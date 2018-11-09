South Pointe’s pursuit of a 5th straight state title began with a Razorback hunt

South Pointe 56 Walhalla 19
SP;14;21;21;0;-;56
Walhalla;10;6;0;3;-;19
Scoring summary
First quarter
W - Patrick Nations 27 field goal 4:46
SP - Joe Ervin 80 run (kick failed) 4:31
SP - Ervin 1 run (Isaac Ross pass from Tahleek Steele) 3:31
W - Cody Barnes 40 fumble return (Nations kick) 2:24
Second quarter
SP - Marice Whitlock 13 run (Wyatt Grantham kick) 11:52
W - Nations 27 field goal 7:20
SP - Ervin 59 run (Grantham kick) 6:29
SP - Ty Good 57 pass from Steele (Grantham kick) 4:15
W - Nations 52 field goal 1:04
Third quarter
SP - Whitlock 80 run (Grantham kick) 11:41
SP - Whitlock 23 run (Grantham kick) 7:10
SP - Whitlock 76 pass from Steele (Grantham kick) 4:34
Fourth quarter
W - Nations 23 field goal 4:23
Team stats
SP;Wal
First downs;15;10
Rushes-yards;27-360;28-62
Passing;9-14-2-0;11-36-0-2
Passing yards;224;109
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;8-65;4-20
Individual statistics
Rushing - South Pointe: Joe Ervin 13-240; Tahleek Steele 5-0; Marice Whitlock 3-116; Omega Blake 1-0; Quay Chambers 1-0; Kanari Mobley 4-4. Wal: Zaire Scotland 16-31; J.J. White 3-16; Corey Loggins 3-9; Cody Barnes 4-1; Tyler Hunter 2-5.
Passing - South Pointe: Steele 7-11-2-0, 195 yards; Blake 2-3-0-0, 29 yards. Wal: Loggins 10-33-0-2, 93 yards; Barnes 1-1, 16 yards; Patrick Nations 0-1; Hunter 0-1.
Receiving - South Pointe: Isaac Ross 1-14; Whitlock 3-100; Raseac Myles 1-8; Ty Good 1-57; Ervin 1-16; Tyshawn Bostick 1-2. Walhalla: Patrick Nations 3-55; Will Harris 6-28; Scotland 1-20; Cody Barnes 1-6.
Records: South Pointe: 10-1; Walhalla: 7-4
