73-yard TD run seals the deal in close Clover-Rock Hill contest

After defensive stops by Clover on five-of-six Rock Hill drives and with the Bearcats facing third-and-30, there had to be tension on the Rock Hill sideline. Leave it to Narii Gaither to break that tension.
Gaither took a handoff on that third-and-30, trucked left and went 73 yards to the house, giving the Bearcats an insurmountable advantage.
Gaither ran for over 200 yards and three trips to the house, helping lead Rock Hill (5-2, 2-0 Region 3-5A) to a 27-17 region victory over Clover (4-5, 0-3).
