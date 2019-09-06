Fort Mill grabs season’s first win, after dropping 2 in a row

Fort Mill put together an inspired first-half performance Friday night to reignite its offense, crown a standout on defense and earn its first win of the 2019 season.

After dropping the first two games of the season by a combined score of 91-3, the Yellow Jackets (1-2) took advantage of every piece of fortune they encountered to earn a gritty, entertaining 24-14 win over the Lancaster Bruins (0-3) at Bob Jones Stadium.

Quarterback Dylan Helms (10-for-20, 230 yards) threw a Hail Mary touchdown to Xavier Easterlin and ran it into the end zone himself as Fort Mill built a 24-7 halftime lead and later iced away any chance of a Bruin comeback.

Fort Mill head coach Rob McNeely told a visibly enthused Yellow Jackets team to keep up the momentum into the future.

“We can be a really good team,” McNeely said. “We had some luck, and we capitalized on it. I’m so for these kids. We didn’t come here to shake hands and kiss babies. We came here to win a football game.”

Steven Neese picked off Lancaster quarterback Sean Truesdale (2-for-19, 25 passing yards, 79 rushing yards) twice and blocked a punt to keep the Bruins from getting too close in front of a frenzied Fort Mill crowd.

NEXT GAME: Lancaster welcomes Nation Ford High into town next Friday. Fort Mill heads back on the road next week to face Camden High.

SCORING SUMMARY

1ST QUARTER

FMHS - Xavier Easterlin 33 yard TD reception from Dylan Helms, 7:01, PAT good by Ben Rich, 7-0

LHS – Sean Truesdale 30 yard rush TD, 4:22, PAT good by Will Corso, 7-7

FMHS – Liam Walsh fumble recovery in endzone TD, 2:00, PAT good by Rich, 14-7

2ND QUARTER

FMHS – Helms 8 yard rush TD, 3:05, PAT good by Rich, 21-7

3RD QUARTER

FMHS – Ben Rich 22 yard field goal, 5:47, 24-7

4TH QUARTER

LHS – Truesdale 6-yard rush TD, 8:51, PAT good by Corso, 24-14