It took a big fourth quarter to decide the Chester-Broome game

Coming into Friday night, it was apparent one team’s magical postseason run would end, while another would continue. Through three quarters, however, it wasn’t totally apparent which team would come out on top.
Chester (12-0) turned on the jets in the closing period, scoring 20 points after having scored just 19 in the opening three quarters. The Cyclones rushed for over 380 yards and got another stellar defensive effort, turning away Broome (5-7), 39-15, to advance to the third round of the South Carolina AAA state playoffs.
