Threat of Hurricane Dorian forces Legion Collegiate to open season against Metrolina Christian

Legion Collegiate Academy varsity players practice Wednesday at Hargett Park. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Due to threats of Hurricane Dorian, Legion Collegiate Academy has had to change its Friday night football plans.

The Lancers are now scheduled to play Metrolina Christian, a school in Indian Trail, N.C., according to an administrator of Pinnacle Charter School Management Group, the company that funds public charter schools in South Carolina.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Metrolina Christian High School.

Todd Helms, the director of athletics and new school development for the company, said that Legion Collegiate learned it wasn’t going to play the St. John’s Islanders in the late afternoon on Thursday.

St. John’s, a school in North Charleston, S.C., had been canceled all week due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

St. John’s athletic director Kevin Hammack confirmed the game’s cancellation in an email.

Legion Collegiate, a school that opened its operations this year, won by forfeit last weekend after its prospective opponent, the Greenwood Raptors, didn’t show up and did not offer any explanation for their absence.

Friday night will be the first time Legion Collegiate’s football program will play in a live game.