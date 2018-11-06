Local college/NFL players: Benjamin Watson’s TD celebration reveals family news

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - Johnson set a Buffalo single-game record Tuesday, Oct. 30 during the Bulls’ 51-42 win over Miami (Ohio) on ESPN2. The former South Pointe Stallion hauled in eight passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns during a dominant performance on national TV.

Miami scored about 4 minutes into the game, but Johnson pulled the Bulls level within 10 seconds, getting behind his defender for a 75-yard touchdown connection with his QB, Tyree Jackson. Johnson added a 20-yard TD catch in the front corner of the end zone before halftime, then caught another TD, a 10-yarder, in the third quarter. Johnson has eight touchdown catches this season and is averaging 21 yards per catch.

His performance against Miami grabbed back some of the national attention from NFL Draft prognosticators that waned a bit while he battled a hamstring strain earlier in the season. A recent Pro Football Focus mock draft had Johnson going 25th overall in the first round to the Washington Redskins, while CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso ranks Johnson as the draft’s 16th best talent, regardless of position.

Ali Shockley, Highland Community College (Kans.) - Shockley, the former Northwestern Trojan, had another monster game during the Panthers’ 28-7 loss to Coffeyville Community College. Shockley tallied 16 tackles, with 3.5 for a loss, a QB sack and a forced fumble. Shockley leads NJCAA football in tackles (124) and solo tackles (89). He said recently that he’s receiving recruiting interest from Charlotte, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee-Martin and Kent State, among others.

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State (Ga.) - Valdosta State beat West Florida 48-21 to improve to 9-0 and Wells was a big reason for the win. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another TD in the big victory. Wells was 14-for-23 passing for 166 yards, and opened the scoring with an 81-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes into the contest. He’s piloted the Blazers to a 52-point per game average, tops nationally in Division II.

Fifth-ranked Valdosta State faces in-state rival West Georgia, which is ranked third in Division II, this coming week for the conference title. The winner will claim a first round bye in the NCAA Division II football playoff.

Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) - Northwestern grad made seven tackles and shared a tackle-for-loss during the Blue Dragons’ 24-21 loss to Garden City Community College. Brice tweeted this week that he received his fourth scholarship offer, from Old Dominion. Chattanooga, Gardner-Webb and Florida Atlantic.

Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff had a nice game during the Wolves’ 40-10 thumping of Catawba College. The former South Pointe Stallion QB completed 16-of-25 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 54 yards on eight attempts.

Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - Rawlinson is playing NAIA football out in Iowa, and had another solid outing during the Statesmen’s 61-14 win over Graceland (Iowa). The former York Cougar notched five tackles, including one for a loss, and intercepted a pass, his third of the season.

Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle continues to pick up his play as his senior season wears on, catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown during the Wolves’ 40-10 blowout of Catawba. He also had a 12-yard run.





David Loughry, Greensboro College (N.C.) - Indian Land Warrior threw a touchdown pass during the Pride’s 42-7 loss to Maryville College (Tenn.). Loughry completed 11-of-21 passes for 97 yards and a fourth quarter TD pass, the first of his college career. He also ran the ball 13 times for 38 yards during the loss.

Derion Kendrick, Clemson - Kendrick was a busy guy during the Tigers’ 77-16 hammering of Louisville. The former South Pointe Stallion threw an incomplete pass, ran the ball twice for 36 yards (including a 25-yard run) and caught a six-yard pass. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for 52 total yards.

Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land grad punted well during the Wolves’ win over Catawba. Rodgers averaged 50 yards on four punts, with two kicks downed inside the 20-yard line.

Other locals’ performances

Malik Williams, Appalachian State - Chester’s Williams carried the ball once for a one-yard gain and caught a five-yard pass during the Mountaineers’ 23-7 win over Coastal Carolina.

William Makowski, Bridgewater College (Va.) - Indian Land grad made a tackle during the Eagles’ 53-13 win over Emory & Henry (Va.).

Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - Kryst, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, made three solo tackles, including one for a loss, during the Chanticleers’ Sun Belt Conference loss to Appalachian State.

Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - Northwestern grad made a solo tackle during the Camels’ 49-0 loss to Kennesaw State.

Alan Alford, Catawba - redshirt freshman from Northwestern made two tackles during the Indians’ loss to Newberry.

Markees Watts, Charlotte - Lancaster freshman Watts made a tackle during the 49ers’ 14-3 loss to Tennessee.

Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - Hubbs, the former Northwestern Trojan, made five tackles, including one for a loss, during the Bulldogs’ 38-24 win over Western Carolina.

B.T. Potter, Clemson - South Pointe’s Potter hit 11 kickoffs during Clemson’s blowout win over Louisville, with four landing as touchbacks.





Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - Fort Mill grad made three catches for 47 yards during the Mountain Lions’ loss to Fairmont State (W.Va.).

