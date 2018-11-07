Who won Tri-County offensive, defensive player of the year awards?

The Tri-County Coaches Association voted on its 2018 offensive and defensive players of the year, and coaches of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

5A offensive player of the year: Narii Gaither, Rock Hill - senior ran the ball 172 times for 1,426 yards and 18 touchdowns. Playing on both sides of the ball, Gaither also had four catches for 44 yards during Rock Hill’s nine-game regular season.

5A defensive player of the year: Michael Peterson, Nation Ford - senior linebacker notched 134 tackles, including eight for a loss, seven QB hurries, four sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, a pick-six and a blocked kick during a very busy regular season.

5A coach of the year: Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill - Pittman led the Bearcats to seven regular season wins, their best haul since 2009. Pittman also guided Rock Hill to city and Region 3-5A championships.

1A-4A offensive player of the year: Kemarkio Cloud, Lancaster - senior QB was a dual threat, running for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns and throwing for 1,378 yards and 10 more touchdowns, with just two interceptions, in 10 regular season contests.

1A-4A defensive player of the year: Savion White, South Pointe - senior made 107 tackles, with 10 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, four QB pressures, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 10 regular season games.

1A-4A coach of the year: Victor Floyd, Chester - Floyd led Chester to a 10-0 regular season and a Region 4-3A title.

Several playoff games moved to Thursday

Two high school football playoff games have been moved to Thursday. York versus Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Indian Land versus Crescent both moved up a day to avoid potentially bad weather on Friday. Both York and Indian Land play at home.

Local playoff schedule

Thursday

Crescent at Indian Land; Orangeburg-Wilkinson at York; Boiling Springs at Northwestern

Friday

Laurens at Rock Hill, Nation Ford at Blythewood; Walhalla at South Pointe; Liberty at Chester; Lancaster at A.C. Flora

Two locals nominated for Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Rock Hill’s Mason Rudolph won the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy in 2017. Two more locals from The Herald’s coverage area are under consideration for the 2018 version of the award given to the best college football player in, or from, South Carolina. Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson, the former South Pointe standout, and Rogan Wells, the Valdosta State QB and Fort Mill graduate, are on this year’s watch list. Check out the rest of the watch list here.

Final 2018 Undefeated Map

Eleven teams finished the South Carolina high school football regular season unbeaten.

Two teams fell at the final hurdle. Hartsville hammered Myrtle Beach 70-34, and Carvers Bay beat Mullins in two games involving undefeated teams.

Learn more about the 11 teams that made it through the entire regular season still marked on the Undefeated Map:

Latest state rankings

The final S.C. Prep Media Football poll of the 2018 season:

5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Summerville

8. Berkeley

9. Byrnes

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: West Florence, Rock Hill.

4A

1. Hartsville (12)

2. Greer (2)

3. South Pointe

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Greenville

7. Daniel

8. North Augusta

9. AC Flora and Wren (tie)

10. North Myrtle Beach

Receiving votes: Eastside, Marlboro County.

3A

1. Dillon (14)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Union County

7. Woodruff

8. Pendleton

9. Gilbert

10. Wade Hampton

Receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside.

2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Southside Christian

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Timberland

7. Ninety-Six

8. Mullins

9. Landrum

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Receiving votes: Buford, Saluda.

1A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Bethune-Bowman

8. Green Sea-Floyds

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. St. John’s

Receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Whitmire, Branchville.