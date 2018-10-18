Check out the best high school football plays from Week 8, then pick your favorite

Check out The Herald's s from Week 8 of the 2018 high school football season, then vote for the best play in this week's High School Football 411.
Check out The Herald's s from Week 8 of the 2018 high school football season, then vote for the best play in this week's High School Football 411.
High School Football

Week 9 High School Football 411: can Chester complete a perfect regular season?

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 18, 2018 08:18 AM

Check out the Week 9 High School Football 411, with all the information you need to be ready for (what would have been) the second to last week of the regular season (were it not for Hurricane Florence’s visit). Click on the links below to jump to different sections of the 411:

Week 9 game previews

Who made the best play in Week 8?

The latest Hawgs of the Week are...

Get updated on the area’s Stat Monsters

-------------

Week 9 game previews

Chester (9-0, 3-0 Region 4-3A) at Fairfield Central (2-6, 1-1)

Last week: Chester beat Camden 21-19 (OT); Fairfield Central was idle

Last meeting: Fairfield Central won 34-24 (2017)

Key players: C - OL Daniel Elkins, RB Emmanuel Wright, LB Javonti Jackson, LB/DB Dorrien Bagley. FC - QB Stephon Gadsden, RB Will Barber, LB Quinjae Pringle, DL Alex Boyd.

Need to know: it’s the battle of the freshman QBs! Incredibly, both of these schools have ninth grade starting quarterbacks, and both have very bright futures. Cyclones QB Zan Dunham has only thrown 82 passes in nine games, but that hasn’t prevented Chester from still running the ball at will. Young QB aside, Chester has a stark experience advantage in almost every other position on the field, a fact that should help the Cyclones end a 10-year losing streak to their rivals from Winnsboro. A Chester win would complete a 10-0 regular season; it’s not clear the last time a Chester football team did that, or if one ever has (maybe the 1960s?).

Nation Ford (4-4, 2-1 Region 3-5A) at Rock Hill (5-2, 2-0)

Last week: Nation Ford lost to Northwestern 21-20; Rock Hill beat Clover 27-17

Last meeting: Rock Hill won 36-14 (2017)

Key players: NF - WR Quinton Jackson, OL Devin Hodges, DE Jon Sanders, DB Micah Brown. RH - DL Logan Hicks, QB Hayden Jackson, WR Tay Anthony, LB Alex English.

Need to know: a Nation Ford win could set the table for another possible three-way tie for first place at the end of Oct. 26. A Bearcat victory would leave Bubba Pittman’s team in position to play for a region title next week against Northwestern. Rock Hill’s run game has been unstoppable for most of the season. Backs Noah Thompson and Narii Gaither have combined for almost 2,000 yards on the ground. But Nation Ford’s ground game is also stout, with Nathan Mahaffey, and it could come down to which team wins the line of scrimmage? Rock Hill’s offensive line play has been very good, but the Falcons’ blockers have flown under the radar a bit and are also having a strong season.

Rock Hill led Clover 20-17 late in the two teams' Oct. 12, 2018 game, but the Bearcats faced a third-and-30 to get a first down? What play did the Bearcats call? Well, they turned to their star player, Narii Gaither.

Northwestern (2-5, 2-0 Region 3-5A) at Fort Mill (1-7, 0-2)

Last week: Northwestern beat Nation Ford 21-20; Fort Mill was idle

Last meeting: Northwestern won 37-20 (2017)

Key players: N - WR Jamar Moore, DB Keyshard McCrorey, DB Fentrell Cypress, OL Clayton Ballog. FM - WR Cam Saunders, RB Sebastian Lach, DB Steven Neese.

Need to know: good shot for Northwestern to continue its renaissance from an 0-5 start this week against Fort Mill. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a break and should be schematically prepared. But Trojan standout Jamario Holley continues to make game-breaking plays (game-winning TD last week against Nation Ford) and Northwestern’s defense seems to be getting better too in two straight wins. The Trojans rode running back Antonio Heath last week for over 100 yards, and might be on to something there.

READ: former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket proposed to his girlfriend on the field after college football game

Ridge View (5-2, 2-1 Region 3-4A) at South Pointe (7-1, 3-0)

Last week: Ridge View beat Westwood 28-7; South Pointe beat Richland Northeast 68-0

Last meeting: South Pointe won 56-19 (2017)

Key players: RV - LB Terry Carson, ATH Dwight Jacobs, ATH Walyn Napper. SP - WR Isaac Ross, DL Ja’Marion Heath, DB Troy Frazier, ATH Marice Whitlock.

Need to know: South Pointe has won all four meetings with the Blazers; the most recent two were pretty test affairs. Ridge View baited Stallions standout Derion Kendrick into getting ejected from last season’s game, an expulsion that was later overturned by the South Carolina High School League after video evidence of Ridge View players ripping Kendrick’s helmet off repeatedly was provided to the league office. Ridge View is fresh off a key win over rival Westwood, which keeps the Blazers alive in the scrap for a league title, or at least a first round home playoff game. The Blazers are 4-0 as the away team this season, but they’re gonna need more than talk to beat South Pointe, whose average margin of victory over them is 35 points.

