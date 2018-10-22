Which five local high school football players are headed to the North-South game?

Five locals are headed to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly known as the North-South all-star game.
Clover’s Heze Massey, Lancaster’s Jalen Tatah, Rock Hill’s Narii Gaither, South Pointe’s Joe Ervin and York’s Lane Towery made the North’s 44-player roster. Clover head coach Brian Lane is an assistant coach for the North squad.
Massey is a senior receiver, while Gaither and Ervin will likely head to the game as running backs, though no positions were listed on the rosters posted online. Towery and Tatah are unquestionably two of the area’s better offensive linemen.
The game will be held at noon on Dec. 15 at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.
North roster
Jalen Greer and Xavier Nance, Belton-Honea Path; Storm Duck, Boiling Springs; Brenden Taylor, Broome; Ben Henson, Byrnes; Jason Harris and Javaris Holliday, Camden; Daylon Robinson, Central; Jaylan Smith, Chapman; Heze Massey, Clover; De’Iveon Donald, Dixie; Gabe Thompson and Zack Hillstock, Dorman; Daylan Littlejohn and Hunter Bullock, Gaffney; Dallaz Corbitt and Joshua Doctor, Gray Collegiate Academy; Stephon Stokes, Greenville; Jamario James, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler; Jac’quez Lucas, Lamar; Jalen Tatah, Lancaster; Brendan Killough and Jalen Anderson, Mauldin; Kobe Sligh, Newberry; Chase Froedge, Palmetto; Braden Gravely, Pickens; Narii Gaither, Rock Hill; C.J. Bosket and Raquon Hartley, Saluda; Jeremiah Mackey, Seneca; Joe Ervin, South Pointe; Jaylon Girdner and Moe Wedman, Spartanburg; Maxiumus Shropshire, Spring Valley; Jacob Johanning, St. Joseph’s; Eric Watts, Sumter; Devonte Jones, T.L. Hanna; Patrick Nations, Walhalla; A’lajuwan Robinson, Keenan; Keegan Halloran, Woodruff; Tyrell Jackson, Wren; Lane Towery, York.
South roster
A.J. Williams, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill; Ty Frazier, Barnwell; Tre Morrison, Berkeley; Braxton Wedgeworth, Bethune-Bowman; Reed Charpia, Brookland Cayce; Steven White, Burke; Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay; James Wells, Chapin; Lane West, Colleton County; Joshua Simon, Crestwood; Corrian Wright and Khalil Bethea, Dillon; Myrell Mitchell, Dreher; Gage Zirke and Jordan Springs, Dutch Fork; Bruce Benjamin, Fort Dorchester; Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy; Darrius Bell and Jacob Burgess, Gilbert; L.J. Stanley, Goose Creek; Tiyon Evans, Hartsville; Darius Williams, Hemingway; Tereis Drayton, James Island; Malik Richardson, Lakewood; Gabe Long, May River; J.B. Favorite and Marcus Grissett, Myrtle Beach; Caree Collier and Chris Torres, North Augusta; George Storm, Pelion; Kenney Solomon, Socastee; Michael Mason, South Florence; Mario Anderson, Stratford; Charles McCoy, Strom Thurmond; Cole Phillips and Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; Tyler Sumpter, Timberland; Trey Davis, Waccamaw; Andrew Weil and Jaelen Edwards, Wando; Terrence Fraiser, West Ashley; Jaheem Hazel, Whale Branch; Daniel Foster, Wilson.