Trae’von Hinton, Eastern Arizona - Hinton made four tackles and recorded a QB sack during the Gila Monsters’ 21-0 juco football win over Arizona Western. Hinton recently received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Western New Mexico.

Corey Seargent, East Carolina - Northwestern grad made six tackles during the Pirates’ 59-41 loss to Memphis.

Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Bouyer, the former Northwestern defensive lineman, made three tackles as the No. 22-FCS ranked Buccaneers beat Mercer 21-18.

Desmond Ricks, Fayetteville State - the Broncos got smacked 51-21 by Winston-Salem State, with Lancaster’s Ricks making three tackles.

Donavan Perryman, Furman - Rock Hill High grad made four tackles, with a half tackle-for-loss and a QB hurry, during the Paladins’ 16-10 win over Chattanooga.

Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern’s Howard carried the ball 10 times for 90 yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 38-28 win over North Carolina.

Ken’darius Frederick, Limestone - South Pointe’s Frederick made four tackles and broke up two passes, but the Saints fell to Wingate 49-26 and finished the regular season 0-10.

Ty’quarious Miller, Limestone - Lancaster grad made a tackle during the Saints’ loss to Wingate.

Steven Gilmore Jr., Marshall - true freshman from South Pointe made a pair of tackles during the Thundering Herd’s 26-24 loss to Southern Miss.





Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - former South Pointe Stallion running back ran the ball nine times for 49 yards during the Wolves’ win over Catawba. St. Hill also made a six-yard catch.

Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester Cyclone made three tackles against Catawba.

Lewis Johnson and Austin Gordon, Newberry - Johnson, from Lancaster, started at left tackle, while Indian Land’s Gordon started at fullback for Newberry during its win over Catawba.

Nick Yearwood, Newberry - South Pointe’s Yearwood recorded a pair of tackles against Catawba.

Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Nation Ford’s Helms fair-caught a kickoff during the Crusaders’ loss to Florida Tech.





Wan Crockett, St. Andrews (N.C.) - former Rock Hill Bearcat made a tackle during the Knights’ 54-30 loss to No. 4 NAIA team, Reinhardt (Ga.).

Deshawn Davis, Tusculum - South Pointe’s Davis caught two passes for 20 yards during the Pioneers’ 20-11 loss to VMI.

Alex Anderson, Union (Ky.) - former Northwestern linebacker made three tackles during the Bulldogs’ 21-20 win over Point (Ga.).

Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - South Pointe graduate made a pair of tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss, during the Demon Deacons’ 41-24 loss to Syracuse.

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - former Clover kicker hit three extra points and a 22-yard field goal during Wake Forest’s 41-24 loss to Syracuse.

Xi Simpson, Wingate - Chester’s Simpson started at right tackle during the Bulldogs’ 49-26 win over Limestone. Wingate rushed for 344 yards.

Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Rock Hill grad made five tackles as Wingate beat Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action.

NFL players: big news for Benjamin and Kirsten Watson

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - did you notice Watson’s celebration after a 13-yard touchdown pass during the Saints’ win over the previously unbeaten L.A. Rams on Sunday? Watson tucked the football under his shirt, then held up one hand, and then his second, holding up one finger, and then a second. It felt like Watson was saying something, and he later confirmed that he was. His wife, Kirsten, is expecting twins.

“I always put the five up for my kids. So we’re adding two more,” Watson told the New Orleans Advocate. “As I did it, I saw my wife in the stands and I kinda pointed at her and waved. She was OK with my announcing. Now everybody knows we’re about to be the Watson 7.”

The Advocate also reported that Watson dislocated his finger early in the game, but he returned after trainers popped it back into place. The former Northwestern Trojan caught three passes for 62 yards and continues to connect well with Saints QB Drew Brees.

Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Patterson wears the No. 84 jersey, but he may soon be sporting a 24 or 34 jersey number. The former Northwestern Trojan played extensively at running back for the second straight week, filling in for several teammates that are injured. And Patterson filled in well, carrying the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, while returning a pair of kickoffs 64 total yards and catching a seven-yard pass. Patterson’s 5-yard TD run before the half gave New England a 17-10 lead.

“So much of our team is guys being in roles that maybe they didn’t sign up for,” Patriots QB Tom Brady told the media Sunday night. “A lot of guys down and you’re short at certain spots. Obviously, we have a lot of trust in him that when he’s got the ball in his hands good things are going to happen.”

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore, from South Pointe, made three tackles, defended a pass and recovered a fumble during the Patriots’ 31-17 win over Green Bay.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - South Pointe’s Clowney made one tackle, a sack, during the Texans’ 19-17 win over Denver, the team’s sixth in a row. Clowney also recorded two quarterback hits.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - 34-year old Northwestern grad sat out Sunday’s game against Denver as he recovers from a sprained knee and ankle.