Live: Chester Cyclones take on Dillon for the 3A high school football state title

By Bret McCormick

December 07, 2018 04:02 PM

Columbia

The Chester Cyclones take on Dillon in the 2018 3A football state championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium, in Columbia. The game should kick off around 4:30.

Chester lost its two previous state championship appearances, 14-12 to Wilson in 2007 and 31-21 to Myrtle Beach in 2008. Dillon was playing in its seventh straight state title game, having won five of the previous six.

Follow The Herald’s live, in-game updates below (once the game kicks off):

FIRST QUARTER

Surprise! Chester got a nice kickoff return from Emmanuel Wright, before senior running back Pha’Leak Brown took a handoff left side for a 49-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage, only the second rushing touchdown allowed by Dillon in 13 games this season. The Cyclones led 7-0, then got the ball back after a promising Dillon drive petered out. A shotgun snap on third down went thru the hands of Dillon QB Jay Lester and a group of Cyclones buried him for a big loss, forcing a punt.

Dillon got the ball back and drove into Chester’s red zone. On fourth and goal at the Cyclones’ 7-yard line, Lester forced a pass into a busy area and Stan Mills picked off the pass, racing 96 yards the other way to give Chester a 13-0 lead (the PAT missed) with less than 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Box score

Dillon;0

Chester;13

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

CHS -- Pha’Leak Brown 49 run (Corey Wade kick), 11:46

CHS -- Stan Mills 96 interception return (kick failed), 3:46

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

