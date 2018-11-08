Indian Land’s wait for a football state playoff win is over. Here’s how it happened

A lot can happen in 13 years. A simple drive down 521 in Indian Land says that much.
The 13 years between postseason victories for Indian Land High School, however, faded away in the span of 48 minutes Thursday night at The Reservation.
Jiquese Tinsley tallied two long touchdown scampers, while the vaunted Indian Land defense continued its stingy ways, giving the Warriors a 29-14, first-round playoff victory over Crescent Thursday night.
“(It) was just fight, effort,” said Indian Land coach Horatio Blades of the key to his team’s victory. “Crescent came out and punched us in the face, as far as effort goes. Sometimes, it’s just an effort game. Week in and week out, you’ve gotta fight for your wins.”
Indian Land (6-5) got on the board just over a minute into its first possession of the game. Tinsley took the third play of the opening drive 64 yards virtually untouched to the house, putting the Warriors ahead 6-0. Both defenses then clamped down for much of the first half, forcing stops on the next eight possessions.
Crescent (6-5) jumped ahead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. The Tigers blocked an Indian Land punt, giving the visitors the ball at the Warrior 25. Indian Land slowed Crescent on the first three plays of the drive, but a fourth-down pass from Moses Kemp found Clay Rebrick over the middle in the end zone, putting the Tigers ahead, 7-6.
That Crescent lead held until the interval. Indian Land received the ball to start the second half, and needed just two plays to go 65 yards and regain the lead on Tinsley’s second long touchdown run of the night.
Indian Land stopped Crescent on its first three possessions of the second half, then went on a seven-play drive capped by a one-yard Greyson Barber sneak to extend the home side’s lead to 19-7. Jaquan Snellings then jumped a third-down route on the ensuing Tiger drive, taking a 30-yard interception return to the paint and extending the Indian Land lead to 26-7. Kemp again connected with Rebrick on a late touchdown throw to bring the Tigers closer, but the die had been cast on a Warrior victory.
TURNING POINT
Tinsley’s second touchdown run came just two plays into the second half, quickly seizing back the momentum for the home club. Blades challenged his club at the half and reminded them of what was at stake. The senior’s 51-yard run helped to turn the tide, according to his coach.
“It was huge for momentum,” said Blades of the run. “They came out, and they showed that they wanted to still play.”
CRITICAL
The Indian Land defense played a huge role in its region success, limiting Region 4-3A foes to just 33 combined points. That defense paid dividends for the Warriors again Friday, forcing eight Crescent punts on 14 possessions and intercepting two Tiger throws. Indian Land held Crescent under 120 yards for the game.
“Defensively, overall, I think we did an okay job,” said Blades. “We have a really good defense, and we haven’t even played our best football yet. That’s what’s scary about it.”
STAR CONTRIBUTORS
Tinsley carried the load for a Warrior rushing attack that cracked the 200-yard barrier. Tinsley ran 25 times for 192 yards and two scores, helping to grind out a victory for his club. Barber connected on 10 of 16 throws for 104 yards, adding a rushing touchdown. Snellings’ pick-six punctuated a Warrior aerial defense that limited Crescent to just 7-of-21 passing.
Kemp and Rebrick connected twice for Crescent touchdowns, providing the Tigers’ tallies.
ON DECK
Indian Land will travel to Union County for a second-round playoff matchup. That game will take place next Friday night at 7:30. Crescent’s season concludes at 6-5.
BOX SCORE
Indian Land 29, Crescent 14
Crescent 0-7-0-7 -- 14
Indian Land 6-0-7-16 -- 29
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
IL – Jiquese Tinsley 64 run (conversion failed) 9:11
Second quarter
C – Clay Rebrick 20 pass from Moses Kemp (Ethan Adams kick) 4:09
Third quarter
IL – Tinsley 51 run (Brandon Dickerson kick) 11:31
Fourth quarter
IL – Greyson Barber 1 run (conversion failed) 10:49
IL – Jaquan Snellings 30 interception return (Logan Lambert kick) 9:43
C – Rebrick 13 pass from Kemp (Adams kick) 4:23
IL – Dickerson 27 field goal :30.9
TEAM STATISTICS
C;IL
First downs;7;8
Rushes-yards;34-56;31-201
Passing;7-21-2;10-16-1
Passing yards;60;104
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;6-50;4-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Crescent: Moses Kemp 16-49; Murphy McBride 11-23; Clay Rebrick 6-5; TEAM 1-(-21). Indian Land: Jiquese Tinsley 25-192; Brandon Britton 1-3; Greyson Barber 4-3; Kendrick Armstrong 1-3.
PASSING Crescent: Kemp 7-18-2-60 yards; Jarrett Oakes 0-2-0-0 yards; Reagan Hendricks 0-1-0-0 yards. Indian Land: Greyson Barber 10-16-1-104 yards.
RECEIVING Crescent: Oakes 2-19; Dawson Merk 2-13; McBride 1-(-5); Rebrick 3-38. Indian Land: Jacob Cooley 2-19; Tre Thompson 4-28; Tyree Sistare 2-8; Miegwel Lewis 2-49.
Comments