Westwood (4-3, 0-3 Region 3-4A) at Lancaster (5-3, 1-2)

Last week: Westwood lost to Ridge View 28-7; Lancaster lost to York 24-10

Last meeting: Westwood won 36-29 (2017)

Key players: W - WR Christian Horn, WR/DB Cam Atkins, RB Deshawn Boyd. L - WR Zach Truesdale, OL Jalen Tatah, DB Nehemiah Bailey, DB Zyon Duncan.

Need to know: two all-time meetings between these schools have been decided by a touchdown each, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if that was the case again this Friday. It’s essentially an elimination game for Westwood, which has dropped three in a row and is on the outside of the postseason, looking in. But a win over the Bruins would put the Redhawks in a good spot to be the fourth team from Region 3-4A to make the playoff cut. Lancaster’s run game was sluggish last week against York -- partly because of the Cougars -- but a couple of big touchdown plays called back seemed to ding the Bruins’ confidence and focus. QB Kemarkio Cloud was held to 20 yards on 12 carries, his lowest total of the season by a mile, and he’ll need to be at his best for Friday’s big game.

York (4-3, 3-0 Region 3-4A) at Richland Northeast (1-6, 0-3)

Last week: York beat Lancaster 24-10; Richland Northeast lost to South Pointe 68-0

Last meeting: York won 55-19 (2017)

Key players: Y - LB Brian Phillip, DB Max Necklen, DB Jahari Moore, TE/HB Khalil Ellis. RNE - WR Elias O’Neal, TE Tyheece Buchanan, DL Bryant Royal.

Need to know: Richland Northeast is in the midst of a very difficult season, and York should be able to get its fifth straight win Friday on the road. The Cougars have some question marks at QB with Ethan Mitchell’s thumb banged up and Tanner McKinney beginning his return from a concussion. Friday’s game may allow both to ease back into things. If York is able to take care of business, it’ll head into its regular season finale against South Pointe 4-0 in the region.

READ: York was supposed to sack Richland NE QB Friday night. Instead, they’re helping him

Indian Land (3-5, 1-1 Region 4-3A) at Camden (6-2, 1-1)

Last week: Indian Land beat Keenan 57-0; Camden lost to Chester 21-19 (OT)

Last meeting: Camden won 31-17 (2017)

Key players: IL - ATH Karl Ellis, RB Brandon Britton, DL Tahj Knight, DE Cornelius Barber. C - QB Bryce Jeffcoat, OL Josh Barnes, OL Derrick Leonard, DE/LB John Copley.

Need to know: interesting to see how Camden responds to the disappointment of losing in overtime to Chester last week. The Bulldogs are probably favorites to beat Indian Land, but, under coach Horatio Blades, the Warriors have performed well as region underdogs. If they’re to get an upset win Friday, they’ll need some offensive production. Indian Land had scored just 71 points in seven games, before erupting for 57 against overmatched Keenan last week. Camden is enormous on both the offensive and defensive lines, but Indian Land should have some plans, especially defensively, for dealing with that. Another fun fact: both head coaches, Camden’s Brian Rimpf and Blades, played in the NFL.

North Central (6-2, 4-0 Region 4-2A) at Lewisville (0-8, 0-4)

Last week: North Central beat Lee Central 16-12; Lewisville lost to Andrew Jackson 41-6

Last meeting: Lewisville won 12-8 (2015)

Key players: NC - LB Martez Moore, QB Christian Yoder, RB Jashawn Jason. L - OL/DL Tyreek Jenkins, LB Omarion Woods, WR/DB Markell Portee, OL/DL Tanner Stephens.

Need to know: another Kershaw County school coached by an NFL player, Tyronne Drakeford, North Central has had a great season and is in pole position to compete for a Region 4-2A title, which almost no one would have predicted. The Knights are tied with Buford, also 4-0, at the top and those two face off next week. Will North Central be completely focused on Lewisville and setting up a potential region title-deciding game with Buford next week? Or will they overlook the winless Lions?

Great Falls (4-3, 0-1 Region 2-A) at Lamar (6-1, 1-0)

Last week: Great Falls lost to McBee 36-0; Lamar beat Timmonsville 42-8

Last meeting: Lamar won 61-6 (2017)

Key players: GF - WR Kelton Talford, OL/DL Dustin Smith, LB Scott Blackmon, ATH D.J. Adams. L - RB Jacquez Lucas, OL Will Hinchcliffe, OL Jordan Green.

Need to know: Great Falls’ easiest path to the postseason evaporated last week, so now the Red Devils will need some help. It probably won’t come from Lamar, 1A football’s official juggernaut. But the Red Devils need Timmonsville to beat McBee, then Great Falls needs to beat Timmonsville next week to force a three-way tie for the second and third playoff spots from Region 2-A.

Check out The Herald's s from Week 8 of the 2018 high school football season, then vote for the best play in this week's High School Football 411.

