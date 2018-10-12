York and Lancaster faced off, and one team rode its run game and defense to a win

York running back Stephen Oglesby was wrapped in his mom’s arms, the kind of hug you only break when there is a reporter trying to ask you about your nearly 200-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance.
Oglesby did eventually ease out of the embrace with his mom, Leslie. York beat Lancaster 24-10 on Oct. 12, 2018 to stay unbeaten in Region 3-4A, and Oglesby was a huge reason for the Cougars’ fourth win in a row.
“I love every last one of them on that offense, man,” said Oglesby, still catching his wind. “My offensive line, man, we were like, ‘we got to put this game away because our defense is bailing us out.’ I love everybody on this football team. Great team win, great team win.”
Lancaster had two touchdowns erased because of penalties. The win leaves the Cougars tied with South Pointe at 3-0 in the region standings.
“Extremely proud of our defense, to hold that crowd to 10 points,” said York coach Bobby Carroll.
York had won eight of the last 10 against the Bruins, including four in a row.
The first half was a bit of a snoozer. A long kick return by Zach Truesdale set Lancaster up past midfield on the opening drive, but the Bruins had to settle for a 32-yard field goal. York marched down the field on its opening possession, going 73 yards with Stephen Oglesby’s 8-yard TD scamper putting the Cougars in front, 7-3.
But that was the extent of the first half offensive fireworks. Lancaster put together a 16-play drive, converting several third-and-longs, before Kemarkio Cloud rumbled 35 yards for a touchdown. But that score was waived off for a block in the back and the Bruins later fumbled inside the Cougars’ red zone.
A pair of Oglesby touchdowns in the second half grew York’s lead, the second of those pushing the advantage out to two scores and beyond the reach of the Bruins.
Critical
York’s defensive effort was immense. Cloud was held below 100 yards rushing for only the second time this season. When all the Cougar QB sacks were figured in, Cloud finished with just 20 yards on the ground. His previous season-low was 85.
Star contributors
Oglesby, the Cougars’ diminutive speedster, topped 100 yards for the third time this season, going for 197 yards and three TDs.
“Pound for pound I don’t know if I’ve coached a better football player,” said Carroll.
Dezaevian Wright made two tackles-for-loss to lead an outstanding effort by York’s defensive front against a huge Lancaster offensive line.
And Oglesby and Carroll both mentioned Cougars QB Ethan Mitchell, who started in place of an injured Tanner McKinney for a second straight week, persevered in the second half despite a painful thumb injury. York didn’t throw much in the second half for that reason, but Oglesby and his offensive line more than picked up the slack.
On deck
York travels to Richland Northeast, while Lancaster hosts Westwood, both Region 3-4A contests.
Box score
Lancaster;3;0;7;0- 10
York;7;0;10;7- 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LHS -- Jacob Cato 32-yard field goal, 7:47
YCHS -- Stephen Oglesby 8 run (Beck Johnston kick), 4:13
Second quarter
N/A
Third quarter
YCHS -- Johnston 35-yard field goal, 10:05
YCHS -- Oglesby 22 run (Johnston kick), 3:18
LHS -- Zach Truesdale 79 pass from Kemarkio Cloud (Cato kick), 2:55
Fourth quarter
YCHS -- Oglesby 1 run (Johnston kick), 2:09
TEAM STATISTICS
LHS;YCHS
First downs;7;16
Rushing-yards;33-101;44-273
Passing;5-14-0;7-11-0
Passing yards;129;31
Fumbles;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;6-57;7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Lancaster: Drew Petit 1-4, Kemarkio Cloud 12-20, Asont’a Clark 7-17, Nygel Moore 9-36, Zach Truesdale 4-24. York: Ethan Mitchell 9-27, Stephen Oglesby 27-197, Jorden Evans 1-(-2), Dashawn Brown 2-13, Seth Brown 1-26, Frank Thompson 3-13, Jeremiah King 1-(-1).
PASSING Lancaster: Cloud 5-14-0, 129 yards. York: Mitchell 7-11-0, 31 yards.
RECEIVING Lancaster: Truesdale 1-79, Christian Woodard 2-26, Zac Blackmon 1-8. York: Khalil Ellis 1-2, King 1-2, Darian Anderson 1-13, Dashawn Brown 2-17, Oglesby 2-(-3).
RECORDS Lancaster 5-3 (1-2 Region 3-4A); York 4-3 (2-0).
