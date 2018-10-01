College/NFL players roundup: Clowney and Flash score TDs, while local DBs snag picks

Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - South Pointe grad continued his strong junior season with six tackles and an interception during the Wolfpack’s 35-21 win over Virginia. McCloud’s interception late in the first half set up an N.C. State field goal to send the Pack to halftime with a 20-7 lead. McCloud has 22 tackles, three pass break-ups, a fumble recovery and a pick in four games.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - the former York Cougar snagged the third pick-six of his career during the Statesmen’s 28014 loss to undefeated and No. 8 NAIA-ranked Evangel University (Mo.). Rawlinson stepped in front of a first quarter Evangel pass and took it back 97 yards for the touchdown, his second of the season, tying a William Penn school record for longest interception return touchdown. The 5-foot-9 sophomore also had five tackles in the game.
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - Wells threw six touchdown passes as the NCAA Division II No. 10-ranked Blazers outlasted Mississippi College 63-42. Wells completed 13-of-21 passes for 295 yards, though he did toss two interceptions. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket also had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and was named Gulf South Conference offensive player of the week on Monday.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - Fort Mill’s Kryst intercepted his second pass of the season during the Chanticleers’ 45-21 loss to Troy. Kryst also made three tackles and started at cornerback for the third game in a row.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina - the former Northwestern Trojan snagged a pick during the Pirates’ 37-35 win over Old Dominion. The 6-foot senior intercepted a Monarchs pass late in the third quarter, for his second career pick. Seargent also notched a pair of tackles.
Ali Shockley, Ellsworth Community College - Northwestern grad made 12 tackles, with two for a loss, during a 27-21 win over DuPage. Shockley has 60 tackles in five games, third-most in Division I junior college football.
Donavan Perryman, Furman - Rock Hill High’s Perryman made a career-high 11 tackles, including a half-sack, during the Paladins’ 44-38 win over Western Carolina.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle broke out with a two-touchdown game in Newberry’s 20-0 win over UNC Pembroke. Castle caught an 11-yard TD pass early in the third quarter and added a 27-yard scoring snag early in the fourth. He finished with four catches for 55 yards.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State - York’s Pettiway had another strong outing punting the football during the Bulldogs’ loss to N.C. A&T. Pettiway hit nine punts for a 45-yard average, with four kicks downed inside the 20-yard line. The senior also hit four kicks longer than 50 yards. He’s averaging close to 44 yards per punt this season, third best in the MEAC.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land’s Rodgers hit a pair of field goals -- 40 and 26 yards -- during the Wolves’ 20-0 win over UNC Pembroke. He also kicked two extra points and averaged 43 yards on seven punts. Rodgers was named D2Football.com’s national special teams player of the week last week.
Other locals’ performances
Shuler Littleton, Campbell - York’s Littleton started at offensive tackle as the Camels dropped Big South Conference foe North Alabama 30-9. Littleton, who college football guru Phil Steele picked as a preseason second team all-conference performer, has started all five games this season.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - linebacker from Northwestern made five stops, including a shared tackle-for-loss, but The Citadel fell to FCS-ranked Towson, 44-27. Hubbs, a senior, has 16 tackles in four games for the Bulldogs.
Derion Kendrick, Clemson - the true freshman from South Pointe had a 14-yard kickoff return during the Tigers’ 27-23 win over Syracuse.
B.T. Potter, Clemson - Potter hit all six kickoffs for touchbacks during Clemson’s win over Syracuse.
Logan Rudolph, Clemson - Northwestern grad made a tackle during the Tigers’ victory against Syracuse.
Myles Prosser, Coastal Carolina - York’s Prosser kicked off once during the Chanticleers’ 45-21 loss to Troy.
Dillon Howie, Concord (W.Va.) - Shepherd University blasted Concord, but Howie, the linebacker from Indian Land, made a tackle.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Howard, the sophomore b-back from Northwestern, carried the ball six times for 29 yards and a touchdown during the Yellow Jackets’ 63-17 destruction of Bowling Green. Howard’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter was his third career touchdown and first of 2018.
De’angelo Huskey, Guilford College - The Quakers fell to Bridgewater College (Va.) 30-28, and Huskey, a true freshman from South Pointe, made a tackle.
Marveon Mobley, Highland Community College - Mobley, the South Pointe grad, made three tackles as Highland beat Iowa Central 21-18.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College - Northwestern’s Brice made five tackles as the Blue Dragons beat Butler Community College 27-13.
Mike Hill, Iowa Western - Lewisville’s Hill made a 15-yard catch during the Reivers’ 42-22 win over Dodge City Community College.
