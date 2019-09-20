The Herald’s live Sept. 20 running high school football updates. Here’s what we know.

Sumter 40, Northwestern 0

The Sumter Gamecocks scored in every quarter and blistered the Northwestern Trojans 40-0 in a non-region game at Sumter Friday night.

Sumter piled up 380 yards in total offense, while allowing Northwestern only 75 total yards. The Gamecocks won the first down battle by a count of 22 to six.

Nathan Harris rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns for Sumter. Quarterback Hayden Vasquez completed 13 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Tylee Craft led Sumter in receiving with five catches for 75 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harris opened the scoring with a two-yard run, and Jordan McGee caught a 20-yard pass from Vasquez, and Sumter led 14-0 after one period. McGee scored his second touchdown of the game, Dyson Roberts kicked a 42-yard field goal, and Sumter took a 24-0 lead at halftime.

Roberts added a 34-yard field goal, and Harris scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter, and when it was over Sumter led 34-0.

The Gamecocks closed out the scoring midway through the final period when Harris got in from one-yard out.

Riley Duran completed nine of 17 passes for 32 yards to lead Northwestern. Gregory Bivens led Northwestern in receiving with four catches for 51 yards. Jashon Williams led the Trojans rushing with 17 yards on four carries.

Northwestern is 1-4 on the year.

South Pointe 18, Greenville 7

The South Pointe Stallions took control in the second half and defeated Greenville 18-7 in a non-region game at Greenville Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, Greenville took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter. They drove 92 yards for the score. Preston Loundes got the touchdown on a 12-yard run, and Landon Perdue kicked the extra point.

The Stallions countered on their next possession. They stormed 80 yards to make it 7-6. Tahleek Steele passed to O’mega Blake on a 46-yard play for the touchdown, but the try for two-points failed. It stayed that way until intermission.

After halftime, the Stallions dominated the contest on both sides of the ball. The South Pointe offense scored a touchdown in both of the final two periods, while the defense did not allow a score.

South Pointe took a 12-7 lead in the third period. Steele passed to Waymon Jenerette on a 12-yard play with 5:44 left in the quarter, but the try for two was no good.

The Stallions closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter. Quay Chambers scored on a four-yard run with 3:18 remaining in the contest.

South Pointe is 4-0 on the year.

Blacksburg 22, Catawba Ridge 7

Blacksburg scored 14 points in the third quarter and topped the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 22-7 in a non-region game at Blacksburg Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Blacksburg scored and added a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead at intermission.

After the 14-point outburst in the third period, Blacksburg led 22-0. Catawba Ridge got their only score of the game in the final quarter.

Catawba Ridge is 2-3 on the year.

Great Falls 26, Dixie 7

The Great Falls Red Devils established a 20-7 lead at halftime and defeated Dixie 26-7 in a non-region game at Due West Friday night.

Dixie drew first blood with a 66-yard drive, which required eight plays. That gave them a 7-0 lead early in the first period.

Great Falls answered on their next possession when Quay Bowers rambled 43 yards for a touchdown, but the extra point was no good, and Dixie led 7-6.

The Red Devils tallied twice in the second period to take a 20-7 lead at halftime. D. J. Adams got the first score on a four-yard run and it was 12-7. Great Falls added another touchdown and a two-point conversion prior to intermission.

After a scoreless third quarter, Great Falls put the game away with a late score. Kaleb Funderburk passed to Xavion Moore to complete the Red Devils’ scoring.

Great Falls is 3-2 overall on the year.

Lugoff-Elgin 14, Fort Mill 7

Nation Ford 31, Indian Land 20

Rock Hill 35, York 7

Chester 33, Lancaster 12