College/NFL players roundup: former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket accounted for 6 TDs

Top 10 performances
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - Wells continued his high-level play, helping Valdosta State to a 59-24 win over Delta State and earning Gulf South Conference offensive player of the week, again. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket completed 18-of-32 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns (with no turnovers), and also ran the ball eight times for 20 yards and two more TDs. Wells has thrown for 1,595 yards and 23 touchdowns, which is tops nationally in Division II football. Wells has only thrown three interceptions in six games, and is responsible for 27 points per game, which also leads the country.
Scott Robinson Jr., South Carolina State - true freshman safety from South Pointe, made a tackle and intercepted a Morgan State pass in the end zone to seal the Bulldogs’ 21-18 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win. The pick was Robinson Jr.’s first as a college player, in his first college start.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern’s Howard carried the ball eight times for 58 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown during the Yellow Jackets’ Friday night 66-31 blowout of Louisville. Howard’s 2-yard TD run was his second score of the season.
Ali Shockley, Ellsworth Community College - Shockley, the former Northwestern Trojan and North Greenville transfer, made 11 tackles, including one for a loss, and also broke up a pass during the Panthers’ 33-10 loss to Iowa Western.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - Lenoir-Rhyne scored the last 20 points of the game to beat Newberry 34-21, but Ruff, the former South Pointe Stallion, had a decent outing quarterbacking the Wolves. Ruff completed 11-of-25 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard effort. He also ran the ball 10 times for 33 yards.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Greg Ruff during Newberry’s loss to Lenoir-Rhyne. Castle caught seven passes for 197 yards, the best game of his senior season so far.
Jay Hood, Johnson C. Smith - Lancaster grad and Wingate transfer caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown during Johnson C. Smith’s 34-14 win over Winston-Salem State. Hood snagged a 5-yard TD catch in the first quarter, his second of the season.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College - Hutchinson beat Highland Community College on a field goal with 15 seconds left, and Brice, the sophomore linebacker from Northwestern, made nine tackles in the Blue Dragons’ win. Brice also had 1.5 tackles for a loss and broke up a pass.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester grad made eight tackles, with one for a loss, during Newberry’s 34-21 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina - Seargent, the former Northwestern Trojan, intercepted his second pass in as many games but the Pirates were flattened by Temple, 49-6. Seargent had two tackles and picked off a pass on Temple’s game-opening possession.
Other locals’ performances
Skyler DeLong, Alabama - Nothing to see here. The true freshman punter from Nation Ford didn’t punt for the second game in a row as Alabama’s offensive juggernaut kept rolling in a 65-31 win over Arkansas. Alabama topped 500 yards of offense and the 45-point mark for the fifth game in a row, both school records according to the Tuscaloosa News.
Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Wilkes’ promising season is over after the former South Pointe Stallion had surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The 6-foot-3 junior had 18 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games of the season before getting injured.
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College (Va.) - Bluefield blanked Allen (S.C.) 45-0 and Dawkins, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, made a tackle and broke up two passes during the Rams’ win.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - standout from South Pointe sat out the Bulls’ win over Central Michigan. Johnson suffered a leg injury -- reportedly a hamstring issue -- during Buffalo’s loss to Army Sept. 29.
B.T. Potter, Clemson - Potter hit 8-of-10 kickoffs for touchbacks during Clemson’s 63-3 blowout of Wake Forest. The former South Pointe Stallion also scored his first college point, bashing through an extra point after the Tigers’ final touchdown of the game.
Logan Rudolph, Clemson - Northwestern’s Rudolph made two tackles, including one for a loss, during the Tigers’ demolition of Wake Forest.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - Plyler, from Fort Mill, caught two passes for 32 passes during the Mountain Lions’ 41-35 loss to Glenville State. Plyler also notched a tackle on one of three Concord interceptions.
Marveon Mobley, Highland Community College - linebacker from South Pointe made three tackles during the Scotties’ 16-13 loss to Hutchinson Community College.
Mike Hill, Iowa Western - Lewisville grad and sophomore receiver caught a 15-yard pass and returned a kickoff 17 yards during the Reivers’ 33-10 win over Ellsworth Community College.
Marleek Reid, Limestone - South Pointe’s Reid made two tackles during the Saints’ 52-24 loss to Carson-Newman.
Ken’darius Frederick, Limestone - transfer from the Citadel, and former South Pointe Stallion, made two tackles in the loss to Carson-Newman.
Malcolm Means, Mars Hill - Lewisville grad made a tackle during Tusculum’s 31-28 win over Mars Hill.
Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - South Pointe Stallion carried the ball eight times for 20 yards during the Wolves’ loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Nick Yearwood, Newberry - Yearwood, the linebacker from South Pointe, made five tackles during Newberry’s loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land grad punted six times for 41.5-yard average, with two punts downed inside the 20-yard line, during the loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Trevin Mingo-Watts, Newberry - Lancaster’s Mingo-Watts started at left tackle for Newberry during the Wolves’ loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - the Wolfpack improved to 5-0 with a 28-23 win over Boston College, and McCloud, the former South Pointe Stallion, made five tackles at cornerback. McCloud, who has 27 tackles in five games, started his sixth consecutive game.
Farrika Grier, South Carolina State - Lancaster’s Grier carried the football five times for 18 yards during the Bulldogs’ 21-18 MEAC win over Morgan State. Grier also caught a 22-yard pass.
B.J. Davis, South Carolina State - South Pointe’s Davis, made three tackles, including one for a loss, and logged a QB pressure during S.C. State’s win over Morgan State in Maryland.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State - York grad punted seven times for a 38.6-yard average during the Bulldogs’ win over Morgan State. Pettiway downed two kicks inside the 20-yard line and also hit two longer than 50 yards.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum - South Pointe’s Davis made five catches for 81 yards during the Pioneers’ 31-28 win over Mars Hill.
Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - Clover’s Sciba hit a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter for Wake Forest’s lone points in a 63-3 loss to Clemson.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - South Pointe grad made a tackle during Wake Forest’s loss to Clemson.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Rock Hill Bearcat made a tackle during Wingate’s 51-7 blowout of UNC-Pembroke.
Xi Simpson, Wingate - Chester grad started on the Bulldogs’ offensive line during their 51-7 win over UNC-Pembroke. Wingate racked up 492 yards of total offense.
Local NFL players: Patterson scores again
Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Northwestern’s Patterson reached the end zone for the second straight week, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the Patriots’ 38-24 win over Indianapolis last Thursday. Patterson pulled in Tom Brady’s screen and bulldozed in for the first quarter TD to open the scoring. He finished with two catches for 11 yards.
Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - Watson, the longtime NFL veteran from Northwestern, grabbed four passes for 30 yards during the Saints’ Monday Night Football blowout of Washington. Watson has 17 catches for 187 yards in five games this season, his 14th in the league.
Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore, the South Pointe grad, made a tackle in the Patriots’ win over the Colts.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Northwestern grad made two tackles as Houston edged Dallas 19-16 in overtime.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney, the former No. 1 overall pick from South Pointe, made three stops during the Texans’ win over Dallas.
