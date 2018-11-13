Which local college/NFL players produced the best performances last weekend?

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - Wells led Valdosta State to a 47-31 win over West Georgia, clinching a 10-0 regular season for the Blazers, and a first round bye in the NCAA Division II football playoffs. Wells ran the ball 14 times for 143 yards and a touchdown and completed 11-of-24 passes for 164 yards and another touchdown. Wells’ 55-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave Valdosta a two-score cushion.





Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - Johnson had a somewhat quiet game last Tuesday during the Bulls’ 48-14 demolition of Kent State, but the former South Pointe Stallion did catch his nine touchdown pass of the season. Johnson made three grabs for 26 yards.





Farrika Grier, South Carolina State - Lancaster’s Grier reached the end zone for the fourth time this season during the Bulldogs’ 44-21 win over Florida A&M. Grier finished with four carries for 48 yards, and his 18-yard TD run in the first quarter opened the scoring.

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - kicker from Clover had a big game in the Demon Deacons’ 27-23 win over N.C. State last weekend. Sciba hit 47 and 34-yard field goals and made three extra points.

Corey Seargent, East Carolina - the senior DB from Northwestern broke up four passes during the Pirates’ 24-18 loss to Tulane. Seargent also made three tackles.

Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - former Northwestern High School linebacker made five tackles during the Bulldogs’ 42-27 win over Samford. The Citadel scored 28 unanswered points to get the win.

Derion Kendrick, Clemson - the true freshman from South Pointe is seeing more and more action this fall. During the Tigers’ 27-7 win over Boston College, Kendrick caught a 32-yard pass and returned a pair of kickoffs for 38 total yards.





Other locals’ performances

Malik Williams, Appalachian State - wide receiver from Chester caught two passes for 18 yards during the Mountaineers’ 38-7 blowout of Texas State.

Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College (Va.) - Dawkins, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, made a tackle during the Rams’ 14-9 loss to Point (Ga.).

B.T. Potter, Clemson - South Pointe’s Potter kicked off six times during Clemson’s win in Boston, with two kicks landing as touchbacks.





Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - junior from Fort Mill started at cornerback and made five tackles during the Chanticleers’ 44-16 loss to Arkansas State.

Ryan DeLuca, Furman - DeLuca, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, caught a 28-yard pass during the Paladins’ 49-13 win over VMI.

Donavan Perryman, Furman - Rock Hill High grad made six tackles and broke up a pass during Furman’s win over VMI.

David Loughry, Greensboro College - Indian Land’s Loughry completed 2-of-4 passes for 13 yards during Greensboro’s 28-7 loss to Brevard (N.C.) College.

Christian Steele, Guilford College (N.C.) - Northwestern grad made a tackle as Guilford ended its season with a 70-27 loss to Emory & Henry.

Marveon Mobley, Highland Community College (Kans.) - Mobley, the former South Pointe standout, had a tackle during the Scotties’ 34-7 loss to Iowa Western.

Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) - Brice, the linebacker from Northwestern, made six tackles, including one for a loss, but the Blue Dragons were smacked 54-16 by Iowa Central.

Dre Robinson, Johnson C. Smith - Rock Hill High grad completed 2-of-7 passes for for 27 yards during the Golden Bulls’ 60-6 loss to Virginia State.

Jay Hood, Johnson C. Smith - Lancaster grad caught two passes for 28 yards during his team’s loss to Virginia State.

Steven Gilmore Jr., Marshall - South Pointe grad and true freshman made a tackle during the Thundering Herd’s 30-13 win over Charlotte.

Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff, the former South Pointe QB, was 7-for-11 passing for 55 yards and an interception during the Wolves’ 21-17 loss to Mars Hill.

Voshon St. Hill, Newberry - St. Hill, the South Pointe grad, carried the ball six times for 15 yards against Mars Hill.

Darryl Foster, Newberry - linebacker from Chester made five tackles, with one for a loss, during the Wolves’ loss to Mars Hill.

Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle caught eight passes for 59 yards during Newberry’s loss to Mars Hill.

Nick Yearwood, Newberry - South Pointe’s Yearwood had a tackle against Mars Hill.

Austin Gordon, Newberry - Gordon, the tight end from Indian Land, caught a 16-yard pass during the Mars Hill game.

Lewis Johnson, Newberry - Johnson, the offensive tackle from Lancaster, started during Newberry’s loss to Mars Hill.

Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Indian Land grad punted twice for a 50-yard average, with downed inside the 20-yard line. Rodgers also hit two extra points.

Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - McCloud returned from injury to make six tackles and break up a pass but the South Pointe grad’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent a 27-23 loss to Wake Forest.

Semaj Lakin, North Greenville - true freshman from Clover carried the ball once for a yard during the Crusaders’ 31-28 loss to North Alabama. Lakin also recorded a tackle.

Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - receiver from Chester caught two passes for 43 yards during the Bulldogs’ win over Florida A&M.

Deshawn Davis, Tusculum - South Pointe’s Davis caught a nine-yard pass during the Pioneers’ 16-12 loss to Wingate.

Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - defensive tackle from South Pointe made two tackles and a half tackle-for-loss during Wake Forest’s 27-23 win over N.C. State.

Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - William Penn’s season came to a close with 23-20 loss to Grandview. Rawlinson, the former York defensive back, made five tackles in the loss, finishing the season with 37 tackles and three interceptions

Xi Simpson, Wingate - Chester’s Simpson started at right tackle for the Bulldogs during their 16-12 win over Tusculum, his sixth straight start.

NFL players

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - Watson, the former Northwestern Trojan caught a one-yard pass during the Saints’ 51-14 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals. The play was originally ruled a touchdown, but the call was later overturned.

Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Northwestern’s Patterson was busy during the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to Tennessee, carrying the ball four times for 11 yards and also gaining 74 total yards on three kickoff returns.

Stephon Gilmore, New England - the Patriots’ defense struggled big-time in a 24-point loss to the Titans. Gilmore, the former South Pointe Stallion, made four tackles, including one for a loss.