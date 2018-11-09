Lancaster’s Cloud scores 60-yard TD in first round playoff game, still Bruins fall

Lancaster had not won a playoff game since 2014 against Chapman. Bobby Collins’ Bruins will have to wait longer for another playoff win as they fell to A .C. Flora, 44-21 in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Lancaster’s Wyquan Massey got the Bruins on the board first with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Kemarkio Cloud. A. C. Flora’s Quincy Riley answered with a 41-yard touchdown run, tying the score at 7-7. The response from Lancaster did not take long. Cloud scored on a 60-yard touchdown run put the Bruins up 14-7 to end the first quarter scoring.
Flora blocked a Jacob Cato punt, and Jaylnn Tarver returned it for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 8:36 left before halftime. Lancaster’s Buddy Howard picked off Flora a few drives later, but Jacob Cato missed a 43-yard field goal. The Falcons scored seconds before halftime break on a 2-yard Josh Heatley run.
The second half was all Flora as Lancaster’s Nygel Moore fumbled trying to run over a Flora defender. The rout was on as Riley and Heatley scored two touchdown runs in the third quarter to extend Flora’s lead to 35-14. Flora added a safety and touchdown in the fourth quarter before Nygel Moore punched it in on a 1-yard run for the Bruins.
Lancaster finishes the season 6-5.
