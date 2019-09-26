The Herald’s game of the week: South Pointe looks for fast start against Indian Land

High school football preview: Indian Land vs South Pointe Indian Land (2-3) will travel to District Three Stadium in Rock Hill on Friday night to play South Pointe (4-0). The Stallions are looking for a fast start against the Warriors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Indian Land (2-3) will travel to District Three Stadium in Rock Hill on Friday night to play South Pointe (4-0). The Stallions are looking for a fast start against the Warriors.

At 4-0 on the season, you’d assume that the South Pointe football team is doing everything right.

Head coach Devonte Holloman doesn’t see it that way.

The Stallions host the Indian Land Warriors at District Three Stadium on Friday night, and Holloman said the one thing his team needs to do is get off to a fast start against the 3A school.

“We aren’t playing up to our potential,” he said. “We leave a lot of plays out there, and we are starting slow. We want to get off to a better start and not put ourselves in a position to be in a dog fight.”

Holloman said the Stallions are re-evaluating themselves this week heading into their game against Indian Land.

“We are picking up our intensity as coaches, and you can see it in the players as well,” he said.

One thing that the Stallions will have to deal with is a big offensive line from the Warriors in players like junior Prestin Hawkins and seniors Jesse Mace and Donavan Manson. To beat South Pointe, Indian Land will have to make sure its run game is firing on all cylinders — and that starts with the offensive line.

“They are the best offensive line we have seen so far,” Holloman said. “They have some playmakers as well. Defensively, they are pretty sound.”

For the Warriors, head coach H.B. Blades said it is hard to prepare for the Stallions’ speed and quickness.

“South Pointe is South Pointe,” Blades said. “There is a lot of speed everywhere, defense is always fast. They do a good job of spreading the ball around on offense. We are excited about the opportunity.”

Indian Land will have to contain receiver O’mega Blake and have a unified effort to be successful against the Stallions.

“We got to get off on third downs and flip the field,” he said. “We can’t have turnovers, and we need to create some in the meantime.”

At 2-3 on the season, Blades said the main thing their game against South Pointe does is prepare them for Region 4-3A play, which begins next week.

“The past three or four weeks has been a juggernaut for us, but I think it will help us with conference play,” he said. “We can’t lose focus on the big picture, and that is to win a conference championship and compete for a state championship.”

Indian Land has played the likes of York, Rock Hill and Nation Ford the previous three weeks heading into South Pointe. Things won’t get any easier for them when the open region play against Chester on Oct. 4 at home.

South Pointe will open its Region 3-4A schedule next week on the road at Westwood.

