Chester breaks losing skid to Fairfield Central, completes 10-0 regular season

If Chester’s football program is marking its growth like a child, then Fairfield Central is the wall where the Cyclones draw a little line each year.
In 2015, Fairfield Central hammered Chester 40-7 in a game where Chester coach Victor Floyd thought his team caved, physically and spiritually. A year later, the Griffins scored the game’s final 15 points to beat Chester. Last fall, Fairfield Central’s 10th straight win in the series, the Griffins outscored the Cyclones 15-0 in the final quarter of a game in which Chester doomed itself with over 200 yards in penalties.
But the Cyclones are finally taller than their bullying neighbors from the south. Chester pulled away in the second half thanks to two Zion Mills interceptions and four Pha’Leak Brown touchdown runs for a 34-15 win over the Griffins, capping a 10-0 regular season, the school’s first unbeaten regular season since before desegregation.
Chester marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, Pha’Leak Brown punching into the end zone from three yards. Fairfield Central’s answer was a 20-yard field goal to halve the Cyclones’ lead late in the first quarter.
Chester lost starting QB Zan Dunham to a banged up should shoulder in the first half, but Stan Mills filled in fine. He led the Cyclones down the field for their second score, smashing in for a 1-yard TD with 8 seconds left in the first half. Brown scored the 2-point conversion for a 14-3 lead.
Chester hit the kickoff out of bounds and the Griffins made the visitors hurt on the re-kick. Fairfield Central’s Will Barber returned it 70 yards or so for a TD as time expired to make it 14-9 at the half. It was all set up for the hosts to make Chester feel its miscue, but Mills picked off a Griffins pass, leading to a 21-yard Brown TD sprint.
Fairfield Central cut into the lead to make it 20-15, but the Cyclones scored the next two touchdowns, both by Brown, with one set up by a diving Mills interception.
The Cyclones have a bye next week, and then will be off the following week as teams impacted by Hurricane Florence make up games. So Chester gets a two-week break before the 3A state playoffs commence on Nov. 9. That should give Cyclones QB Zan Dunham some time to recover; he left the game in the first quarter with a banged up shoulder.
Check back for more from Chester’s big win later in the night.
Comments