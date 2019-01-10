Rock Hill charter school taps York County high school football legend as new coach

One of the worst kept secrets in Rock Hill became public Thursday, Jan. 10 when Legion Collegiate Academy named Strait Herron its first athletic director and head football coach.

The rumors started about a year ago and had intensely percolated since Herron announced his retirement from “public education” on the field immediately after South Pointe’s upset loss to Daniel in the second round of the 4A state playoffs in mid-November.

Herron became retirement eligible in February, 2018. He wanted to coach one final group of seniors and had already decided he would step aside when the Stallions lost to Daniel. Herron left South Pointe following a seven-year stretch in which the Stallions won 102 games and five state titles, including a stretch of four state championships in a row.

Herron made clear after the Daniel game that he was retiring from public school education, not from coaching.

Legion is the newest charter school in the York County area and is scheduled to open in August, 2019 and will have spots for 600 students. The school’s sports programs will eventually join the South Carolina High School League and it recently hired a new principal, former York Prep head man T.K. Kennedy, who previously worked with Herron at South Pointe.

The school plans to field football, soccer, baseball, golf, tennis, swimming, basketball, softball, lacrosse, cross country and volleyball teams. The students’ day is split into two halves, with one half spent in school and the second half spent in athletic practice. The choice is made by the student and its family. Legion students will also take online courses, and there is a heavy emphasis on earning college credits while still in high school.

As a charter school, Legion’s student body will not be limited to any specific school district lines. But its athletes will. Those zoning lines will be determined by wherever the school ends acquires or builds a physical location, which it hasn’t yet done. Legion is currently based out of its enrollment center, located at 1348 Ebenezer Road, suite 101, in Rock Hill.

Legion is operated by Pinnacle Charter School Management Group, which also runs two other South Carolina charter schools, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and Gray Collegiate Academy.