High School Football
The Herald’s live updated Aug. 30 high school football updates. Here is what we know.
Byrnes 7, Northwestern 0, 1st QTR
Rock Hill 0, South Pointe 0, 1st QTR
Chester 7, Fort Mill 0, 1st QTR
Nation Ford 21, Conway 6, 2nd QTR
Clover 14, Forestview 7, 1st QTR
Dorman 7, York 0, 1st QTR
Lancaster 0, Fairfield Central 0, 1st QTR
Indian Land 0, Buford 0, 1st QTR
Stuart Cramer 0, Catawba Ridge 0, 1st QTR
C. A. Johnson 0, Lewisville 0, 1st QTR
Great Falls 7, Whitmire 0, 1st QTR
Greenwood Raptors 0, Legion Collegiate 0, 1st QTR
Comments