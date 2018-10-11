Who made the best play in Week 7 high school football action?

Watch the six plays in the Week 7 plays of the week video, then vote on the best at heraldonline.com.
By
Up Next
Watch the six plays in the Week 7 plays of the week video, then vote on the best at heraldonline.com.
By

High School Football

HS Football 411: everything you need to know for Week 8, as the games get serious

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 11, 2018 02:05 PM

It’s Week 8 of the 2018 high school football season and the playoffs are looming off in the distance. That’s increasing the importance of games over the next few weeks, including a handful of big ones this week. Camden-Chester, York-Lancaster, Clover-Rock Hill, Nation Ford-Northwestern and McBee-Great Falls all have considerable postseason implications.

Check out The Herald’s Week 8 football preview. You can jump to different sections using the links below:

Week 8 game previews

What was the best play from Week 7?

Who are the latest Hawgs of the Week?

Find out which players are the area’s top Stat Monsters

The Herald’s Bret McCormick and Hall of Fame high school football coach Jimmy Wallace discuss Week 8’s interesting matchups:

--------------

Week 8 game previews

Lancaster (5-2, 1-1 Region 3-4A) at York (3-3, 2-0)

Last week: Lancaster lost to South Pointe 35-30; York beat Westwood 14-7

Last meeting: York won 46-14 (2017)

Key players: L - OL Fred Reid, ATH Wyquan Massesy, DB Nehamiah Bailey, DB Jaelan Harfield. Y - LB Brian Phillip, DL J.Q. Guinn, RB Frank Thompson, WR Jorden Evans.

Need to know: the Cougars go for a fifth straight win over Lancaster Friday night. More importantly, the Cougars are gunning for the inside track to at least the No. 2 spot in Region 3-4A, and a home playoff game in November. York started 2018 with three straight losses but built its renaissance around defense. The Cougars have 32 tackles-for-loss in the last three games. They’ll have to be creative on defense to slow down Lancaster, which will have an obvious size advantage. The Bruins got so close to beating South Pointe last week they could smell it, but they’ve got to find a way to finish Friday in York. Replicating their fast start against the Stallions would help against offensively-challenged York.

Lancaster coach Bobby Collins and York coach Bobby Carroll talked about their two teams' Region 3-4A matchup Oct. 12, 2018, in a game that could decide second place in a very competitive region.

By

Rock Hill (4-2, 1-0 Region 3-5A) at Clover (4-4, 0-2)

Last week: Rock Hill was idle; Clover lost to Northwestern

Last meeting: Rock Hill won 24-13 (2017)

Key players: RH - OL Devon Rice, DE Thomas Rainey, LB Alex English, WR Antonio Barber (Tennessee commit). C - WR Heze Massey, DB Ryan Jones, ATH Nygle Biggers, DB Jay Falls.

Need to know: The SCHSL 5A playoff bracket only has three teams from Region 3-5A making the postseason, not four like the last two years. That makes this Friday’s game against Rock Hill essentially a must-win for Clover, which is already 0-2 in region play. Rock Hill’s run of three big wins in a row before its bye week came against opponents that were a combined 3-20 this season, so there is still plenty for the Bearcats to prove. But they have found a formula that works, one that they can lean on, in handing the ball to Noah Thompson and Narii Gaither, hitting big plays through Antonio Barber, and rallying as a defensive group to the football.

READ: Mom was crushing her dreams. Now, she’s living them out on a football field

Nation Ford (4-3, 2-0 Region 3-5A) at Northwestern (1-5, 1-0)

Last week: Nation Ford beat Fort Mill 42-20; Northwestern beat Clover 31-27

Last meeting: Nation Ford won 20-17 (2017)

Key players: NF - DE Jordan Hickman, OL/LB Sam Rygol, DL Ashten Schaufert, LB Michael Peterson. N - DL John Odom, OL Hunter Burbanks, RB Antonio Heath, WR Gregory Bivens Jr.

Need to know: Nation Ford is 1-11 all-time against the Trojans, with the lone victory coming last season courtesy of Skyler DeLong’s late field goal. The Falcons are in a good position in 2018 largely thanks to two factors: the run game with back Nathan Mahaffey, who set the school’s single-season rushing record last week and should become the first Falcon to top 1,000 yards with a normal game this week, and a defense that has forced 20 turnovers in seven games. If Northwestern beats Nation Ford this week, it too will be in a good spot. Keep an eye on the Trojans’ kick return coverage. They gave up two long ones to Clover last week, and the Falcons have a man in Dewuan McCullum that can run a kick back for six points.

