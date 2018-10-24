HS Football 411: can Rock Hill win its first region, city championships since 2009?

Six of the eight Week 10 games are being held on Thursday, so the High School Football 411 has also moved up a day. South Pointe-York and Chapin-Nation are still playing Friday, but the other six games will happen a day early, including this week’s marquee matchup, Rock Hill versus Northwestern.

That rivalry game is one of two region championship games this week (York-South Pointe the other). Read about all eight games below, or click through the links to jump to a particular section of this High School Football 411:

Week 10 game previews

Who are the latest Hawgs of the Week?

Rock Hill (6-2, 3-0 Region 3-5A) at Northwestern (3-5, 3-0)

This is how it was always meant to be: Rock Hill versus Northwestern, with something important on the line. In this case, it’s the Region 3-5A championship and the Rock Hill city championship. The Bearcats could claim both with a win (they beat South Pointe earlier in the season), while Northwestern could win the league title and force some kind of tie-breaker in the city championship with a victory of its own.





“It’s always fun to play a game that has a meaning, at the end of the year,” said Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman.

Rock Hill, which has won five straight games, has its eyes on a first region and city championship since 2009, the last time it was a relevant local football force. This season has really harkened back to the old days as the Bearcats bludgeon opponents with a direct running attack led by Narii Gaither and Noah Thompson, both of whom will finish this season as 1,000-yard-plus rushers, barring some crazy circumstance. Jason Layman’s defense has also been excellent, forcing 19 turnovers. Pittman said his defense forced Nation Ford to punt after just three offensive plays on five consecutive possessions during last week’s 25-23 win over the Falcons.

“The defense has been amazing, giving our offense the chance to get the ball back and just do what we do,” said Bearcat senior Narii Gaither.

But let’s not forget Northwestern has won eight straight against the Bearcats and has owned this rivalry in recent years. Last season’s game was one of the few in the last nine years that was even remotely close. The Trojans have allowed just 10 points per game in region action and have found a little more lubricant for an offense that was rusty and disjointed in non-region action. The laundry list of elite opponents on a non-region schedule made at least a year in advance certainly played a big role in that.





But James Martin’s team has persevered and the line he maintained throughout the 0-5 start -- “we’re focused on the region” -- is coming good. No doubt they’re a tighter group because of the difficulties. Standout receiver Jamario Holley said that “Coming together as a team and not fighting and fussing at each other,” was a critical development for the Trojans in the last month. “Coaching got better, everybody’s improved. There are many things I could say.”

“You got to see their mentality, if they were gonna fight through adversity,” said Martin. “And we saw the kids fight all the way through.”

The Trojans won two close ones against Clover and Nation Ford before blowing out Fort Mill with a season-high 42 points. But they’ll face a Rock Hill team with more self-belief than any in a while. The Bearcats’ win over South Pointe earlier in the fall was a sign this 2018 team would be a tougher proposition. Thursday night’s game will provide more evidence of how tough they’ve become.

Need to know

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Rock Hill beat Nation Ford 25-22; Northwestern beat Fort Mill 42-14

Last meeting: Northwestern won 31-21 (2017)

Key players: RH - WR Antonio Barber (Tennessee commitment), OL Tyrek Banks, DL Logan Hicks, RB Noah Thompson. N - DB Fentrell Cypress (Virginia commitment), DL Jaden Campbell, WR Jamario Holley (South Carolina commitment).

READ: Coach’s daughter didn’t want to be a cheerleader. She wanted to play football

South Pointe (8-1, 4-0 Region 3-4A) at York (5-3, 4-0)





When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: South Pointe beat Ridge View 38-35; York beat Richland Northeast 39-0

Last meeting: South Pointe won 41-27 (2017)

Key players: SP - RB Joe Ervin (Coastal Carolina commitment), ATH Marice Whitlock, OL Dorian Jamison, OL Jackson Chappell. Y - LB Brian Phillip, DB Jahari Moore, RB Stephen Oglesby, OL Lane Towery.

Need to know: winner of this game takes the Region 3-4A title. Also, these two are playing Friday and the weather is supposed to be terrible, which no doubt will impact the quality of play somehow.

Less importantly, South Pointe goes for its 30th straight region win. If the Stallions can limit offensive turnovers, they should have a great shot to hit that mark. Eleven interceptions have been about the only smudge on the 2018 South Pointe offense’s record, and running back Joe Ervin has hit a major stride, topping 100 yards rushing and scoring one touchdown in six straight games.

York has labored offensively this season and can’t afford strings of three-and-out possessions. The Cougars could use some big plays in the passing game, something they’ve lacked all season. QB Tanner McKinney threw for 172 yards last week in his return from a concussion, just York’s second game this season with more than 100 passing yards. Bobby Carroll’s defense will also need to continue its stellar form; they’ve allowed just 16 points total in the last three games.

READ: York Cougars were supposed to sack Richland NE QB. Instead, they raised $4,000 for him

Timmonsville (3-5, 0-2 Region 2-A) at Great Falls (4-5, 0-2)

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Timmonsville lost to McBee 23-22; Great Falls lost to Lamar 53-0

Last meeting: Timmonsville won 56-0 (2017)

Key players: T - DE Isaiah Belin, OL Bradley Taylor, WR/DB Rasheim Lyde, QB Jamaric Morris. GF - WR Kelton Talford, OL/DL Anthony Cunningham Jr., LB Scott Blackmon, DL Natorris Woodard.

Need to know: winner of this game takes the third and final playoff spot from Region 2-A. Great Falls hasn’t scored in its last two games, while allowing 89 combined points. Timmonsville has lost four straight games and suddenly finds itself in a must-win game. Which team can reverse its crummy form and grab a playoff spot? It could be a huge help for Great Falls that it’s Timmonsville having to make the length trip for this game. Whirlwinds QB Jamaric Morris is a big talent, but so is Red Devils receiver Kelton Talford.

