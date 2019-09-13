Lancaster uses final drive to capture first win of the season

Nation Ford’s Petey Tuipulotu makes the catch and puts the Falcons on the scoreboard Friday night against the Lancaster Bruins. Special to The Herald

The Lancaster Bruins earned their first win of the season in memorable fashion Friday night, defeating the Nation Ford Falcons 21-20 in a come-from-behind victory at Lancaster County Memorial Stadium in Lancaster.

Lancaster quarterback Sean Truesdale was the hero of the night when he engineered a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, bursting into the end zone himself with 1:36 left.

Defensive back JP Cunningham then picked off Nation Ford backup QB Cameron Zigler on the ensuing Falcons possession to ensure head coach Marcus Surratt’s first win.

Truesdale’s clutch drive was put into motion when he found Kendric Watts in the middle of the field. Watts scrambled 58 yards to flip the field and give the Bruins (1-3) a shot to complete a comeback.

The Falcons (2-2) had led the ballgame since late in the first quarter when Jerrick Foster capped off a lightning-quick 3-play, 54-yard drive with a 12-yard rush to the outside that put Nation Ford up 14-7 early.

The two teams traded touchdowns on the game’s opening possessions: Lancaster’s Juelz Hood ran in untouched from 9 yards out on an option pitch play before Nation Ford’s senior wide receiver Petey Tuipulotu caught an arcing 59-yard pass from junior QB Gabe Huitt that hit the senior receiver in stride.

Nation Ford’s senior kicker Quinn Castner knocked home field goals from 24 and 21 yards out in the first half to keep the Bruins at bay. But Castner couldn’t connect on a 23-yard chip shot deep in the final quarter that would have given Nation Ford a two-score lead with less than 4 minutes to play.

Truesdale took over, and the rest was history.

SCORING SUMMARY

1ST QUARTER

LHS – Juelz Hood 9 yard TD run, 8:13, PAT good by Will Corzo, 7-0

NFHS – Petey Tuipulotu 59 yard TD reception, 6:26, PAT good by Quinn Caster, 7-7

NFHS – Jerrick Foster 12 yard TD run, 3:56, PAT good by Caster, 14-7

2ND QUARTER

NFHS – Quinn Caster 24 yard field goal, 8:42, 17-7

LHS – Will Burton 3 yard TD run, 4:42, PAT good by Corzo, 17-14

NFHS – Quinn Castner, 21 yard field goal, 1.2 seconds, 20-14

3RD QUARTER

N/A

4TH QUARTER

LHS – Sean Truesdale 1-yard TD run, PAT good by Corzo 1:36, 21-20