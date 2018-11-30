Live updates: Chester headed to the 3A football state championship game

Don’t pinch the Cyclones. Chester’s dream isn’t over.

The Cyclones moved to 14-0 with a 21-14 win over Union County, advancing a victor Floyd’s team to the 3A state title game next Saturday, Dec. 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

So why was the Cyclones’ chief trench hog, Wyatt Tunall, bawling his eyes out?

“Tears of joy,” he managed to say. “All of the hard work finally paid off. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Chester scored last in a game between to evenly matched squads. They traded touchdowns, punts, turnovers, fourth down stops. But the host Yellow Jackets ran out of plays they could match late. Zan Dunham’s 5-yard TD run — his offensive line buried the left side of Union County’s defense — put Chester in front late, and the Cyclones’ defense walled off the end zone on the other end to send the large pack of traveling Chester fans into delirium.

For Chester coach Victor Floyd, the winning ingredients were simple, the same ones his Cyclones have called on all season.

“Sheer determination and heart,” said Floyd.

Chester returns to the state championship game for the first time since 2008. Floyd will lead the Cyclones in a state title game for the second time after coaching Chester’s 2007 squad to the final, only to lose to Wilson, 14-12. Chester also beat Union County in the Upper State championship game that season.

This time, Chester will face Lower State juggernaut Dillon, which squeaked last Wade Hampton 18-13.

FIRST QUARTER

Chester converted a fake punt and a fourth down, but was stuffed on fourth-and 3 at the Union County 6. That play resulted from Chester’s Twan Patton recovering a Union County fumble. We’re scoreless after a 17-minute first period.

SECOND QUARTER

Union County stuffed Chester on another fourth down and short, after the Cyclones’ Ly’Terrence Mills picked off a Yellow Jackets’ pass. The hosts took advantage of the fourth down stop, Keion Glover scoring from three yards for a 7-0 lead, after the PAT.

Chester tied the score with less than a minute left in the half. Stan Mills leaked out of the backfield for a 12-yard TD catch from Zan Dunham’s throw.

THIRD QUARTER

On third and long from its own end, Dunham’s screen pass was intercepted by the Yellow Jackets, setting them up at the Chester 10. The Cyclone D held the hosts to a field goal attempt, and the Yellow Jackets came away with nothing after a bad snap on the kick.

Chester took advantage. Pha’Leak Brown’s 46-yard run set up Dunham’s 3-yard TD smash to put the Cyclones in front 14-7, with 4:08 left third quarter.

Union County’s answer was methodical. Glover scored his second 3-yard TD run of the night to tie the score at 14, with less than a minute remaining in the third.

FOURTH QUARTER

Chester crossed midfield, then punted. Cyclones’ defense forced Union County into a three-and-our and a punt of its own with about six minutes left.

Chester went back in front 21-14 with 2:52 left. Another long run by Brown set up Dunham for a 5-yard TD run around a left side caved in by his offensive line.

Union County went right down the field behind a big run from its QB. But a first down fumble and three straight incompletions turned the ball over on downs.

Box score

Chester;0;7;7;7

Union Co.;0;7;7;0

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

N/A

Second quarter

UCHS - Keion Glover 3 run (Jacob Crockett kick), 5:01

CHS - Stan Mills 12 pass from Zan Dunham (kick good), 0:45

Third quarter

CHS - Dunham 3 run (kick good), 4:08

UCHS - Glover 3 run (Crockett kick), 0:46

Fourth quarter

CHS - Dunham 5 run (kick good), 2:52