Fast start propels South Pointe to big win over Indian Land

South Pointe High School varsity football's new coach DeVonte Holloman is an alum of the school in Rock Hill. Holloman said the "kids are buying in" to the system the coach has put in place and are working hard.

The game plan for the South Pointe Stallions was simple -- start fast, score often.

They checked both boxes in their 56-7 win over the Indian Land Warriors. The game was a bit of a foreshadowing as the two teams will most likely be in the same region next season.

South Pointe (5-0) stayed undefeated as they scored 20 points in the opening quarter, but struggled with the two-point conversions early on.

Stallions’ head coach Devonte Holloman was hoping for a fast start. He got one.

“We did a better job in preparing for this game,” he said. “We had been missing the big play. We finally got several tonight.”

Five of the eight South Pointe touchdowns were for more than 50-yards.

Indian Land (2-4) started the game with wide receiver Jacob Cooley, under center as their third string quarterback. Their backup quarterback Jonathan Starkey was out with an injury from last week’s game against Nation Ford. Normal starting quarterback Blake Goode has been out for most of the season with an injury.

The Warriors punted on their first series and South Pointe took over at the 35-yard line of Indian Land. Six plays later the Stallions scored as quarterback Tahleek Steele ran the ball in from 17-yards out.

On the Stallions’ second series, running back Quay Chambers ran in from 43-yards out to extend the South Pointe lead as the Warriors struggled on both offense and defense.

South Pointe kept their feet on the gas and used a big running play from running back Nygel Moore, who busted out for a 44-yard run to get the Stallions down inside the 10-yard line, where Steele would score two plays later.

In the second quarter, Indian Land found their running game with the help of Brandon Britton, who consisted of the majority of the offense for the Warriors, however, they still struggled to consistently move the ball.

South Pointe kept their momentum going froward, as on their first offensive play in the second quarter, Steele hit receiver O’mega Blake on an 84-yard touchdown pass really putting the game to of reach for Indian Land.

Blake and Steele would add an 83-yard touchdown with about 2:23 left in the first half to continue the South Pointe dominance and make the score 35-0 at that point.

The second half was a continuation of the first one as the Stallions added a touchdown in the third quarter on a 57-yard reception from Raseac Myles about midway through the period.

Blake scored on an 89-yard touchdown run while playing quarterback in the fourth quarter on his only carry of the game to put the score at 49-0.

Indian Land got on the scoreboard with about two minutes left in the game as Cooley hit Miegwel Lewis for a 25-yard touchdown. However, Myles returned the insuring kickoff 77-yards for a touchdown.

Blake caught just three passes but racked up 175 receiving yards for South Pointe and ran for an 89-yard touchdown. Steele ran for 18 yards and threw for 263 yards. He also ran for two touchdowns and passed for three scores. Chambers rushed for 80 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Moore rushed for 73 yards on four carries.

For Indian Land, Britton rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries and TJ Thomas rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries.

Up next for South Pointe is a road game against Westwood as they start Region 3-4A play and Indian Land will play Chester at home as they start Region 4-3A play.