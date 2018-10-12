HS football roundup: Chester is 9-0! Here is how the Cyclones did it

Chester 21, Camden 19
This week and next will be critical for Victor Floyd’s team to win the Region 4-3A championship starting with Camden.
Pha’Leak Brown’s third rushing touchdown of the night in overtime secured a 21-19 win over Camden. Camden scored on a 4th down play for a potential game-tying score, but the two-point conversion was denied by Chester.
Chester came out in the first quarter with a 74-yard opening drive as Pha’Leak Brown scored on a 52-yard run to give the Cyclones the first points of the night at 7-0 with 10:26 in the first quarter. Camden responded, driving down to the 10-yard line and ended with a 10-yard Shymeik Corbett run to tie the game at 7.
Both defenses thoroughly controlled the rest of the first half until Chester finally broke the drought with a 68-yard Pha’Leak Brown touchdown run with 2:24 left to give the Cyclones the lead back at 13-7 into the halftime locker room.
The second half was much of the same until a big Zan’Jerry Dunham run put Chester in position to extend their lead, but penalties and a Jaylin DuBose interception in the endzone ended a promising drive near the end of the quarter.
Bring on the fourth quarter. Chester put together a good drive, but a penalty negated a touchdown. Camden had a chance to win the game with 1:37 left and threatened inside the Chester 10. A penalty backed the Bulldogs up but on third and long on a gutsy run call for touchdown, but the extra point was blocked. The game was tied at 13 with under two minutes left.
Chester intercepted a Camden Hail Mary attempt forcing the overtime period, as the Cyclones pulled it out.
On deck: Chester travels to Winnsboro to play rival Fairfield Central Oct. 19. The Cyclones last beat the Griffins in 2008.
McBee 36, Great Falls 0
Following a bye week, Scotty Steen’s Red Devils opened region play with a 36-0 loss to Johnny Kline and the previously winless McBee Panthers.
The Red Devils gave up some yards on the opening series, but held McBee to a field goal that was missed. McBee had another opportunity to score with a short field, but a Quay Bowser interception ended the drive. The first quarter was scoreless.
McBee exploded for 22 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead into the locker room.
The second half was all McBee, scoring two more touchdowns to secure their first win of the season.
On deck: Great Falls travels to top-ranked 1A team Lamar next week, then closes out the regular season on Oct. 26 at home against Timmonsville.
South Pointe 68, Richland Northeast 0
The South Pointe Stallions raced to a 27-0 lead after one quarter and defeated the Richland Northeast Cavaliers 68-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Friday night.
Joe Ervin gave South Pointe a quick 14-0 lead with a pair of scores. He capped the Stallions’ first drive of the contest with a nine-yard run, and after Tyrese Weeks-Minton recovered an RNE fumble, he rambled in from 15 yards out.
Tahleek Steele passed for the next two South Pointe scores. He hit Isaac Ross with a 23-yard aerial, and the Stallions led 20-0. On the next possession, Steele hooked up with Travis Foster on a 41-yard play, and the lead was 27-0 with just less than a minute remaining in the opening period.
Steele added another touchdown for South Pointe on the first possession in the second period. His 29-yard scamper made it 34-0. One possession later Maurice Whitlock scored from 57 yards out to make it 41-0. They took that lead to the locker room at intermission.
The Stallions were most efficient on offense in the first half. They had the ball for six possessions and scored on all of them.
South Pointe added four more touchdowns in the second half. Two were by the Stallions’ defense. Dwayne Davis pickled up an RNE fumble and went 28 yards for a score. After Ervin scored again to make it 55-0, Jamarion Heath scooped up another Cavalier fumble and raced 35 yards to the end zone. South Pointe’s final score came on a 10-yard run by Quay Chambers.
South Pointe improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. The win for South Pointe was its 28th straight region victory. The streak extends back for the past five seasons. Richland Northeast dropped to 1-6 in all games and 0-3 in region play.
Richland Northeast played without its quarterback, Josh Boyd, who suffered a heart attack on Oct. 10 and had open heart surgery.
On deck: South Pointe hosts Ridge View next week.
Indian Land 57, Keenan 0
“Special teams stood out, the defense stood out, and the offense stood out.”
Those were the words of Indian Land head coach Horatio Blades after his Warriors defeated Keenan 57-0 when the three ingredients of Blades’ football team complemented each other perfectly to cook up their first shutout of the season. More importantly, the victory paves a clear path for the Warriors to earn a spot in the playoffs. If Keenan, which has shown few signs of life this season at 1-7, loses to Camden (6-2), Indian Land will clinch a playoff berth.
The Warriors got things started on the opening kickoff of Friday night’s game. The kick was returned by Tyree Sistare to midfield. Six plays later, quarterback Grayson Barber found Sistare for a 24-yard touchdown connection on 3rd and 7 for an early 7-0 lead.
Indian Land defense held strong on the ensuing possession and returned the punt 36-yards. One play later, Brandon Britton was in the end zone to extend the lead to 14. Shortly after, kicker Brandon Dickerson hit from 50-yards out to stretch the lead to two possessions.
A.J. Jefferson was the next Warrior to score a touchdown when he picked off the ball and returned it 25-yards for a 24-0 lead.
Indian Land continued to rain points on Keenan, which came into the game giving up an average of 45 points per game. Indian Land was averaging just 10 points per game offensively, but that number will change after the Warriors passing attack helped put a season-high 57 points on the scoreboard.
On deck: Indian Land closes the regular season at Camden next week, followed by a home game against Fairfield Central on Oct. 26.
Andrew Jackson 41, Lewisville 6
Lewisville had won each of their last four matchups against Andrew Jackson, but the tables turned on a 57 degree Friday evening when the Volunteers beat the Lions 41-6.
Andrew Jackson struck first when sophomore quarterback Gavin Phillips zipped a 45-yard touchdown to O.J. White. The extra point gave the Vols a 7-0 lead and the only touchdown of the first quarter.
The Lions roared back in the second quarter. A combination of Andrew Jackson penalties and good offensive drove Lewisville into the redzone, where Jashawn Jason rushed for a 7-yard score. The Lions did not convert the PAT attempt.
The Vols pulled the mojo back before halftime. Jamie Hinson kept a read-option keeper for a 43-yard touchdown that stretched the lead to 14-6 at halftime.
Andrew Jackson tacked on another touchdown with an 18-yard connection to Samaad Rushing in the third quarter for a to pull the lead out to 15 points. That’s when the Lions seemed to unravel. Andrew Jackson scored three more touchdowns in the final quarter and won by 35 on their home turf.
On deck: Lewisville faces North Central and Chesterfield in its final two games of the season, both at home.