Northwestern's Jamario Holley won the vote for best play from Week 7. Check out the plays that up for best from Week 8 in the video above, then vote below

Hawgs of the Week, from Week 8

hawgs of the week logo.jpg

Lane Towery, York - “Lanemaker,” as his Twitter handle goes, graded 94 percent with eight knockdown blocks during the Cougars’ win over Lancaster. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior has recruiting interest from Division I and II colleges. He’s a strong student and loves off-road vehicles.

Christian Ressalam, Indian Land - Ressalam graded out at 97 percent during the Warriors’ blowout of Keenan. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior had three knockdown blocks and two pancakes. He’s got a 3.4 GPA and plans to study therapy in college.

Stat Monsters, headed into Week 9

Stat Monsters.PNG

Rushing
Player Team Attempts Yards TDs
Narii Gaither RH 125 1142 13
Kemarkio Cloud LA 117 1126 15
Joe Ervin SP 129 1073 16
Nathan Mahaffey NF 182 1035 8
Noah Thompson RH 112 905 6
Sebastian Lach FM 157 877 12
David Hall CL 139 852 12
Pha'Leak Brown CH 92 805 13
Stan Mills CH 105 771 9
Stephen Oglesby YO 108 717 12
Zan Dunham CH 130 644 8
Emmanuel Wright CH 72 612 9
Antonio Heath NW 107 485 5
Nygel Moore LA 71 452 3
Brandon Britton IL 88 399 8
SOURCE: Local schools

Passing
Player Team Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gabe Carroll CL 266 183 11 2227 15
Tahleek Steele SP 176 111 9 1765 22
Dylan Helms FM 182 99 6 1181 8
Dustin Noller NW 193 99 5 1141 7
Wayde Prince NF 168 104 8 1102 10
Kemarkio Cloud LA 121 60 2 1089 7
Hayden Jackson RH 110 59 3 813 7
Christian Yoder LE 146 77 7 761 4
Zan Dunham CH 82 43 5 488 4
Tanner McKinney YO 90 38 5 476 3
SOURCE: Local schools

Receiving
Player Team Recepts Yards TDs
Marice Whitlock SP 30 605 5
Heze Massey CL 46 594 4
Jaylin Lane CL 40 542 5
Cam Saunders FM 29 476 5
Zion Robbins CL 26 468 2
Jadon Scott LE 31 466 4
Isaac Ross SP 24 392 6
Gregory Bivens Jr. NW 21 390 2
Antonio Barber RH 18 386 5
Kelton Talford GF 18 362 7
David Hall CL 27 360 1
Dewuan McCullum NF 29 307 2
Ty Good SP 18 298 5
Brayden Lee LE 16 294 0
Kaleb Starnes NF 16 282 3
SOURCE: Local schools

Tackles
Name Team Tackles
Michael Peterson NF 96
Savion White SP 91
Robby Csuhta IL 91
Hayden Johnson CL 81
Greg Johnson NW 79
Octaveion Minter CH 75
Brian Phillip YO 72
Jovonti Jackson CH 69
Petey Tuipulotu NF 65
Cole Rasmussen FM 63
Teddy Murphy CH 62
Dorian Williams IL 61
Kenny Byrd YO 59
Dorrien Bagley CH 58
Martez Moore LE 57
John Odom NW 53
Steven Neese FM 53
Keyshard McCroey NW 51
Alex English RH 50
Terrence Mills CH 50
SOURCE: Local schools

Interceptions
Name Team Interceptions
A.J. Jefferson IL 5
Jaylen Mahoney SP 4
Anthony Jackson RH 4
Omega Blake SP 3
Zion Mills CH 3
Joseph Milton YO 2
Jamon Byers YO 2
Jhace Stevenson SP 2
Fentrell Cypress NW 2
Michael Peterson NF 2
Petey Tuipulotu NF 2
Dorian Williams IL 2
Quay Bowser GF 2
Avery Wilcox FM 2
Jay Falls CL 2
Dorrien Bagley CH 2
SOURCE: Local schools

Sacks
Name Team Sacks
Teddy Murphy CH 9
Brian Phillip YO 7.5
Cam Steele YO 7.5
Rontarius Aldridge SP 6
Savion White SP 5
Ashten Schaufert NF 5
Thomas Rainey RH 4
John Odom NW 4
Michael Peterson NF 4
Hunter Funderburk GF 4
Hayden Johnson CL 4
J.Q. Guinn YO 3.5
Robert Dalton YO 3.5
Desmond Ivey IL 3.5
SOURCE: Local schools

Forced fumbles
Name Team Forced fumbles
Quay Evans CH 4
Da'Shawn Johnson GF 3
Terrence Mills CH 2
Dorrien Bagley CH 2
James Hyland FM 2
Caden Bloxham IL 2
Michael Peterson NF 2
Hakeem Jackson RH 2
SOURCE: Local schools

Fumble recoveries
Name Team Recovered fumbles
Justin Montgomery GF 3
Ja'Marion Heath SP 2
Dwayne Davis SP 2
Hakeem Jackson RH 2
Nick Ervin RH 2
Dorian Williams IL 2
Brandon Jennings FM 2
Ly'Terrence Mills CH 2
Jovonti Jackson CH 2
SOURCE: Local schools

