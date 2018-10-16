Check out the latest Undefeateds Map + which York Cougars earned Tri-County awards?

Tri-County players of the week (from Week 8)

5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Narii Gaither, Rock Hill - senior running back ran the ball 18 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns, including the win-clinching 73-yard TD late in the game against Clover.

Defensive player: Michael Peterson, Nation Ford - senior linebacker notched 14 tackles, with two QB pressures, during the Falcons’ loss to Northwestern.

Offensive lineman: Carson Murray, Rock Hill - junior continued his strong season, grading 95 percent with four knockdown blocks during the Bearcats’ win against Clover.

Defensive lineman: John Odom, Northwestern - senior defensive end won this award for the second straight week after making 11 tackles and a sack against Nation Ford.

Special teams: Seth Richardson, Nation Ford - punter hit five kicks for a 39.4-yard average against Northwestern, with two punts downed inside the 20-yard line and two downed inside the 10.

1A-4A schools

Offensive player of the week: Stephen Oglesby, York - senior carried the ball 28 times against Lancaster, earning 205 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the Cougars’ win.

Co-defensive player: Kenny Byrd, York and Javonti Jackson, Chester - Byrd had 11 tackles, with two for a loss, and a forced fumble during York’s win over Lancaster, while Jackson recorded 15 tackles during the Cyclones’ overtime win against Camden.

Offensive lineman: Lane Towery, York - senior graded 94 percent against Lancaster, with eight knockdown blocks and zero sacks allowed.

Defensive lineman: Dezaevien Wright, York - defensive tackle made 10 stops, with four tackles-for-loss and a sack, during the Cougars’ win over Lancaster.

Special teams: Brandon Dickerson, Indian Land - senior hit all three extra points, averaged 34.4 yards per punt and nailed a 49-yard field goal during the Warriors’ win over Keenan.

The Undefeateds Map

Only one undefeated team fell by the wayside this past week. Aynor was wiped off the map this week by Dillon, leaving the number of undefeated teams at 18. Learn more about them in the interactive map below:

Latest high school football state rankings (Oct. 16, 2018)

5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. T.L. Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Berkeley

8. Byrnes

9. Summerville

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: West Florence, Carolina Forest, Boiling Springs.

4A

1. Hartsville (9)

2. Greer (3)

3. South Pointe

4. Myrtle Beach (1)

5. Daniel

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Eastside

8. Belton-Honea Path

9. Wren

10. Wilson

Receiving votes: Greenville, York, Ridge View, North Augusta.

3A

1. Dillon (13)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Camden

7. Woodruff

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Union County

10. Pendleton

Receiving votes: Gilbert, Manning, Southside, Aynor.

2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Ninety-Six

6. Southside Christian

7. Andrews

8. Timberland

9. Landrum

10. Saluda

Receiving votes: Mullins, Oceanside Collegiate.

1A

1. Lamar (12)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Hemingway

8. St. John’s

9. C.E. Murray

10. Ridge Spring-Monetta and Branchville

Receiving votes: Denmark-Olar, Bethune-Bowman, Whitmire, Green Sea-Floyds, Timmonsville.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.