Area teams set for Friday’s football jamborees. Who’s playing where?

The 2019 football season is a little closer as 10 area teams play in jamborees, or game-type scrimmages, on either Friday or Saturday night.

The WRHI Football City USA Kickoff will be at District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill on Friday night.

The Rock Hill Bearcats will open the action at 5:30 p.m. against Marvin Ridge High of Waxhaw, N.C. The South Pointe Stallions take the field at 7 p.m. to go against Gaffney. The Northwestern Trojans cap the night of action when they take on Providence of Charlotte at 8:30 p.m.

The Chester County Showcase also will be played Friday night at Chester High School.

The Chester Cyclones open the event at 7 p.m. against West Mecklenburg of Charlotte, who will stay on the field and take on Union County at 7:30 p.m. At 8:10 the Great Falls Red Devils go against the Lewisville Lions, and at 9:20 the Cyclones return to the field to play Union County.

Also, on Friday night the Clover Blue Eagles will play in the Stuart Cramer Classic in Belmont, N.C. The Blue Eagles will go against Hunter Huss of Gastonia at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night the Founders Kickoff Classic will be played at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw.

The Indian Land Warriors play Monroe, N.C., High in the first game at 6 p.m. The Lancaster Bruins tackle West Mecklenburg at 7 p.m. in the second contest.

Also on Saturday night the York Cougars will be at home to go against Byrnes at 6 p.m.