAT FALLS -- Coming off an emotional overtime win over Ware Shoals last week, region play kicked off in a big way for Scotty Steen’s team as they notched a 44-22 win over Camden Military on homecoming night.
The Red Devils quickly went up 22-0 by the end of the first quarter, and tacked on another touchdown to take a commanding 28-8 lead at the half.
Camden Military cut Great Falls’ lead to 36-16 at the 3:30 mark of the third quarter. Great Falls held on 44-22 going into the fourth quarter.
On deck: Great Falls will be off next week before hosting McBee.
On deck: Great Falls has a bye week, then opens Region 2-A competition at home against McBee on Oct. 12.
