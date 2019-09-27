5 touchdown performance powers York to impressive win

The York Comprehensive High Cougars got five touchdowns from five players in a comfortable 34-17 win over the visiting Fort Mill Yellow Jackets Friday night at York Comprehensive High.

Junior Isaiah Burris ran back a punt return 40 yards to open the scoring late in the opening quarter to tally York’s first touchdown at home this year. Junior Dae Dae Smith-Perry bulldozed in for a 4-yard score on the next Cougars possession, and senior quarterback Colby Clayton found junior wideout Deshaun Brown for a 63-yard touchdown just seconds before the halftime horn blew.

Fort Mill lost their starting quarterback in the tough road defeat.

The senior appeared to slide on a 7-yard sneak with 2:34 left in the first half, and collapsed on the York Comprehensive 12-yard line. Coaches and sideline officials immediately signaled for a stretcher, and medical professionals quickly treated Helms and fit a cast on his left leg before carting him off the field.

Fort Mill senior kicker Ben Rich knocked home a 32-yard field goal to finish the Yellow Jackets drive, the Yellow Jackets’ lone offensive score of the half.

York’s Jordan Burris and Weston Hance ran respectively for 40-yard and 28-yard rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, while Fort Mill put up a fight in the second half through T Reaves (4-yard rushing score) and Keyan Mims (53-yard receiving TD).

KEY TURNING POINT: Deshaun Brown made magic happen on his second-quarter touchdown to keep the York Cougars firmly in the lead.

Clayton’s pass found Brown in the flat near the left sideline. Brown sensed too much pressure, reversed field quickly, and was able to outstrip any would-be Yellow Jacket tackler on his way for a long touchdown to give York a 21-3 lead with 8.1 seconds left to play in the half.

NEXT GAME: Fort Mill returns home to face Rock Hill High on Oct. 4. Fort Mill hasn’t won a home football game since Oct. 6, 2017.

York opens Region 3 play with a home game against Ridge View (Columbia) next week.