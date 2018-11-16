Big plays determine winner in Rock Hill-Gaffney playoff game

The Gaffney Indians completely bottled Rock Hill’s running game and relied big plays to pull off their third straight playoff win in the city of Rock Hill, 21-0 Friday night over the Bearcats.
The last two years, the Indians came to Rock Hill and defeated the Northwestern Trojans. This one came in the second round of the 5A playoffs and is the only home loss of the year for the Bearcats. Rock Hill finishes this resurgent season at 8-3 and won the city championship and the Region 4-5A championship.
Turning Point
Rock Hill trailed 7-0 late in the first half, when Aaron Cecil lined up to try a 34-yard field goal. The kick was blocked and Malyke Hollis picked it up after one perfect hop and returned it 60 yards for the huge momentum-swinging score. Prior to the field goal attempt, the Bearcats had a third-and-three at the Indians’ ten-yard-line but lost seven yards on a sack. Gaffney took a 14-0 lead into the half.
Critical
On the first Indian touchdown, Anthony Jackson appeared to be in position for an interception, but the ball went through his hands into the hands of the receiver behind him.
Tennessee-bound junior wide receiver Antonio Barber did not play in the first half for the Bearcats.
Star Contributors
Stan Ellis had five catches for 82 yards and a score. Reggie Harris had three for 58 and another score. Undre Lindsay was 17-for-27 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Ervin blocked a Gaffney field goal attempt for the Bearcats, a diving pass deflection, and some hard hits for the defense. Narii Gaither had 57 yards rushing and a touchdown and 22 receiving.
On Deck
Gaffney will face the winner of Byrnes and Sumter next week.
