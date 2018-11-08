HS Football 411: everything you need to know for the 1st round of the state playoffs

The first round of the South Carolina high school football state playoffs begin Thursday night with three games in our area. Five more play Friday. Find everything you need to know about those games, plus the 2018 regular season’s final Hawgs of the Week and State Monsters in this High School Football 411. As always, click the links below to jump to a specific section:
Thursday games
Boiling Springs (5-5) at Northwestern (3-6)
Last game: Boiling Springs lost to Byrnes 55-21; Northwestern lost to Rock Hill 28-21
Last meeting: Northwestern won 61-0 (2001)
Key players: BS - LB Logan Billings (Citadel commit), LB Mike McDowell (Citadel commit), QB Aaron Thomas, DB Storm Duck (North Carolina commit). N - CB Fentrell Cypress (Virginia commit), RB Antonio Heath, WR Jamario Holley (South Carolina commit), OL Hunter Burbank.
Need to know: In 22 all-time meetings, Northwestern has only lost to Boiling Springs three times. The two schools haven’t played since 2001, an easy win for the Trojans and one of nine times they’ve shut out the Bulldogs. But the gap has definitely closed in the last 17 years as Boiling Springs has undergone incredible demographic changes. Both teams have college-level individuals, but as teams haven’t achieved much this fall. Both beat the teams they should have and lost to the ones that were probably better. This feels like a game that could be very close. Maybe it’ll come down to a shining moment of individual brilliance?
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (4-5) at York (5-4)
Last game: Orangeburg-Wilkinson lost to Lower Richland 8-0; York lost to South Pointe 48-14
Last meeting: never played
Key players: OW - OL/DL Da’shon Scott, QB Nicholas Lawson. Y - LB Brian Phillip, DE Cam Steele, OL Lane Towery, DB Max Necklen.
Need to know: Neither of these teams is offensively gifted so this could be a slugfest. O-W was held to single-digit points or shut out five of its nine games, while York has labored for offensive fluidity much of the season. Standout running back Stephen Oglesby didn’t play in the second half against South Pointe so the Cougars will be hoping he’s ready this week after almost two full weeks to get right. If Oglesby and his offensive line get rolling, York should be good to go Thursday night.
Crescent (6-4) at Indian Land (5-5)
Last game: Crescent beat West-Oak 48-24; Indian Land beat Fairfield Central 13-7
Last meeting: never played
Key players: C - RB Murphy McBride, RB Clay Rebrick. IL - LB Dorian Williams (Coastal Carolina commit), DB A.J. Jefferson, LB Robby Csuhta, RB Brandon Britton.
Need to know: As mentioned earlier this week, Indian Land has played a much tougher schedule than Crescent, and should be ready for a team of the Tigers’ caliber. The Warriors have experienced performers in key spots, especially on defense, and will need those guys to keep Horatio Blades’ team relaxed and confident. Indian Land last won a playoff game in 2005. Perfect time to snap that streak in front of the home fans.
Friday
Laurens (4-6) at Rock Hill (7-2)
Last game: Laurens beat Easley 42-12; Rock Hill beat Northwestern 28-21
Last meeting: never played
Key players: L - RB/LB Duane Martin, DB/RB Shamare Dendy, QB Ryan Campbell. RH - WR Antonio Barber (Tennessee commit), RB Noah Thompson, RB/LB Narii Gaither, OL Carson Murray.
Need to know: Laurens’ four wins came against teams that finished the season a combined 7-33. The Raiders are physically a very large group and they run a triple-option offense that’s tricky to defend. But if Rock Hill sticks to the plan that’s seen it win five straight games, the Bearcats should be okay. Running back Noah Thompson’s emergence this season (he’s over 1,000 yards) has been immense for Rock Hill, allowing the team’s other standout ball-carrier, Narii Gaither, to play plenty of snaps on defense without completely wearing down.
Liberty (5-5) at Chester (10-0)
Last game: Liberty beat Powdersville 21-13; Chester beat Fairfield Central 34-15
Last meeting: Chester won 48-30 (2012)
Key players: L - RB Clay Lollis, LB Luke Terry, DE Zane Boozer. C - OL Wyatt Tunall (Appalachian State commit), LB Ly’Terrence Mills, RB/LB Pha’Leak Brown, WR/DB Zion Mills.
Need to know: Chester hasn’t played competitive football in three weeks, so the Cyclones should be rested. They may also be a little rusty. Chester’s formidable offensive line needs to keep an eye on Liberty d-lineman Zane Boozer, who has 15 sacks in 10 games. Liberty, which will play its first 3A playoff games after spending its history in the 1A and 2A classifications, only averaged 18 points per contest in the regular season. If Chester can build an early lead, the visitors would be in trouble.
Walhalla (7-3) at South Pointe (9-1)
Last game: Walhalla lost to Wren 63-0; South Pointe beat York 48-14
Last meeting: never played
Key players: W - K Patrick Nations (East Carolina commit), OL/DL Austin White, OL/DL Kory Talley. SP - RB Joe Ervin (Coastal Carolina commit), Jaylen Mahoney (Vanderbilt commit), ATH Marice Whitlock, LB Savion White.
Need to know: South Pointe has won eight games in a row since a second game defeat against Rock Hill. The Stallions enter the postseason battle-tested (four games decided by single digits) and in good form. Walhalla can’t say either of those things. The Razorbacks won their first six games, but dropped three of their last four. If Joe Ervin comes anywhere close to repeating his performance against York, the Stallions will cruise.
Lancaster (6-4) at A.C. Flora (8-2)
Last game: Lancaster lost to Ridge View 45-20; A.C. Flora beat Richland Northeast 42-0
Last meeting: A.C. Flora won 41-7 (2014)
Key players: L - OL Jalen Tatah, QB Kemarkio Cloud, DL/LB Immanuel Bush, WR Zach Truesdale. ACF - LB Dontorian Best, QB Matthew Jamison, ATH Quincy Riley.
Need to know: Lancaster encounters a surging Flora team that’s won eight straight games after an 0-2 start. Only one of those eight wins was against an opponent with a record over .500 (5-4 Dreher). Lancaster played a much tougher schedule and if the Bruins can stay on track offensively and start the game well, Bobby Collins’ crew should have a chance at springing an upset.
Nation Ford (5-5) at Blythewood (6-3)
Last game: Nation Ford beat Chapin 36-29; Blythewood lost to Spring Valley 10-3
Last meeting: never played
Key players: NF - ATH Dewuan McCullum (UT-San Antonio commit), LB Michael Peterson, DB Micah Brown, RB Nathan Mahaffey. B - DE Nick Rogers, LB Brady Carson, RB Jaylon Boyd.
Need to know: Nation Ford shouldn’t be overawed by Blythewood, which has had a solid bounceback season under first year coach Jason Seidel. Neither team is playing the QB it started the season with and neither is an offensive powerhouse. That makes turnovers, field position, three-and-outs even more critical. If Nation Ford’s defense can keep it in the game, the Falcons’ improved run game may be able to have the decisive say.
Tyrek Banks, Rock Hill - Banks graded 88 percent with four knockdown blocks during the Bearcats’ regular season-capping win over Northwestern. Banks, whose favorite subject is history, has been an integral part of Rock Hill’s ground game success this season. He has a 3.5 GPA and wants to be a financial adviser in the future.
Keith Collins, Clover - team captain had three knockdown blocks and a pancake, and graded 88 percent during the Blue Eagles’ win over Fort Mill two weeks ago. Collins loves fishing and his favorite food is steak. He’s been key to Clover’s success running the ball this season with David Hall and B.J. Tims.
