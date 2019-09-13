Catawba Ridge, Clover have football games postponed

Clover’s David Hall carries the ball. tkimball@heraldonline.com

The threat of inclement weather has affected some of the Friday night football schedule in the area.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday night, less than three hours before its 7:30 p.m. kickoff, Catawba Ridge announced in a tweet that its matchup with Weddington was going to be postponed to Monday at 6 p.m.

Before this, just after noon on Friday, Clover High School head football coach Brian Lane announced in a tweet that his team’s matchup with Ashbrook was postponed to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both Ashbrook and Weddington are schools in North Carolina.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All other games in the Tri-County area are on schedule.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.