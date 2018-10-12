Rock Hill’s Narii Gaither heads into the end zone Oct. 12 for the first Rock Hill touchdown as Clover’s Aaron Cathcart (54) and Austin Clark try to bring him down at Clover.
High School Football

73-yard TD run seals the deal in close Clover-Rock Hill contest

By Brian Wilmer

Special to The Herald

October 12, 2018 10:19 PM

Clover, SC

After defensive stops by Clover on five-of-six Rock Hill drives and with the Bearcats facing third-and-30, there had to be tension on the Rock Hill sideline. Leave it to Narii Gaither to break that tension.

Gaither took a handoff on that third-and-30, trucked left and went 73 yards to the house, giving the Bearcats an insurmountable advantage.

Gaither ran for over 200 yards and three trips to the house, helping lead Rock Hill (5-2, 2-0 Region 3-5A) to a 27-17 region victory over Clover (4-5, 0-3).