Camden (6-1, 1-0 Region 4-3A) at Chester (8-0, 2-0)

Last week: Camden beat Fairfield Central 56-13; Chester beat Keenan 54-6

Last meeting: Chester won 35-14

Key players: CA - QB Bryce Jeffcoat, LB Blake Dalton, DB Jalyn Dubose, OL Josh Barnes. CH - LB Jovonti Jackson, RB Emmanuel Wright, ATH Zion Mills, DL Quay Evans.

Need to know: No. 3-ranked Chester got some good news Wednesday night when senior offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall was named a finalist for the Mr. Football award. The Appalachian State commit has been a central part of the Cyclones’ punishing rushing attack, which averages seven yards per carry and has four different ball-carriers over 497 yards on the season. The Cyclones have won the last six against Camden, dating back to 2004, but this year’s game should be tough. Brian Rimpf has the Bulldogs ranked No. 4 in 3A and they lean on dynamic play-maker Shymeik Corbett, who has over 500 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving this season.

McBee (0-7, 0-0) at Great Falls (4-2, 0-0)

Last week: McBee lost to Blacksburg 28-27; Great Falls was idle

Last meeting: McBee won 42-14 (2017)

Key players: M - N/A. GF - LB Scott Blackmon, ATH D.J. Adams, LB/FB Da’Shawn Johnson, OL Anthony Cunningham Jr.

Need to know: there are only four teams in Region 2-A and three of them make the state playoffs. So Friday’s McBee-Great Falls game has an added tinge of urgency thrown in, especially considering 1A winning machine Lamar is almost certain to win the region. McBee coach Johnny Kline is a Rock Hill native and may be the youngest varsity head football coach in South Carolina. Great Falls’ bye week came at a helpful point in the schedule. The Red Devils should be rested and ready to go, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines. McBee outscored Great Falls a combined 228-27 in four straight wins, but it feels highly unlikely that Friday’s contest will be a blowout, either way.

READ: He’s 6-foot-4, 295 pounds and he never comes off the field. Not even at halftime

Richland Northeast (1-5, 0-2 Region 3-4A) at South Pointe (6-1, 2-0)

Last week: Richland Northeast lost to Ridge View 46-11; South Pointe beat Lancaster 35-30

Last meeting: South Pointe won 61-3 (2017)

Key players: RNE - DE Anthony Cleckley, OL/DL Lance Wilson. SP - LB/DB Savion White, LB Justin Corbin, DE Dorian Manning, ATH Marice Whitlock.

Need to know: Richland Northeast has been shut out four times this season and only scored more than 11 points once, so Friday’s game should be one where South Pointe can catch its breath and flex its muscles. Probably a good game for the Stallions to also rest some of the ir key players ahead of the stretch run toward another Region 3-4A title. Strait Herron’s team has now gone 27 games unbeaten in region play, a streak dating to 2013 when they lost to Northwestern.

READ: Chris Hope did a Reddit AMA. Commenters asked about everything from Bill Cowher’s chin to Troy Poloamalu’s hair, to Hope’s new book

Keenan (1-6, 0-2 Region 4-3A) at Indian Land (2-5, 0-1)

Last week: Keenan lost to Chester 54-6; Indian Land was idle

Key players: K - WR Tyreik Allen, DB/WR Jonathan Ross, LB Deshon Thomas. IL - LB Robby Csuhta, OL Nick Yarborough, DB/WR A.J. Jefferson, LB Dorian Williams (Coastal Carolina commit).

Need to know: win and you’re in. That’s got to be the mantra for the Warriors this week. If they beat Keenan, and the Raiders don’t win any other Region 4-3A games, then Indian Land is in the 3A state playoffs. The chances of that happening are decent, as Keenan has shown few signs of life the last month. Indian Land’s offense has been an immense struggle this season, but the Warriors have several of the best defensive players in The Herald’s coverage area. Those guys should be able to get Horatio Blades’ team over the hump Friday.

Lewisville (0-7, 0-3 Region 4-2A) at Andrew Jackson (4-3, 0-3)

Last week: Lewisville lost to Lee Central 55-0; Andrew Jackson was idle

Last meeting: Lewisville won 30-6 (2017)

Key players: L - OL Wesley Williamson, ATH Martez Moore. AJ - OL/DL Ben Hinson, K Avery Funderburk, RB/CB Jamie Hinson.

Need to know: Injuries have undone both of these teams, especially Andrew Jackson, which started the season 4-0, but has lost all three Region 4-2A games after two different Vols QBs were injured. Lewisville has won its last four games against Andrew Jackson, only one of them close, but it would be a huge result for the Lions to win a fifth, given how decimated their roster has been by injuries and players leaving the team.

Plays of the Week, from Week 7

Watch the six plays in the Week 7 plays of the week video, then vote on the best at heraldonline.com.

