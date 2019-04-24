Northwestern head football coach resigns, Rock Hill school district says

What’s the main thing James Martin wants to instill in his Northwestern Trojans football program? Northwestern’s James Martin had the interim tag officially removed on Feb. 6, 2018. The Trojans’ head football coach talked Wednesday about the No. 1 thing he wants to imprint on his program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Northwestern’s James Martin had the interim tag officially removed on Feb. 6, 2018. The Trojans’ head football coach talked Wednesday about the No. 1 thing he wants to imprint on his program.

Rock Hill Schools sent out a press release Wednesday morning announcing Northwestern head football coach James Martin had resigned.

Martin had recently been under investigation by the district. Parent complaints about practices in the Northwestern football weightlifting class partly prompted the investigation, but a letter from the district responding to the complaints stopped short of accusing Martin of any wrongdoing.

Martin sent an email, a copy of which was provided to The Herald, to at least one set of Northwestern football parents Wednesday morning outlining spring practice plans. The school district’s email regarding Martin’s resignation was sent to media an hour later.

The former Northwestern defensive coordinator had led the Trojans program since October, 2017 when he was named interim head coach after David Pierce’s firing five games into the 2017 season. Martin was then made the full-time head coach in the spring 2018. He finished his tenure as Northwestern’s head coach with a 9-9 record.

The press release quoted Martin’s reasons for stepping away from the program. He wanted, and was looking forward, to spending more time with his family, watching his children grow up playing sports, and most importantly, attending their games. He also plans to further his education.

“More than coaching X’s and O’s of football,” Martin said in the release, “it was my hope that I could help build the program by mentoring these young boys into men of character. Football should not just be a game where success is only measured in wins and losses, but about how you play the game with good character and learn about life through the wins and losses.”

Martin plans to continue teaching social studies at Northwestern.

Prior to being named head coach, he served as defensive coordinator and was part of two Trojan state championship teams in 2013 and 2015.

Spring football practice begins May 1 and the release said that Northwestern principal Hezekiah Massey will develop a plan to move the program forward.

Earlier this spring, Northwestern hired former West Meck head football coach Jarvis Davis as defensive coordinator.

The Rock Hill Schools press release said that no timetable had been set for hiring Martin’s replacement.

