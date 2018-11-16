Get fired up with Chester coach Victor Floyd before Fairfield Central game

Listen in on Chester coach Victor Floyd’s pregame talk before the Cyclones’ matchup with rival Fairfield Central, as well as highlights and action from the game.
By
Up Next
By

High School Football

It took a big fourth quarter to decide the Chester-Broome game

By Brian Wilmer

Special to The Herald

November 16, 2018 10:16 PM

Chester

Coming into Friday night, it was apparent one team’s magical postseason run would end, while another would continue. Through three quarters, however, it wasn’t totally apparent which team would come out on top.

Chester (12-0) turned on the jets in the closing period, scoring 20 points after having scored just 19 in the opening three quarters. The Cyclones rushed for over 380 yards and got another stellar defensive effort, turning away Broome (5-7), 39-15, to advance to the third round of the South Carolina AAA state playoffs.













