Local college/NFL players: former Bearcat named SoCon defensive player of the week

Donavan Perryman, Furman - Perryman was name Southern Conference defensive player of the week after playing a big role in Furman’s 28-17 win over The Citadel. The former Rock Hill Bearcat linebacker recorded 12 tackles and a sack and returned a fumble recovery 20 yards for a touchdown late in the game to seal the Paladins’ conference win over the Bulldogs.
Perryman played a leading role in a Furman defense that limited The Citadel to just 157 rushing yards. The Bulldogs entered the contest ranked seventh in FCS football with 282.3 yards per game. The 17 points was The Citadel’s lowest scoring output this season. Perryman ranks sixth in the SoCon with 59 tackles.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle caught a touchdown pass and also threw one during the Wolves’ 31-17 loss to Wingate. Castle had three catches for 24 yards, including a 14-yard score midway through the first quarter, in addition to the 34-yard pass he threw to Indian Land’s Austin Gordon that gave Newberry at 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Castle also ran the ball once for a four-yard gain.
Austin Gordon, Newberry - Gordon’s first college catch was the 34-yard trick play touchdown from York’s Castle during the Wolves’ loss to Wingate. The redshirt sophomore from Indian Land started at tight end.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - sophomore running back from Northwestern continued his hot streak, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown during the Yellow Jackets’ big road win last Thursday at Virginia Tech. Howard has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games, three of those Georgia Tech wins. He reached the end zone on an 8-yard run midway through the first quarter against the Hokies.
B.T. Potter, Clemson - former South Pointe kicker saw extended playing time during the Tigers’ 59-10 destruction of Florida State. Potter successfully hit five extra points and a 24-yard field goal, the first three-pointer of his college career. The true freshman also kicked off 10 times, hitting six touchbacks.
Ali Shockley, Ellsworth Community College (Iowa) - the Panthers were crushed by Butler Community College 42-6, but Shockley, the former Northwestern Trojan secondary standout, made 10 tackles, with one for a loss, and also recovered a fumble for the Panthers.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Nation Ford’s Helms caught a touchdown pass for the second straight game, though the Crusaders fell to nationally-ranked West Florida, 26-10. Helms pulled in a six-yard TD pass late in the game. He finished with two catches for 34 yards, and has 13 catches on the season.
Malik Williams, Appalachian State - Williams caught two passes for 10 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, but the former Chester Cyclone was unable to prevent the Mountaineers from falling 34-14 to Georgia Southern last Thursday. The sophomore receiver has 16 catches and three touchdowns this season.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land’s Rodgers had a nice game punting the football during the Wolves’ loss to Wingate. Rodgers hit five punts for a 41.6-yard average, with two kicks downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He was also 1-for-2 on field goals, hitting a 25-yarder.
Other locals’ performances
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College (Va.) - Dawkins, a Fort Mill High grad, made two tackles during the Rams’ 58-21 win over Union College (Ky.).
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - Northwestern grad and defensive tackle made one stop during the Camels’ 35-7 loss to Gardner-Webb.
Derion Kendrick, Clemson - South Pointe’s Kendrick caught a 13-yard pass and returned a kickoff 28 yards during Clemson’s blowout of Florida State. He also ran the ball twice for negative-3 yards total.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - receiver from Fort Mill High made a nine-yard catch during the Mountain Lions’ 46-33 win over West Liberty (W.Va.).
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Northwestern grad made a tackle during the Bucs’ three overtime, 45-43 win over Western Carolina.
Desmond Ricks, Fayetteville State - Ricks, the former Lancaster Bruins linebacker, made a tackle as the Broncos smacked Livingstone College (N.C.) 45-7.
David Loughry, Greensboro College - the Pride fell to Huntingdon College (Ala.) 45-0, with Loughry, the former Indian Land Warrior, playing QB. He completed 5-of-11 passes for 51 yards and an interception.
Christian Steele, Guilford College (N.C.) - former Northwestern Trojan made a tackle and a half tackle-for-loss during the Quakers’ 40-3 win over Washington and Lee (Va.).
Jay Hood, Johnson C. Smith - Lancaster grad caught two passes for 39 yards during the Golden Bulls’ 31-3 win over St. Augustine’s College (N.C.).
Quentin Sanders, Lackawanna College (Pa.) - true freshman from Lewisville ran the ball once for 20 yards and returned a punt 10 yards during the Falcons’ 51-20 win over New Jersey Warriors.
Ken’darius Frederick, Limestone - Frederick, the defensive back from South Pointe, started, notched six tackles and broke up a pass during the Saints’ 43-6 loss to Catawba.
Ty’quarious Miller, Limestone - Lancaster’s Miller made a tackle and a half tackle-for-loss during Limestone’s loss to Catawba.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - former South Pointe QB got some action during the Wolves’ loss to Wingate, completing 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards and running the ball three times for negative-1 yard.
Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - another former Stallion, St. Hill had five carries for 13 yards against Wingate.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester grad made seven tackles, including one for a loss, during the defeat to Wingate.
Keendarius Truesdale, Newberry - former Lancaster Bruin made a tackle against Wingate.
Lewis Johnson Jr., Newberry - Lancaster’s Johnson started at left tackle for the Wolves during the Wingate game.
Farrika Grier, South Carolina State - Lancaster’s Grier ran the ball six times for 16 yards during the Bulldogs’ 27-21 win over Howard. He also caught a two-yard pass.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell snagged two passes for 14 yards during the Bulldogs’ win over Howard.
Scott Robinson Jr., South Carolina State - true freshman from South Pointe made four tackles against Howard.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State - senior punter from York dropped two of his four punts inside the 20-yard line during his team’s win over Howard. Pettiway also kicked off once for a touchback and converted an extra point.
Wan Crockett, St. Andrews (N.C.) - Rock Hill Bearcat made three tackles during the Knights’ 56-14 loss to University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).
Alex Anderson, Union (Ky.) - Northwestern grad recorded a tackle during the Bulldogs’ 58-21 loss to Bluefield College.
Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - Clover’s Sciba hit all eight extra point attempts he tried during the Demon Deacons’ 56-35 smackdown of Louisville.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - South Pointe grad and senior defensive lineman made two tackles and recorded a QB hit during Wake Forest’s win over Louisville.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - Rawlinson, from York, broke up a pass during William Penn’s 35-0 loss to Benedictine.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Rock Hill High grad made two tackles during the Bulldogs’ 31-17 win over Newberry.
Xi Simpson, Wingate - Chester Cyclone started on the Bulldogs’ offensive line against Newberry.
NFL players: Gilmore continues to shine
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - the Texans beat Miami for a fifth-straight win and Clowney, the former No. 1 overall draft pick and South Pointe Stallion, made three tackles, including one for a loss.
Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Patterson did his best running back impersonation during the Patriots’ 25-6 Monday Night Football win over Buffalo. The former Northwestern Trojan carried the ball 10 times for 38 yards and also returned a kickoff 21 yards during the game.
Stephon Gilmore, New England - former South Pointe Stallion played well against Buffalo, making three tackles and defending two passes. Gilmore is tied for second in the NFL with nine passes defended in seven games.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph, the Northwestern High School grad, only played 10 snaps against Miami because of a knee and ankle sprains, according to the Houston Chronicle. Joseph could miss several weeks recuperating.
Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - longtime NFL veteran and former Northwestern Trojan played during the Saints’ 30-20 win over Minnesota, but didn’t record any stats.