Gage Moloney, James Madison - another former Northwestern Trojan, Moloney threw his first career touchdown pass during the Dukes’ 63-10 blowout of rival Richmond. Moloney chucked a 71-yard scoring bomb late in the game, and completed all three of his attempts for 95 yards. He also ran the ball twice for 13 more yards.
Jay Hood, Johnson C. Smith - Lancaster’s Hood caught five passes for 34 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown, during the Golden Bulls’ blowout of Lincoln.
Dre Robinson, Johnson C. Smith - Rock Hill High grad completed 1-of-2 passes for 10 yards and his first college touchdown during the Golden Bulls’ 50-13 win over Lincoln (Pa.).
Quentin Sanders, Lackawanna College - Lackawanna beat Erie 29-10 and Sanders, the former Lewisville Lion, had a 13-yard kickoff return.
Marleek Reid, Limestone - the Saints fell to Mars Hill 51-41, with Reed, the former South Pointe Stallion, recording a pair of tackles.
Malcolm Means, Mars Hill - Means, the Lewisville grad, made a tackle and broke up two passes during the Lions’ 51-41 win over Limestone.
Manny McCord, Newberry - Indian Land’s McCord caught an 11-yard pass during the Wolves’ 20-0 win over UNC Pembroke.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff, the sophomore QB from South Pointe, completed 2-of-7 passes for 21 yards and also ran the ball eight times for 37 more yards during the Wolves’ win over UNC Pembroke.
Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - South Pointe’s Hill had three carries for 14 yards against UNC Pembroke.
Nick Yearwood, Newberry - former South Pointe linebacker notched four tackles against UNC Pembroke.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester grad made three tackles during the Wolves’ victory over UNC Pembroke. Newberry’s defense has allowed just 17 points in the last three games.
Lewis Johnson Jr., Newberry - Lancaster’s Johnson started at offensive tackle for the Wolves in their 20-0 win.
Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central - former York Cougar McCoy caught a five-yard pass during the Eagles’ 55-14 loss to Florida A&M.
Semaj Lakin, North Greenville - Clover grad made a tackle during the Crusaders’ 20-16 win over NCAA Division II No. 21-ranked West Alabama.
Riley Hilton, Presbyterian - Hilton, the former Nation Ford Falcon, caught three passes for 13 yards during the Blue Hose’s 10-0 win over Lindsay Wilson College.
Farrika Grier, South Carolina State - Lancaster grad scored his first career college touchdown during the Bulldogs’ 31-16 loss to North Carolina A&T. Grier’s 7-yard TD run opened the scoring. He finished with six yards on two carries.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell caught a pair of passes for 81 yards during the Bulldogs’ loss to N.C. A&T.
Scott Robinson Jr., South Carolina State - true freshman from South Pointe made five tackles, with a tackle-for-loss, during his team’s loss to N.C. A&T. Robinson Jr. is playing safety for the Bulldogs.
B.J. Davis, South Carolina State - Robinson Jr.’s roommate and fellow true freshman from South Pointe, Davis made three tackles against N.C. A&T.
Desmond Buchanan, St. Andrews (N.C.) - true freshman from Rock Hill carried the ball once for four yards during the Knights’ 24-7 loss to Georgetown (Ky.), the ninth-ranked NAIA team in the country.
Jaylen McFadden, St. Andrews (N.C.) - Lewisville’s McFadden made a tackle during his team’s 24-7 loss to Georgetown College.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum - South Pointe Stallion caught a 17-yard pass during the Pioneers’ 35-10 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - Clover grad and true freshman kicker hit all seven extra points he attempted during the Demon Deacons’ 56-24 blowout of Rice.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - senior defensive tackle from South Pointe made a tackle-for-loss and forced a fumble during Wake’s win over Rice.
NFL players: Patterson and Clowney scored touchdowns
Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Patterson had an all-action game for the Patriots in their 38-7 win over Miami. The former Northwestern Trojan caught three passes for 54 yards, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown catch-and-run early in the second quarter. He also carried the ball once for an 11-yard gain and even had a special teams tackle. Patterson’s TD catch was his first of the season, and first in almost two years (he scored twice rushing the ball in 2017).
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - the former South Pointe standout had one of those games where NFL offensive linemen couldn’t touch him. Clowney made four tackles during the Texans’ 37-34 win over Indianapolis, all tackles-for-loss, including two sacks, and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a first quarter touchdown, the second of his career.
“I had a good week of practice, a good week of preparation, I felt better,” Clowney told the media after the game. “I just knew I was gonna have a good game.”
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Northwestern grad made eight tackles (seven solo) and defended a pass during the Texans’ 37-34 win over the Colts.
Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore, the former South Pointe Stallion, had a quiet day during the Patriots’ blowout of Miami, making two tackles.
Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - Watson, from Northwestern, made a 23-yard catch as New Orleans improved to 3-1 with a 33-18 win over the New York Giants.
Comments