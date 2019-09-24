After third straight win, Rock Hill football team earns 3 Player of the Week awards

Rock Hill hosted York September 20, 2019. Rock Hill quarterback Jackson Roberson throws a pass over Yotk’s Aronde Roberts. ANDY BURRISS-Special to The Herald Special to The Herald

After its 35-7 win over York — a night that marked three straight wins for the Rock Hill football team — the Bearcats earned three of five possible 5A, 4A player of the week awards.

Of them, only one had earned the honor before: Tylik Edwards (defensive back) won his third award, while Tanner Galbreath (offensive lineman) and Hakeem Jackson (defensive lineman) each earned their first awards.

Rock Hill has had one of its players voted player of the week by the Tri-County Coaches Association seven total times this season. The school leads its counterparts in this respect.

Nation Ford and Clover, who have the second-most awards of the kind, have six each.

Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from last week’s slate of high school football games.

5A, 4A: Rock Hill, Nation Ford shine

Offensive Player of the Week: Nathan Mahaffey of Nation Ford earned his second offensive player of the week honor after he accumulated 302 all-purpose yards against Indian Land.

The senior and Shrine Bowl selection notched 226 yards and two touchdowns on 27 rushes. He also added two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown — the score coming late in the fourth quarter that all but sealed his team’s bounce-back win.

Nominations: Tahleek Steele (South Pointe), Jackson Roberson (Rock Hill).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Tanner Galbreath of Rock Hill earned offensive lineman of the week honors against Rock Hill, grading out at 83 percent with three knockdowns.

Nominations: N/A.

Defensive Player of the Week: South Pointe’s Choncey Massey notched 15 tackles and an interception in his team’s win over Greenville. The Stallions remain undefeated on the season.

Nominations: Jayshon Ratchford (York), Alex English (Rock Hill), Petey Tuipulotu (Nation Ford).

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Rock Hill’s Hakeem Jackson added seven total tackles — two for loss and one for a sack — in his team’s win over York on Friday. That number of tackles more than doubled his season total, which is now 13.

Nominations: J’Quan Carter (Nation Ford), Immanuel Bush (Lancaster).

Special Teams Player of the Week: Tylik Edwards had 95 total return yards in his team’s win over York. He now has 285 total return yards and a touchdown.

Nominations: Quinn Castner (Nation Ford).

Chester’s Zan Dunham carries the ball. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

3A, 2A, 1A: Chester adds two awards

Co-Offensive Players of the Week: D.J. Adams of Great Falls and Chester’s Zan Dunham split the vote on offensive players of the week on Tuesday.

Adams from Great Falls — quite literally — did it all on Friday night in his team’s win over Dixie. He was 8-for-16 passing for 137 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed nine times for 73 yards and a touchdown, and he added three receptions for 63 yards.

Dunham, a sophomore, was also versatile: He put up 130 yards passing for a touchdown and carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Nominations: O.J. White (Andrew Jackson).

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Andrew Jackson’s Eli Mackey put together (another) near-perfect performance on Friday night in his team’s win over North Central. He graded out with 94 percent on four pancake blocks.

Nominations: Daniel Elkins (Chester).

Defensive Player of the Week: Catawba Ridge’s Will Lowman earned a Tri-County-high 19 tackles on Friday night — three of which were tackles for loss — in his team’s loss to Blacksburg.

Nominations: Jeremy Bentley (Great Falls), Anthony Izzard (Andrew Jackson).

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week: Catawba Ridge’s Asa Johnson and Chester’s Quay Evans each earned defensive player of the week honors on Tuesday.

Johnson had 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks, while Evans had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

Nominations: K.J. Abrams (Great Falls), Ronnie Reed (Andrew Jackson).

Special Teams Player of the Week: N/A.