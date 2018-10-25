HS football: Indian Land clinches first home playoff game since 2011

Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20

The sour taste of Ridge View’s emotional 38-35 loss to South Pointe last week was relieved after Blazers’ quarterback Javon Anderson threw three touchdowns to three receivers in the first half of the Blazers’ 45-20 rout of Lancaster.

The Bruins fell to 6-4 while Perry Parks’ Blazers improved to 6-3.

Lancaster trailed 14-7 late in the second quarter, but Anderson’s stellar first half was capped off with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Smith. Bruins’ kicker Jacob Kato hit from 41 yards to cut the halftime deficit to 21-10.

The Bruins’ defense forced the Blazers to punt early in the third quarter, but their comeback hopes were sold short. Lancaster muffed the punt and Anderson threw his fourth touchdown of the evening to Walyn Napper for 20 yards and a 28-10 lead.

Ridge View continued to light up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter en route to their 45-20 victory. Lancaster will be idle next week while they prepare for their 4A playoff matchup in two weeks.

Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0





The Timmonsville Whirlwinds scored all the points they needed in the first half and coasted to a 32-0 win over the Great Falls Red Devils in a Region 2-A game at Pride Valley Thursday night.





Fanando Jackson gave the Whirlwinds an 8-0 lead with an eight-yard run and Jamaric Morris’ two-point conversion. Morris passed to Jackson later in the opening period for a second score. Morris added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 Timmonsville lead.





The Whirlwinds returned a fumble for a touchdown, added a safety, and scored a touchdown just before intermission to establish the 32-0 lead heading to the locker room.

The win gives Timmonsville (5-5, 1-2) the final playoff spot in the region.

Great Falls finishes the season 4-5 overall.





Indian Land 13, Fairfield Central 7





The Indian Land Warriors edged the Fairfield Central Griffins 13-7 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Thursday night.

Grayson Tinley gave Indian Land a 7-0 lead with 3:12 remaining in the first period when he scored from one yard out. The play capped a 93 yard scoring drive.

Indian Land head coach Horatio Blades said he was proud of his team despite the mental errors.

“The kids did a great job rallying together and holding them out of the end zone for the second time to win the game was huge,” said Blades. “I’m proud of their efforts. I’m proud of how hard they worked. I’m thankful that we’ve got a bye week next week to fix some of our issues that we had as far as the fundamentals.”

Fairfield Central tied it at 7-7 when Will Barber scored from a yard away.

The outcome of the contest was decided by Brandon Dickerson. His 32-yard field goal gave the Warriors a 10-7 lead at intermission.

After Karl Ellison picked off a Fairfield Central pass in the third quarter, Dickerson nailed a 40 yard field goal for a 13-7 lead midway through the third stanza.

Indian Land will host their first playoff since 2011 when the post season starts in two weeks. The Warriors will play Crescent.

Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24

Chesterfield dropped Lewisville to 0-10 Thursday evening in their final regular season game of 2018. The Rams enjoyed their hour-long bus ride home after they defeated the Lions 63-24.

The Rams’ high-scoring night got started early in the game when Mhalik Sharpe picked off the Lions and returned it for a 26-yard touchdown. On Chesterfield’s first offensive drive, running back Dontae Crowder took a handoff for 81 yards and quickly extended the Rams’ lead to 14-0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Lewisville answered on their next drive when Jashawn Jason punched in a 4-yard rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-8. Chesterfield snapped back within the next two minutes of play. Rams’ Josh Stellars scored from the goal line for the 21-8 lead.

The Rams’ offensive success continued in the second quarter. James McBride and Josh Ellerbe scored rushing touchdowns from 10-yards and 34-yards out, respectively. With ten seconds left in the first half, Chesterfield quarterback Josh Adams tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Crowder.

Adam’s connection with Crowder made the halftime score 42-16. The Rams didn’t look back for the rest of the game, and won by 39 against Lewisville.