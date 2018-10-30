13 undefeated S.C. high school football teams left headed into season’s final week

Tri-County players of the week, from Week 10
5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Gabe Carroll, Clover - Blue Eagles QB completed 25-of-30 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for a fifth score during their win over Fort Mill.
Defensive player: Michael Peterson, Nation Ford - linebacker made 15 tackles, including two for a loss, and intercepted a pass during the Falcons’ win over Chapin.
Offensive lineman: Tyrek Banks, Rock Hill - lineman graded 88 percent with one knockdown block during the Bearcats’ win over Northwestern.
Defensive lineman: Ashten Schaufert, Nation Ford - Schaufert made 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks, during Nation Ford’s win over Chapin.
Special teams: Nygle Biggers, Clover - Biggers returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and also made four tackles on kickoff coverage against Fort Mill.
1A-4A schools
Offensive player of the week: Joe Ervin, South Pointe - senior carried the ball 22 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns during the Stallions’ win over York.
Defensive player: Ty Elder, Andrew Jackson - Elder made 11 tackles, including 10 solo tackles, and intercepted a pass during the Volunteers’ win over Lee Central.
Offensive lineman: Eli Mackey, Andrew Jackson - Mackey graded 88 percent during the Vols’ win over Lee Central, with zero sacks allowed.
Defensive lineman: Chriss Flynn, Lewisville - Flynn made eight tackles, with four for a loss, two sacks, forced a fumble and returned that fumble 24 yards for a touchdown during the Lions’ loss to Chesterfield.
Special teams: Jacob Cato, Lancaster - senior kicker hit two field goals, including a 41-yarder, averaged 47 yards on punts and kicked three touchbacks during the Bruins’ loss to Ridge View.
Undefeated teams map: 13 left headed into final week of the 2018 regular season
Two teams fell off the map this past week. Three turnovers and 90 yards in penalties doomed 2A Bamberg-Ehrhardt against rival (and 9-0) Barnwell. The Warhorses’ 21-20 victory knocked Bamberg off the undefeated map. And 4A Daniel was thumped 42-21 by Belton-Honea Path, ending the Lions’ hopes of a perfect regular season. Like Bamberg, Daniel should still be a threat in the state playoffs.
The following teams completed undefeated regular seasons: Chester, T.L. Hanna, Chapman, Barnwell and Dutch Fork.
Several undefeated teams will wrap up their regular seasons this week against also unblemished opponents. Carvers Bay and Mullins face off in 2A football and Myrtle Beach and Hartsville square up in 4A, both games deciding region championships.
Latest S.C. Prep Media football state rankings (Oct. 31, 2018)
5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Fort Dorchester
7. Summerville
8. Berkeley
9. Byrnes
10. River Bluff
Receiving votes: Rock Hill, West Florence.
4A
1. Hartsville (9)
2. Greer (4)
3. Myrtle Beach and South Pointe (tie)
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Greenville
7. North Augusta
8. Wren
9. A.C. Flora
10. Marlboro County
Receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Eastside and Wilson.
3A
1. Dillon (13)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodruff
7. Union County
8. Pendleton
9. Gilbert
10. Wade Hampton
Receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside and Hanahan.
2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Southside Christian
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Timberland
7. Mullins
8. Ninety Six
9. Landrum
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Receiving votes: Buford and Saluda.
1A
1. Lamar (13)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Bethune-Bowman
8. St. John’s
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Green Sea-Floyd’s
Receiving votes: Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray and Branchville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