By

York’s Stephen Oglesby took 60 percent of the votes to win the best play from Week 6. Check out the play nominees from Week 7 above, then vote below for the best one (or here if you’re on a mobile device):

Hawgs of the Week

hawgs of the week logo.jpg

Jackson Chappell, South Pointe - according to Stallions o-line coach Mike Zapolnik, Chappell had his best game for South Pointe last Friday against Lancaster. He graded 93 percent, with six pancakes and five big-time blocks, while allowing zero sacks in the Stallions’ 35-30 win over the Bruins.

Devin Hodges, Nation Ford - Hodges “absolutely dominated” anyone Fort Mill sent his way last week during the Falcons’ 42-20 win over their rivals, according to offensive line coach Taylor Irvin. Hodges graded 92.5 percent, had five pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack.

Nominated: Jordan Allen, Chester.

Stat Monsters.PNG

Rushing
Player Team Attempts Yards TDs
Kemarkio Cloud LA 105 1106 15
Joe Ervin SP 122 930 13
Narii Gaither RH 107 927 10
Nathan Mahaffey NF 155 918 7
Sebastian Lach FM 157 877 12
David Hall CL 127 809 11
Noah Thompson RH 95 796 5
Pha'Leak Brown CH 81 713 11
Stan Mills CH 93 627 7
Zan Dunham CH 116 594 7
Stephen Oglesby YO 80 512 9
Emmanuel Wright CH 59 497 8
Nygel Moore LA 62 416 3
Marice Whitlock SP 44 389 3
Antonio Heath NW 85 362 4
SOURCE: Local schools

Passing
Player Team Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gabe Carroll CL 229 157 11 1992 14
Tahleek Steele SP 167 103 9 1593 19
Dylan Helms FM 182 99 6 1181 8
Dustin Noller NW 177 89 5 1008 6
Wayde Prince NF 146 88 8 1005 10
Kemarkio Cloud LA 107 55 2 960 6
Hayden Jackson RH 89 48 3 656 7
Tanner McKinney YO 90 38 5 476 3
Christian Yoder LE 76 40 3 469 4
Zan Dunham CH 74 39 5 457 4
SOURCE: Local schools

Receiving
Player Team Recepts Yards TDs
Marice Whitlock SP 27 552 4
Heze Massey CL 41 541 4
Cam Saunders FM 29 476 5
Zion Robbins CL 26 468 2
Jaylin Lane CL 32 441 4
Antonio Barber RH 18 386 5
Jadon Scott LE 23 385 4
Kelton Talford GF 18 362 7
David Hall CL 24 339 1
Gregory Bivens Jr. NW 19 327 2
Isaac Ross SP 21 323 5
Ty Good SP 18 298 5
Brayden Lee LE 16 294 0
Dewuan McCullum NF 24 280 2
Kaleb Starnes NF 15 273 3
SOURCE: Local schools

Tackles
Name Team Tackles
Savion White SP 87
Michael Peterson NF 82
Robby Csuhta IL 80
Hayden Johnson CL 69
Greg Johnson NW 69
Cole Rasmussen FM 63
Octaveion Minter CH 61
Brian Phillip YO 59
Petey Tuipulotu NF 57
Jovonti Jackson CH 54
Dorian Williams IL 54
Teddy Murphy CH 53
Steven Neese FM 53
Dorrien Bagley CH 52
SOURCE: Local schools

Interceptions
Name Team Interceptions
A.J. Jefferson IL 4
Anthony Jackson RH 4
Jaylen Mahoney SP 4
Zion Mills CH 3
Omega Blake SP 3
Dorrien Bagley CH 2
Jay Falls CL 2
Avery Wilcox FM 2
Dorian Williams IL 2
Petey Tuipulotu NF 2
Michael Peterson NF 2
Fentrell Cypress NW 2
Joseph Milton YO 2
Jamon Byers YO 2
SOURCE: Local schools

Sacks
Name Team Sacks
Teddy Murphy CH 9
Brian Phillip YO 7.5
Cam Steele YO 6.5
Ashten Schaufert NF 5
Rontarius Aldridge SP 5
Hayden Johnson CL 4
Hunter Funderburk GF 4
Michael Peterson NF 4
John Odom NW 4
Savion White SP 4
J.Q. Guinn YO 3.5
SOURCE: Local schools

Forced fumbles
Name Team Forced fumbles
Quay Evans CH 4
Da'Shawn Johnson GF 3
Hakeem Jackson RH 2
Michael Peterson NF 2
Caden Bloxham IL 2
James Hyland FM 2
Terrence Mills CH 2
Dorrien Bagley CH 2
SOURCE: Local schools

Fumble recoveries
Name Team Recovered fumbles
Justin Montgomery GF 3
Ly'Terrence Mills CH 2
Jovonti Jackson CH 2
Brandon Jennings FM 2
Hakeem Jackson RH 2
Nick Ervin RH 2
SOURCE: Local schools

  Comments  