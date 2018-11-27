Local CFB/NFL players: Gilmore grabs a pick, Patterson grabs an opponent

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket led Valdosta State out of a 10-0 hole against Bowie State, to a 66-16 blowout win in the second round of the NCAA Division II national playoffs. Wells completed 12-of-20 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards and another touchdown before making way in the fourth quarter for his backup QB. The 11-0 Blazers move on to face Lenoir-Rhyne in the third round.





Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell caught two passes for 40 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown, during the Bulldogs’ 21-17 loss to North Carolina Central. Caldwell’s 30-yard scoring catch pulled S.C. State to within four points in the fourth quarter, but Buddy Pough’s team couldn’t close the gap. Caldwell finished his senior season with 247 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Derion Kendrick, Clemson - true freshman from South Pointe caught a season-high four passes for 51 yards during the Tigers’ 56-35 win over South Carolina. Kendrick also returned a pair of kickoffs for 52 total yards, finishing with 103 total yards.

B.T. Potter, Clemson - Clemson’s second true freshman from South Pointe kicked off nine times against South Carolina, with six touchbacks.

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - Clover’s Sciba hit seven extra points and a 20-yard field goal as Wake Forest pummeled Duke 59-7. The true freshman is 16-of-19 on field goals this season.

Scott Robinson Jr., South Carolina State - South Pointe’s Robinson Jr. made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ 21-17 loss to North Carolina Central, and blocked a punt. Robinson Jr. finished his true freshman season with 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State - York grad closed out his college career with a strong punting performance during the Bulldogs’ loss to N.C. Central. Pettiway hit six punts for a 44.3-yard average, including a 68-yarder. He averaged 41 yards per punt this season.

Other locals’ performances

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - the former South Pointe standout caught four passes for 26 yards as Buffalo hammered Bowling Green 44-14 and clinched a spot in the Mid-American Conference championship game in Detroit. The Bulls will play Northern Illinois Nov. 30 for the conference title.

Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - the Chanticleers’ season ended with a 31-28 loss to South Alabama. Kryst, from Fort Mill High, made a tackle and recorded a QB hit. He finished his junior season with 21 tackles and two interceptions in 10 appearances (with four starts).

Corey Seargent, East Carolina - Northwestern’s Seargent made four tackles but the Pirates were swamped by Cincinnati, 56-6. The Pirates conclude their season Dec. 1 against N.C. State, which will be Seargent’s final college football game.

Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern grad had 12 carries for 39 yards and caught a 15-yard pass, but the Yellow Jackets were pounded by rival Georgia, 45-21. Howard finished his sophomore season with 561 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Steven Gilmore Jr., Marshall - freshman defensive back from South Pointe made two tackles as the Thundering Herd beat Florida International 31-28 and moved to 8-3 on the season. Marshall finishes its regular season Dec. 1 against Virginia Tech, before determining its bowl game.

Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central - York’s McCoy caught a 10-yard pass during the Eagles’ season-ending 21-17 win over South Carolina State.

Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - McCloud, from South Pointe, broke up two passes during his team’s 34-28 overtime win against rival North Carolina.

Farrika Grier, South Carolina State - Lancaster running back carried the ball five time for 54 yards during the Bulldogs’ 21-17 loss to North Carolina Central. He also caught a one-yard pass and returned a kickoff 12 yards. Grier finished the season with 189 yards rushing and four touchdowns, 32 yards receiving and 67 yards in kickoff returns.

Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - senior defensive tackle from South Pointe made four tackles as the Demon Deacons pounded Duke and moved to 6-6. That win -- the Demon Deacons’ most lopsided victory since 1945 -- should ensure Wake qualifies for a bowl game, extending Rodney’s college career by another game.

NFL players

Stephon Gilmore, New England - South Pointe’s Gilmore picked off a pass during the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the New York Jets. He also notched a tackle and two passes defended. Gilmore has two interceptions this season. He was named in Pro Football Focus’ NFL Team of the Week, earning an 88.2 grade from the football web site for his outing against the Jets.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - the Texans won their eighth game in a row and Joseph, the former Northwestern Trojan, was solid in the secondary, making five tackles, including one for a loss.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - South Pointe grad notched three tackles, a half sack and a QB hit as Houston beat Tennessee 34-17.

Cordarrelle Patterson, New England - Patterson ran the ball five times for 10 yards and a caught a pass for a one-yard loss during the Patriots’ win over AFC East rival, the New York Jets. Television cameras caught Patterson, the former Northwestern Trojan, grab a Jets player’s groin after a pile-up of players. Patterson told the media afterward it was a reaction to the Jets player purposely putting his groin too close to Patterson’s face.

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans - Watson, from Northwestern High, caught a 20-yard pass as the Saints won their 10th game in a row, beating Atlanta 31-17.