READ: He’s 6-foot-4, 295 pounds and he never comes off the field. Not even at halftime

Lancaster (6-3, 2-2 Region 3-4A) at Ridge View (5-3, 2-2)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Lancaster beat Westwood 23-20; Ridge View lost to South Pointe 38-35

Last meeting: Ridge View won 35-17 (2017)

Key players: L - OL Jalen Tatah, WR Zach Truesdale, DB Jaelan Harfield, DL Chancellor Catoe. RV - ATH Walyn Napper, DB Isaiah Porter, OL/DL Jalyn Dunbar.

Need to know: this should be a really interesting game, with the winner taking third place in Region 3-4A. Ridge View has beaten Lancaster six straight times and the Blazers will be fuming with themselves that they didn’t knock off South Pointe last week after coming very close. The Bruins got their run game going in a big way in a crucial win over Westwood and they should have a good shot at winning Thursday if they can repeat that feat. These are two big, athletic teams, each with a good kicker, that could cancel each other out physically. The side that makes the fewest turnovers, commits the fewest penalties will probably win.

Fairfield Central (2-7, 1-2 Region 4-3A) at Indian Land (4-5, 2-1)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Fairfield Central lost to Chester 34-15; Indian Land beat Camden 20-14 (OT)

Last meeting: Fairfield Central won 14-13 (2017)

Key players: FC - RB/KR Will Barber, RB Chris Suber, LB Rod Edmonds. IL - DB/WR Miegwel Lewis, WR Jacob Cooley, LB Caden Bloxham, DE Cornelius Barber.

Need to know: like the Lancaster-Ridge View game, this could be another really tight contest. Indian Land has done a great job climbing up off the mat after a tough non-region and an agonizing loss to Chester in the league opener. A win Thursday night would land the Warriors second place in Region 4-3A and a home playoff game for the first time since 2011. Their victories over Keenan and Camden have shown this team is dangerous and it’s not beyond Horatio Blades’ team to do what it very nearly did last year and beat a very inexperienced Fairfield Central squad that is 0-5 away from home this season.

Clover (4-5, 0-3 Region 3-5A) at Fort Mill (1-8, 0-3)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Clover was idle; Fort Mill lost to Northwestern 42-14

Last meeting: Fort Mill won 38-30 (2017)

Key players: C - DB Jay Falls, LB Hayden Johnson, QB Gabe Carroll, WR Heze Massey. FM - RB/LB Caleb Smith, LB Lawrence Adams, DL Mel Plankenhorn, LB Cole Rasmussen.

Need to know: neither team has anything to play for, other than pride or the future. Fort Mill has beaten Clover six straight times but that streak will be in danger Thursday night. Clover lost its first three region games by 17 total points and Brian Lane’s team was close to having a very different scenario headed into the regular season finale. Many of the Blue Eagles’ key performers return next year and the lesson will be to finish games. With far more seniors in impactful positions, how will Rob McNeely’s Fort Mill squad approach its season-closer?

Nation Ford (4-5, 2-2 Region 3-5A) at Chapin (4-4, 1-3 Region 5-5A)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Nation Ford lost to Rock Hill 25-22; Chapin lost to Lexington 14-6

Last meeting: never played

Key players: NF - LB Michael Peterson, DB Petey Tuipulotu, OL Aronde Smith, RB Nathan Mahaffey. C - QB Roger Pedroni, WR Jaylin Thomas, LB James Wells, DE Jacob Drag.

Need to know: Nation Ford dropped its last two games by four total points, so they would like to end the regular season with a positive result down at Chapin. Region 5-5A gets three playoff spots, so unless Chapin lands a wildcard spot somehow, its football season ends Friday. But Nation Ford still has a first round playoff game looming and it’ll be interesting to see how coach Michael Allen approaches this game, especially with a bye week next week (because of the SCHSL extension of the regular season). Have to think some of the key Falcons will be rested, but then again maybe not since they already have next week off because of the SCHSL Hurricane Florence-related season extension. Tough to get a read on these non-region regular season finales that are necessary for five-team regions like 5-5A and 3-5A.

Chesterfield (4-5, 2-3 Region 4-2A) at Lewisville (0-9, 0-5)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Chesterfield beat Carolina Pride 55-26; Lewisville lost to North Central 62-0

Last meeting: Chesterfield won 49-32 (2015)

Key players: C - QB Josh Adams, WR Shyheim Rivers, LB Josh Sellers. L - OL Wesley Williamson, LB Nathan Kelly, ATH Jashawn Jason, WR Jadon Scott.

Need to know: Chesterfield, which has wrapped up a Region 4-2A playoff spot, has won eight straight games against Lewisville. It’s the kind of matchup that sums up the Lions’ season: against a team they can’t currently compete with numbers-wise. The Golden Rams have 52 players listed on their MaxPreps roster; Lewisville’s active roster numbers in the 20s. Lions offensive lineman Wesley Williamson will start his 47th and final high school game against the Golden Rams.

Kevin Thompson, Northwestern - the 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior graded 94 percent with three knockdown blocks during the Trojans’ win over Fort Mill. Thompson has a 4.1 GPA and wants to study animal sciences or biology in college. Trojans offensive line coach Grady Baggett said Thompson’s unselfishness, toughness and knowledge of his position are his biggest strengths.

Jordan Allen, Chester - sophomore right tackle stepped up during the Cyclones’ momentous win at Fairfield Central alst week, grading 86 percent with three knockdown blocks. Allen and his fellow linemen helped the Cyclones rush for 350 yards, with five touchdowns and two separate 100-yard rushers.

Nominated: Will Boggs, York; Carson Murray, Rock Hill.